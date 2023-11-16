‘Maestro’: Everything You Need To Know

The Academy Award nominations aren’t set to be announced until early 2024, but since the year is coming to a close, this is about the time that the media begins predicting which actors, writers, directors, and movies will end up with nominations. One of the most talked-about titles of 2023 is Maestro, which will be released in just a few days. Early reviews suggest that the team behind the project has created something very meaningful and special, and it could be not only a real contender for some gold, but possibly a champion.

What Is Maestro About?

Maestro tells the story of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. The film focuses on his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, and how they managed their marriage, as Bernstein also had romantic entanglements with men during his life. For those who don’t know Bernstein, his work is probably more familiar than his name alone.

Bernstein is perhaps best remembered for West Side Story, one of the greatest musicals of all time. Throughout his career, he also composed and conducted symphonies, songs, and countless other projects, winning multiple Emmys, Grammys and Tonys. He nearly finished his EGOT, as he was once nominated for an Oscar, but he didn’t take the prize home.

Watch The Maestro Trailer

Who Are The Stars Of Maestro?

Bernstein is portrayed by Bradley Cooper, whose fingerprints are all over Maestro. His wife is played by Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan. The film also includes a number of other high-profile actors, such as Sarah Silverman, Matt Bohmer, Michael Brie, Gideon Glick, and Maya Hawke.

When Is Maestro’s Release Date?

Maestro was first shown at the 80th Venice International Film Festival this past September, where it received rave reviews. The film will play in movie theaters across the country for a limited window, which helps it make some money and qualify for Academy Awards. Then, after a time, it will debut on Netflix, where it will remain.

Where Is Maestro Streaming?

After a short theatrical run, Maestro will arrive on Netflix on December 20.

Who Worked On Maestro?

In addition to starring in Maestro as the main character, Cooper played several other important roles in the production of the film. He directed it — after Martin Scorsese dropped out — and also co-wrote it and co-produced it. The Oscar nominee penned the screenplay with Josh Singer, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Spotlight in 2015.

The film was produced by some of the most prominent figures in Hollywood, including Cooper, Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg, among others. Bernstein himself earns a credit for composing the music, as his original works are used throughout the picture.