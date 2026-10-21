Registration Opens for AIDSWatch 2027 Conference

AIDS United has opened registration for AIDSWatch 2027, the nation’s largest federal HIV advocacy conference, scheduled for March 15-17, 2027, in Washington, D.C.

The annual event brings together people living with HIV, community advocates, health and policy experts, and allies to discuss and advocate for policies and federal funding decisions that affect their communities. First-time attendees and longtime organizers alike are encouraged to share their experiences and expertise while building relationships with HIV advocacy organizations in other states.

At this year’s AIDSWatch, held in March, nearly 600 advocates from 42 states and territories gathered for three days of policy education and political engagement, including meetings with nearly 250 congressional offices on Capitol Hill. The conference provided an opportunity for advocates to lobby lawmakers on their priorities in combating and preventing the spread of HIV.

Next year’s conference will take place a few months after a new Congress is seated in January, following the midterm elections. Advocates are expected to lobby lawmakers to protect Medicaid, preserve funding for HIV services and housing, sustain the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and ensure federal funding reaches the communities it is intended to support.

“AIDSWatch is a reminder that you do not need to know every policy detail to make a difference,” Carl Baloney, Jr., the president and CEO of AIDS United, said in a statement. “The experiences of people living with and impacted by HIV are essential to this movement. When advocates connect their stories to the policies that shape their lives, they help members of Congress understand what is at stake and why action cannot wait. Every voice matters, and every person deserves the opportunity to be heard.”

AIDSWatch 2027 will be held March 15-17, 2027, at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 Potomac Ave., in Arlington, Va. For more information or to register, visit aidsunited.org/aidswatch.