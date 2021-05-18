Watch: The first trailer for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ starring Ben Platt

- News
When Dear Evan Hansen premiered at Arena Stage over the summer of 2015 in Washington, D.C., a relatively unknown actor named Ben Platt with a “pitch-perfect,” powerful set of vocal cords stole the hearts of audiences.
He went on to Broadway and snagged a Tony for his affecting, vocally astounding performance as an isolated teenager who finds himself caught up in a deception that spins out of control.
Now the 27-year-old actor is once again starring as the 16-year-old who gets himself in a whole heap of trouble in the film version of the musical, also starring Amy Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever. It’s due out Sept. 24, “only in theaters.”
The Broadway hit, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, is a verified, jaw-dropping stunner. Here’s hoping director Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower) can successfully transport its deep emotional vibrancy to the big screen.
One thing is certain upon watching the first preview: the filmmakers have done their damndest to conceal Platt’s age, we’re guessing through a combination of makeup, CGI de-aging, body doubles, and extreme weight loss.
Either that, or they’ve located the Fountain of Youth.
Enjoy the preview below:
