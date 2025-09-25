Stage: Fall Arts Preview 2025

The D.C. theater season doesn’t tiptoe in — it arrives with gale force. The Shakespeare Theatre Company leads the charge with The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Wild Duck, and a freshly mounted Guys and Dolls, a trio that underscores why STC still sets the bar for classical and modern reinvention. Woolly Mammoth continues to push boundaries with time-bending dramas and audience-driven experiments, while Theater J stakes its ground with provocative premieres that blur the line between history, satire, and survival.

If you want spectacle with edge, Broadway at the National delivers high-gloss imports from Stereophonic to Some Like It Hot. Keegan continues its fearless streak with punk-rock carnage in Lizzie the Musical and raw new work like John Doe. GALA Hispanic Theatre reasserts itself as one of D.C.’s most vital cultural players with El Beso de la Mujer Araña and La Casa de Bernarda Alba, reminding us that Spanish-language theater isn’t niche, it’s essential.

The range of shows is bracing. Stephen Adly Guirgis’s Pulitzer-winning Between Riverside and Crazy anchors 1st Stage’s season, while Synetic unleashes a wordless Frankenstein steeped in spectacle. Baltimore Center Stage hands Lena Waithe her first theatrical outing with Trinity, and Arena offers up a new spin on Damn Yankees. This is not a safe theater season — it’s a call to lean in, argue after, and remember why live theater matters now more than ever.

1ST STAGE

1524 Spring Hill Rd.

Mclean, Va.

703-854-1856

www.1ststage.org

Fair Play — Ann and Sophie have a chance to be champions, but as their relationships, their bodies, and their very identities come under public scrutiny, they must ask: does being exceptional come at too high a price? By Ella Road (The Phlebotomist). Directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes (10/16-11/2)

— Ann and Sophie have a chance to be champions, but as their relationships, their bodies, and their very identities come under public scrutiny, they must ask: does being exceptional come at too high a price? By Ella Road (The Phlebotomist). Directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes (10/16-11/2) Birthday Candles — From her 17th birthday to her 101st, Ernestine Ashworth journeys through the highlights, heartbreaks, and extraordinary moments of one woman’s ordinary life. By Noah Haidle. Directed by Alex Levy (12/4-12/21)

— From her 17th birthday to her 101st, Ernestine Ashworth journeys through the highlights, heartbreaks, and extraordinary moments of one woman’s ordinary life. By Noah Haidle. Directed by Alex Levy (12/4-12/21) Between Riverside and Crazy — Ex-cop Walter “Pops” Washington and his newly paroled son struggle to hold on to one of New York’s last rent-stabilized apartments as old wounds, new houseguests, and hard choices collide. By Stephen Adly Guirgis, winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Directed by José Carrasquillo (2/19-3/8)

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW

202-488-3300

www.arenastage.org

Damn Yankees — A diehard baseball fan makes a fateful deal with the Devil in this beloved American musical, filled with temptation, ambition, and iconic songs like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?” A new adaptation by Will Power and Doug Wright. Music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo (Now-11/9, Fichandler)

— A diehard baseball fan makes a fateful deal with the Devil in this beloved American musical, filled with temptation, ambition, and iconic songs like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?” A new adaptation by Will Power and Doug Wright. Music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo (Now-11/9, Fichandler) Fremont Ave. — Three generations of Black men gather at the card table, where a game of Spades turns into a reckoning with love, legacy, masculinity, and the silence passed down through family. At the center is their formidable matriarch—beloved, feared, and never forgotten. By Reggie D. White. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown. A co-production with South Coast Repertory (10/8-11/23, Kreeger)

— Three generations of Black men gather at the card table, where a game of Spades turns into a reckoning with love, legacy, masculinity, and the silence passed down through family. At the center is their formidable matriarch—beloved, feared, and never forgotten. By Reggie D. White. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown. A co-production with South Coast Repertory (10/8-11/23, Kreeger) Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show — D.C.’s holiday tradition returns as DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends lead a high-energy journey filled with stepping, festive music, and nonstop cheer from the award-winning Step Afrika! Company (12/5-12/21, Fichandler)

— D.C.’s holiday tradition returns as DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends lead a high-energy journey filled with stepping, festive music, and nonstop cheer from the award-winning Step Afrika! Company (12/5-12/21, Fichandler) Chez Joey — In 1940s Chicago, slick-talking singer Joey Evans chases big dreams while torn between a chorus girl and a wealthy widow who can bankroll his rise — for a price. Featuring Rodgers and Hart classics like “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” and “I Could Write a Book,” alongside “This Can’t Be Love” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.” Based on the Pal Joey stories by John O’Hara. Co-directed by Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn. Choreographed by Savion Glover (1/30-3/15, Kreeger)

AVANT BARD

2700 S. Lang Street

Arlington, Va.

703-418-4808

www.avantbard.org

10th Annual Free Scripts in Play Festival — A staged reading festival that showcases new works by playwrights. This year’s festival takes place the first three weekends in October at various area art galleries and features The Robotics of Love and Longing by Germaine Shames, As We Like It by Oded Gross, and Overcoming Orion by Abby Dunbar. Visit avantbard.org for dates, venues, and times. Tickets are free (10/3-10/19)

BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE

700 N. Calvert St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-332-0033

www.centerstage.org

The Peculiar Patriot — Betsy LaQuanda Ross, a self-proclaimed “peculiar patriot,” makes regular visits to penitentiaries to lift the spirits of her incarcerated friends and family. Fearlessly funny, smart, and provocative, Liza Jessie Peterson’s timely one-person show traces the migration of systemic injustice from plantation to prison yard, turning statistics into deeply personal stories. By Liza Jessie Peterson. Directed by Talvin Wilks (10/15-11/9)

— Betsy LaQuanda Ross, a self-proclaimed “peculiar patriot,” makes regular visits to penitentiaries to lift the spirits of her incarcerated friends and family. Fearlessly funny, smart, and provocative, Liza Jessie Peterson’s timely one-person show traces the migration of systemic injustice from plantation to prison yard, turning statistics into deeply personal stories. By Liza Jessie Peterson. Directed by Talvin Wilks (10/15-11/9) Santa Claus Is Comin’: A Motown Christmas Revue — An upbeat, family-friendly holiday celebration packed with Motown magic, featuring classic favorites reimagined with the soulful sound of legends from Smokey Robinson to The Supremes. Created by Nygel D. Robinson. Co-directed and co-choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin and Victor Musoni (11/26-1/4)

— An upbeat, family-friendly holiday celebration packed with Motown magic, featuring classic favorites reimagined with the soulful sound of legends from Smokey Robinson to The Supremes. Created by Nygel D. Robinson. Co-directed and co-choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin and Victor Musoni (11/26-1/4) Trinity — Emmy Award–winning writer and producer Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) makes her playwriting debut with this bold and intimate exploration of love, identity, and the power of imagination. Three women slip between fantasy and reality, uncovering longing, connection, and the emotional legacies passed between mothers, sisters, and lovers. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (2/12-3/8)

BROADWAY AT THE NATIONAL

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

202-628-6161

www.thenationaldc.org

Mark Twain Tonight! — Hal Holbrook’s legendary one-man show brings Mark Twain’s wit, humor, and sharp observations on politics, society, and human nature to the stage. Now performed by Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Richard Thomas, the only actor authorized to carry on the acclaimed production, this evening with Twain remains as funny and relevant as ever (9/20-9/21)

— Hal Holbrook’s legendary one-man show brings Mark Twain’s wit, humor, and sharp observations on politics, society, and human nature to the stage. Now performed by Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Richard Thomas, the only actor authorized to carry on the acclaimed production, this evening with Twain remains as funny and relevant as ever (9/20-9/21) The Life and Music of George Michael — This concert-style celebration captures the sound and spirit of one of the world’s biggest pop icons. From Wham! hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” to solo blockbusters “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure,” the show traces George Michael’s four-decade career (11/15)

— This concert-style celebration captures the sound and spirit of one of the world’s biggest pop icons. From Wham! hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” to solo blockbusters “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure,” the show traces George Michael’s four-decade career (11/15) Hadestown — Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Anaïs Mitchell’s acclaimed show intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with Hades and Persephone (11/18-11/23)

— Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Anaïs Mitchell’s acclaimed show intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with Hades and Persephone (11/18-11/23) Some Like It Hot — Winner of four Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, this razzle-dazzling new musical follows two musicians on the run after witnessing a mob hit in Prohibition-era Chicago. Based on the classic film (11/25-12/7)

— Winner of four Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, this razzle-dazzling new musical follows two musicians on the run after witnessing a mob hit in Prohibition-era Chicago. Based on the classic film (11/25-12/7) Water for Elephants — Based on Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, this sweeping new musical follows a young man who leaps onto a circus train and discovers love, family, and a second chance at life. Directed by Jessica Stone (12/9-12/14)

— Based on Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, this sweeping new musical follows a young man who leaps onto a circus train and discovers love, family, and a second chance at life. Directed by Jessica Stone (12/9-12/14) Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical — The hit Broadway holiday show returns with “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” bringing Whoville to life in a whimsical tale that conveys the true meaning of the season (12/30-1/4)

— The hit Broadway holiday show returns with “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” bringing Whoville to life in a whimsical tale that conveys the true meaning of the season (12/30-1/4) Stomp — The international percussion sensation returns with explosive rhythms created from matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps, and more (1/16-1/18)

— The international percussion sensation returns with explosive rhythms created from matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps, and more (1/16-1/18) Clue — Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six colorful guests gather at Boddy Manor for a night of mystery and mayhem. Based on the hit 1985 film and the classic Hasbro board game (1/27-2/1)

— Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six colorful guests gather at Boddy Manor for a night of mystery and mayhem. Based on the hit 1985 film and the classic Hasbro board game (1/27-2/1) Stereophonic — David Adjmi’s Tony-winning play immerses audiences in a 1976 recording studio where a rock band teeters between breakthrough and breakup. Original songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire. Directed by Daniel Aukin (2/10-3/8)

CONSTELLATION THEATRE COMPANY

202-204-7741

www.constellationtheatre.org

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — Bram Stoker’s vampire classic gets a campy new spin in a madcap comedy of lust, spectacle, and surprise. Five actors juggle multiple roles in a whirlwind of gothic horror turned physical farce. By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Directed by Nick Martin (1/23-2/15, Atlas Performing Arts Center)

CONGRESSIONAL CEMETERY

1801 E St. SE

www.bob-bartlett.com

Mary Shelley’s Monsters — Helen Hayes Award-winner Bob Bartlett returns with a new site-specific adaptation of Frankenstein, staged in the cemetery’s historic chapel. This meta three-hander blends Shelley’s life, her novel, and her creations into an 85-minute meditation on creation and death. Directed by Alex Levy. Featuring Katrina Clark, Jon Beal, and JC Payne (Now-10/12)

CREATIVE CAULDRON

27 E Broad St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-436-9948

www.creativecauldron.org

The Turn of the Screw: The Musical — A new musical based on Henry James’s iconic ghost story. A governess takes a position at a remote estate to care for two children, but unsettling encounters soon blur the line between the real and the supernatural. Music by Matt Conner. Libretto and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Directed by Matt Conner (10/2-26)

— A new musical based on Henry James’s iconic ghost story. A governess takes a position at a remote estate to care for two children, but unsettling encounters soon blur the line between the real and the supernatural. Music by Matt Conner. Libretto and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Directed by Matt Conner (10/2-26) Peter Pan and Wendy — A fresh new musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, as Wendy joins Peter, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children on adventures with mermaids, Neverland warriors, and the dastardly Captain Hook. A Learning Theater Production. Adapted by Laura Connors Hull. Music by Matt Conner. Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith (11/7-11/23)

— A fresh new musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, as Wendy joins Peter, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children on adventures with mermaids, Neverland warriors, and the dastardly Captain Hook. A Learning Theater Production. Adapted by Laura Connors Hull. Music by Matt Conner. Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith (11/7-11/23) Madeline’s Christmas — A Creative Cauldron holiday tradition, adapted from Ludwig Bemelmans’ beloved book. Book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby. Music by Shirley Mier. Directed by Matt Conner (12/5-12/21)

DC THEATRE WEEK

Various Locations

www.theatreweek.org

The annual celebration of our city’s vibrant theater scene runs through October 5. The annual event, presented by Theatre Washington, producers of the Helen Hayes Awards, offers tickets to select shows at $25, $45, or $65 as well as free events, including a musical theatre concert on the Wharf (Now-10/5)

EDGE OF THE UNIVERSE THEATRE

www.edgeuniversetheater.org

Death and the Fool — A Tarot-inspired mystery play filled with slapstick, medieval music, puppetry, and whimsy. The Fool faces Death and seeks guidance from the Oracle, the High Priestess, the Doctor, and the Crone in this playful reflection on life’s most serious question. Developed and performed by Happenstance Theater (11/8, 11/9 Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Rehearsal Hall)

EVERYMAN THEATRE

315 West Fayette St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-752-2208

www.everymantheatre.org

The Piano Lesson — Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic from August Wilson tells the story of siblings torn between preserving their family’s carved heirloom piano and forging a new path forward (Now-9/28)

— Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic from August Wilson tells the story of siblings torn between preserving their family’s carved heirloom piano and forging a new path forward (Now-9/28) Art — In Yasmina Reza’s razor-sharp comedy, three longtime friends clash after one of them buys an outrageously expensive painting, sparking hilarious debates about art, loyalty, and taste. A Tony Award-winning modern classic, produced worldwide for nearly three decades (10/19-11/16)

— In Yasmina Reza’s razor-sharp comedy, three longtime friends clash after one of them buys an outrageously expensive painting, sparking hilarious debates about art, loyalty, and taste. A Tony Award-winning modern classic, produced worldwide for nearly three decades (10/19-11/16) Deceived — A new adaptation of the psychological thriller Gaslight. Bella begins to question her sanity as her husband’s concern masks a web of manipulation and lies. A tense mystery full of suspense, secrets, and chilling surprises (11/30-1/4)

— A new adaptation of the psychological thriller Gaslight. Bella begins to question her sanity as her husband’s concern masks a web of manipulation and lies. A tense mystery full of suspense, secrets, and chilling surprises (11/30-1/4) Dawn — A world premiere by Tuyết Thị Phạm about a Cambodian American daughter and her mother reckoning with generational trauma and love in the aftermath of the Khmer Rouge (2/1-3/1)

EXPATS THEATRE

Atlas Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

www.ExPatsTheatre.com

Cold Country — In an isolated Swiss mountain village, Hanna lives under the weight of silence after her brother’s mysterious death. When hikers from the city arrive, they stir up unspoken truths, forcing Hanna to confront the community’s rigid traditions and her own suppressed rage. By Reto Finger. Translated and directed by Karin Rosnizeck (9/27-10/19)

FLYING V THEATRE

Silver Spring Black Box Theatre

8641 Colesville Road

Silver Spring, Md.

www.flyingvtheatre.com

Doctor Moloch — It’s 2029, and a Silicon Valley genius unveils the first humanoid medical AI. The problem? Doctor Moloch has no empathy. Enter Serena Blaise, an actress hired to teach the machine how to “be human.” A sharp sci-fi drama about technology, performance, and what it really means to feel. By Carla Milarch. Directed by Madeleine Regina (10/17-11/2)

FOLGER THEATRE

201 E. Capitol St. SE

202-544-7077

www.folger.edu

Julius X — Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is reimagined through the lens of the Civil Rights Movement, centering on Malcolm X and drawing striking parallels between ancient Rome and 1960s Harlem. By Peabody Award-winning journalist and poet Al Letson. Directed by Nicole Brewer (9/23-10/26)

— Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is reimagined through the lens of the Civil Rights Movement, centering on Malcolm X and drawing striking parallels between ancient Rome and 1960s Harlem. By Peabody Award-winning journalist and poet Al Letson. Directed by Nicole Brewer (9/23-10/26) As You Like It — Rosalind and her cousin Celia are forced to leave the court and discover freedom, adventure, and the unpredictable madness of love in the forest of Arden. In her Folger Theatre directorial debut, Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels sets the story in a world infused with the culture and spirit of Washington, D.C. By William Shakespeare (3/10-4/12)

FORD’S THEATRE

511 10th St. NW

Washington, DC 20004

202-347-4833

www.fords.org

The American Five — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison, and Clarence B. Jones work together to plan the March on Washington and craft the speech that would inspire generations. In the face of threats and surveillance, their coalition played a pivotal role in shaping a defining moment in American history. By Chess Jakobs. Directed by Aaron Posner (Now-10/12)

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison, and Clarence B. Jones work together to plan the March on Washington and craft the speech that would inspire generations. In the face of threats and surveillance, their coalition played a pivotal role in shaping a defining moment in American history. By Chess Jakobs. Directed by Aaron Posner (Now-10/12) A Christmas Carol — Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in this music-infused staging of Dickens’s holiday classic. With Craig Wallace returning as Scrooge, Ford’s annual tradition continues. Adapted by Michael Wilson. Directed by Michael Baron (11/20-12/31)

— Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in this music-infused staging of Dickens’s holiday classic. With Craig Wallace returning as Scrooge, Ford’s annual tradition continues. Adapted by Michael Wilson. Directed by Michael Baron (11/20-12/31) The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look — A showcase of new works that explore pivotal events and figures in American history. The 2026 edition offers workshops, free public readings, and post-show discussions with the creative teams, part of Ford’s ongoing Legacy Commissions initiative led by Sheldon Epps, José Carrasquillo, and Sydné Mahone (January 2026)

GALA HISPANIC THEATRE

3333 14th St. NW

202-234-7174

www.galatheatre.org

El Beso de la Mujer Araña (Kiss of the Spider Woman) — Manuel Puig’s powerful story of two cellmates — one a political prisoner, the other imprisoned for his sexuality — who forge an unlikely bond through the telling of movies and memories. In Spanish with English surtitles. By Manuel Puig (Argentina). Directed by José Luis Arellano (Now-9/28)

— Manuel Puig’s powerful story of two cellmates — one a political prisoner, the other imprisoned for his sexuality — who forge an unlikely bond through the telling of movies and memories. In Spanish with English surtitles. By Manuel Puig (Argentina). Directed by José Luis Arellano (Now-9/28) Héctor, El Niño Eléctrico (Héctor, The Electric Kid) — A shy 10-year-old boy meets a wizard in the auto shop where his mother works and discovers he has a special power: he is electric. Can Hector manage his gift? A bilingual world-premiere musical. Book and lyrics by Cornelia Cody. Music by Aldo Ortega. Directed by Mauricio Pita (10/18-11/1)

— A shy 10-year-old boy meets a wizard in the auto shop where his mother works and discovers he has a special power: he is electric. Can Hector manage his gift? A bilingual world-premiere musical. Book and lyrics by Cornelia Cody. Music by Aldo Ortega. Directed by Mauricio Pita (10/18-11/1) The Other Side Story — The D.C. premiere of a hilarious one-man musical tracing Puerto Rican history in the U.S. since 1862. Created and performed by Ángel Vázquez. In Spanish (12/12-12/14)

— The D.C. premiere of a hilarious one-man musical tracing Puerto Rican history in the U.S. since 1862. Created and performed by Ángel Vázquez. In Spanish (12/12-12/14) La Casa de Bernarda Alba (The House of Bernarda Alba) — Federico García Lorca’s modern classic about an authoritarian mother whose ruthless control over her family is challenged by her daughters’ desire for freedom. A stark portrait of hypocrisy and repression in human relationships. By Federico García Lorca. Directed by José Zayas. In Spanish with English surtitles (2/5-3/1)

— Federico García Lorca’s modern classic about an authoritarian mother whose ruthless control over her family is challenged by her daughters’ desire for freedom. A stark portrait of hypocrisy and repression in human relationships. By Federico García Lorca. Directed by José Zayas. In Spanish with English surtitles (2/5-3/1) Ratón de Biblioteca (The Library Mouse) — An intellectual library mouse clashes with a street gang of mice, teaching children to respect differences and discover the joy of books. By Jorge Díaz (Chile). Directed by Elena Velasco. Bilingual (3/14-3/28)

HAPPENSTANCE THEATER

www.happenstancetheater.com

Dreadful Stories — A witty theatrical collage inspired by the illustrations of Edward Gorey, filled with Victorian reverie, ill-fated romance, calamitous croquet, and the hazards of windy cliffs. With live music, physical comedy, séances, and precocious children, these darkly comic vignettes conjure laughter from unseen dangers. Featuring Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and guest artists Stephanie Baird and Jay Owen (10/8-11/2, 59E59 Theaters, NYC)

IRON CROW THEATRE

Baltimore, Md.

443-637-2769

www.ironcrowtheatre.org

Next to Normal — A Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical about a suburban family grappling with mental illness, grief, and survival. With a soaring pop-rock score by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Directed by Natka Bianchini (3/6-3/15, The M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center)

KEEGAN THEATRE

1742 Church St. NW

202-265-3767

www.keegantheatre.com

Everything is Wonderful — After a tragic accident, a young woman returns to her Amish roots to confront the life and the people she left behind. By Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Josh Sticklin (Now-10/5)

— After a tragic accident, a young woman returns to her Amish roots to confront the life and the people she left behind. By Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Josh Sticklin (Now-10/5) Lizzie the Musical — The infamous 1892 axe murderer is reimagined as a ferocious punk-rock musical, fueled by rage, rebellion, and a blistering all-female score. Gothic horror collides with riot grrrl energy in a visceral, unapologetic thrill ride (10/31-11/30)

— The infamous 1892 axe murderer is reimagined as a ferocious punk-rock musical, fueled by rage, rebellion, and a blistering all-female score. Gothic horror collides with riot grrrl energy in a visceral, unapologetic thrill ride (10/31-11/30) An Irish Carol — Keegan’s own holiday tradition, this comic and touching play by Matthew J. Keenan is an homage to Dickens’ classic, set in a modern Dublin pub (12/11-12/28)

