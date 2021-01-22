FBI arrests ‘Straight Pride’ organizer for attending Capitol riots

One of the organizers of “Straight Pride” has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America — which organizes “Straight Pride” — was arrested in Malden, Mass., on Tuesday after joining other Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Sahady was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in restricted buildings or ground without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, MassLive reports.

He was identified through the Twitter account for Super Happy Fun America, which hosted the first “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston in 2019.

The organization, which has links to right-wing trolls, went so far as to design a “straight pride” flag, and previously claimed that straight people are an “oppressed majority.”

The “Straight Pride” movement died a quick death later that year, after an event in Dallas, Tex., drew just two supporters.

According to court documents obtained by MassLive, Super Happy Fun America shared a photo to Twitter showing Sahady and Suzanne Ianni, of Natick, Mass., on a bus with the caption, “Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there!”

Later photos shared to Super Happy Fun America’s account show Sahady and Ianni both inside and outside of the Capitol, MassLive reports.

Ianni, who was also arrested Tuesday and faces the same charges as Sahady, reportedly helped arrange buses for Super Happy Fun America’s supporters to visit D.C.

In total, the FBI estimates that the buses brought around 300 people from Massachusetts to D.C.

Earlier this week, the FBI raided the home of a gay far-right activist after he boasted online about attending the Capitol riots.

Kristopher Dreww, of Huntington, Calif., attempted to backtrack on his claims after it became clear that the FBI was actively investigating those who stormed the Capitol, calling it a “waste of time” to investigate him.

Related:

FBI raids home of far-right gay activist who boasted about attending Capitol riots

Two people showed up for ‘Straight Pride’ in Dallas. Yes, two.

Straight Pride organizer criticized by her gay son for planning ‘straight, white, Christian’ event

Read More:

Mississippi wants to ban any trans person under 21 from receiving gender-affirming medical care

Reporter who criticized Detroit Lions coach’s anti-gay past apologizes for homophobic tweets

President Biden issues executive order protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination