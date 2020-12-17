Savor: Astro Doughnuts Holiday Specials

What are the holidays without cookies? Not to mention the other sweets one’s stomach and waistline can handle. If you haven’t had your fill, splurge for a Christmas Cookie Doughnut, or one of the other holiday-themed specials available at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken. Because why settle for a simple doughnut when you can eat one with a cookie on top?

The doughnuts are topped with vanilla glaze, shortbread crumble, royal icing, and a specially shaped sugar cookie, coated in either Christmas or, for Hanukkah, blue sprinkles.

But that’s just the beginning of the December specials at Astro Doughnuts, where you can also order a Chocolate Candy Cane (a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate peppermint glace and chopped candy cane), a Red Velvet (a twist on red velvet cake with cake crumbs, cream cheese glaze, and holiday sprinkles), or a Jelly Doughnut with black cherry jam filling dusted with powdered sugar. All doughnuts are $3.75 each, or $3.60 for the Red Velvet.

They’re also available as mini doughnuts by the dozen in two assortments, available by preorder only: a Christmas Mini Doughnut Box featuring three Christmas Cookies, three Red Velvets, two Jellys, two Chocolate Candy Canes, and two of the venue’s signature Creme Brûlée doughnuts, available until Dec. 31 for $25; or the Hanukkah Mini Doughnut Box with three Hanukkah Cookies, four Jellys, three Vanilla Glazed with sprinkles, and two signature Creme Brûlée doughnuts, available until Dec. 20 for $26.

You could also spring for an Astro Dozen with assorted flavors including the four specials for $36 — provided you’re quick on the draw and order before they’re out of stock, or stop by soon after the shops open at 8 a.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends.

Available at Astro Doughnuts locations in downtown D.C. (1308 G St. NW; 202-809-5565) and Falls Church (7511 Leesburg Pike; 703-356-0800), as well as on the @AstroDoughnuts food truck and via third-party delivery partners, including DoorDash. Visit www.astrodoughnuts.com.

