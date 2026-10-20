Former Employee Sues GameStop Over Anti-Gay Harassment

A gay former GameStop employee has sued the video game retailer, alleging that he was fired after reporting repeated threats of violence and harassment by a co-worker who had been fired a day earlier.

In his lawsuit, filed on October 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Alec Blade claims that a former co-worker made derogatory comments about his sexual orientation and false accusations against him to store managers and customers.

Blade, who began working for GameStop in May 2025 and later transferred to its Brooklyn store, claims that the co-worker’s threats and comments created a hostile work environment in violation of New York’s human rights law and Title VII, a federal law prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sex — including sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to Bloomberg Law, Blade alleges in his lawsuit that the dispute began after he expressed interest in getting to know his co-worker more personally. When the colleague said he wasn’t gay, Blade ceased contact and showed no further interest.

Blade claims he later reported to human resources that his co-worker was threatening him with violence and making derogatory comments about his sexuality. The co-worker allegedly mentioned getting people to “jump” Blade, accused him of mishandling a customer’s account, and claimed he had bad-mouthed him on the gay hookup app Grindr. The co-worker also allegedly accused Blade of telling customers or other employees that he was gay.

According to the lawsuit, the co-worker was fired for workplace violence, and Blade was fired the next day for alleged sexual harassment or disorderly conduct based on that co-worker’s accusations. Blade denies the accusations and says GameStop has provided no evidence to support them.

Blade also claims his sexual orientation played a role in his firing, alleging that district manager Rhonda Watson was friends with the fired co-worker and had defended him against Blade’s accusations.

Blade claims Watson knew the co-worker’s allegations against him were false. When he confronted her via text, she allegedly responded: “You people are always so problematic and dramatic. Move on and live with your sin. You are no longer part of GameStop, so I don’t care. Just go away and get right with God.”

Blade alleges that his supervisors failed to adequately address the discrimination and retaliated against him for reporting his co-worker’s threats of violence.

Blade is seeking reinstatement, back pay and front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees.