Indiana restaurant hires drag queens to deliver curbside pickup

A restaurant in Indiana has hired drag queens to deliver customer’s curbside orders as part of efforts to lift spirits during COVID-19.

Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City has, like many eateries during the pandemic, switched to offering takeout and delivery for its customers in order to remain open.

But the LGBTQ-owned diner is aiming to stand out with its “Dragside Pickup” service. Operating on Saturdays, it features drag queens accessorized with face masks and gloves delivering takeout options to customers waiting in their cars outside the restaurant.

“We thought it would be a good idea to brighten some people’s days, having something that’s a little different and a little fun,” Aaron O’Reilly, the diner’s owner, told ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

He added: “This is to put a smile on your face. This is to show that better days are ahead for all of us. Be lighthearted and take some pics from the comfort of your car. We are all in this together and we will get through it together.”

Wilma Fingerdo, one of the queens working at Fiddlehead, said the response from customers has been “a lot of fun.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of good, positive feedback, and certainly we’re selling a whole lot of food,” Fingerdo added.

Speaking to WLS-TV, one customer who collected food with her child called it a “good way to get out” of the house, and said being able to talk with the queens “is just a fun experience.”

“I love drag queens and I think they’re the sweetest,” she added.

Another customer said it was a “fantastic idea.” They added: “How cool is this when everybody’s sitting inside the house? Everybody’s been cooped up. God bless these guys for doing this.”

