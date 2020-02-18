Christian author says “abominable” Pete Buttigieg is “deserving of death”

The recent onslaught of attacks against former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality continues, after a Christian columnist said the Democratic presidential candidate is “deserving of death” for being gay.

Far-right website Charisma News has published a column by Christian author Bert Farias titled “Gay Activism: The Death Rattle of a Nation,” in which Farias rails against Buttigieg for being in a stable, loving marriage.

Farias decried Buttigieg for having “a husband whom he publicly introduces and even kisses without shame, while millions of Americans applaud and approve.”

“And perhaps worse yet is that the shock effect has been so reduced that the rest of us are numb and desensitized to this most shameful and abominable behavior,” he continued. “And that’s all it is: behavior.”

He argued that the Bible references “no gender called ‘homosexual’ or ‘transgender,'” so LGBTQ people should just stop their “behavior.”

Farias claimed that LGBTQ people want to “elevate their behavior to gender status,” and that “Christians have subtly allowed homosexual behavior to be elevated to the status of gender in their minds.”

“Churches and clergy who have swallowed the lie of homosexual behavior being elevated to gender status are trophies of hell and Satan’s prized possession,” he ranted.

Even worse, Buttigieg being gay, married, and a candidate for president is apparently the “death rattle of a nation.” But Donald Trump’s multiple marriages, alleged infidelities, and accusations of sexual assault?

“When the never-Trump-ers and Trump-haters counteract with judgment and accusations of adultery against our own president, in response to Buttigieg’s abominable lifestyle, they are grasping for straws in a last gasp of air of a drowning argument,” Farias said, continuing a common theme of right-wing Christians ignoring the president’s unchristian behavior.

In addition to having a “debased mind” because of his sexuality, Farias said that Buttigieg has a “satanic philosophy.”

He argued that, while Buttigieg says his marriage to husband Chasten has moved him closer to God, “the god he claims to be closer to is Satan.”

Attacks by right-wing figures on his sexuality are nothing new for Buttigieg, particularly as his campaign for president has pushed him to the top tier of candidates.

In particular, much has been made lately of Buttigieg’s “masculinity” compared with Donald Trump.

Right-wing radio host and renowned racist, sexist and homophobe Rush Limbaugh recently opined that Americans wouldn’t vote for Buttigieg because he “loves kissing his husband” and it would look bad next to “Mr. Man Donald Trump.”

And CNN last week shut down the suggestion that Buttigieg was less “masculine” than Trump, after a conservative contributor invoked Buttigieg’s sexuality and asked how anybody would “look masculine next to Donald Trump.”

Hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow countered that line of thought, with Sciutto asking, “What’s more manly? Volunteering for military service, as Pete Buttigieg did, or avoiding it?”

Buttigieg himself responded to Limbaugh on Sunday, saying wouldn’t be taking “lectures on family values” from the anti-LGBTQ conservative.