— Keegan’s own holiday tradition, this comic and touching play by Matthew J. Keenan is an homage to Dickens’ classic, set in a modern Dublin pub (12/11-12/28) John Doe — Zia avoids people at all costs, while Doe suffers from being dead. And only Zia can see him. Together, they set out to uncover Doe’s forgotten life while confronting Zia’s greatest fear: socializing. By Angelle Whavers (1/31-2/22)

— Zia avoids people at all costs, while Doe suffers from being dead. And only Zia can see him. Together, they set out to uncover Doe’s forgotten life while confronting Zia’s greatest fear: socializing. By Angelle Whavers (1/31-2/22) Midiculous — At Midiculous Middle School, cliques rule and a TikTok-fueled virus threatens to zombify the student body. In this “Choose-Your-Own-Adventure” style comedy, the audience decides who survives the madness of pre-teen politics (2/24-3/8)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

The Sound of Music — Sixty-five years after its debut, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic returns in a critically acclaimed North American tour directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Now-10/5, Opera House)

— Sixty-five years after its debut, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic returns in a critically acclaimed North American tour directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Now-10/5, Opera House) Monty Python’s Spamalot — Direct from Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical returns with flying cows, killer rabbits, French taunters, the Lady of the Lake, and more. Featuring beloved songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail,” this parody of Camelot continues to delight audiences with absurd, laugh-out-loud humor. Originally produced as part of the Kennedy Center’s brilliant (but sadly, now defunct) Broadway Center Stage series in 2023 (12/16-1/4, Opera House)

MOSAIC THEATER

Atlas Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993, x501

www.mosaictheater.org

Dodi & Diana — On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s and Dodi Fayed’s deaths, Egyptian actress Samira and her husband Jason confront the cracks in their marriage and the possibility that their fate may be written in the stars. A taut new play that blends astrology and royal intrigue to probe questions of identity, sexuality, and freedom. By Kareem Fahmy. Directed by Reginald L. Douglas (Now-10/5)

— On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s and Dodi Fayed’s deaths, Egyptian actress Samira and her husband Jason confront the cracks in their marriage and the possibility that their fate may be written in the stars. A taut new play that blends astrology and royal intrigue to probe questions of identity, sexuality, and freedom. By Kareem Fahmy. Directed by Reginald L. Douglas (Now-10/5) A Case for the Existence of God — In a small Idaho office, two men wrestle with the confounding terms of a mortgage loan while finding connection through the struggles and joys of fatherhood. Their unlikely friendship grows from shared sadness into resilience, humor, and hope. By Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale). Directed by Danilo Gambini (11/13-12/7)

NU SASS

1100 H St. NW

www.nusass.com

Craigslisted — Maggie, a struggling college student, turns to Craigslist ads to make quick money—each encounter pushing her further into strangers’ fantasies and her friends’ fears for her safety. A sharp and unsettling new play by Sharai Bohannon. Directed by Dannielle Hutchinson (Now-10/4)

— Maggie, a struggling college student, turns to Craigslist ads to make quick money—each encounter pushing her further into strangers’ fantasies and her friends’ fears for her safety. A sharp and unsettling new play by Sharai Bohannon. Directed by Dannielle Hutchinson (Now-10/4) Fifth Date — A pre-Y2K romcom about the pressures and anxieties of reaching that number of dates. Written by Lori Boyd. Directed by Lynn Sharp Spears (10/24-11/15)

OLNEY THEATRE CENTER

2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd.

Olney, Md.

301-924-3400

www.olneytheatre.org

Red Pitch — Bilal, Joey, and Omz have grown up together playing soccer on their neighborhood’s small “red pitch.” Now scouts are circling, and gentrification is pushing longtime residents out. As dreams and pressure mount, the boys face hard questions about friendship and change. By Tyrell Williams (Now-10/19, Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab)

— Bilal, Joey, and Omz have grown up together playing soccer on their neighborhood’s small “red pitch.” Now scouts are circling, and gentrification is pushing longtime residents out. As dreams and pressure mount, the boys face hard questions about friendship and change. By Tyrell Williams (Now-10/19, Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab) Hello, Dolly! — Nova Y. Payton takes on the title role in this Jerry Herman classic, a joyful story of love and second chances. Directed by Kevin S. McAllister (11/6-1/4, Roberts Mainstage)

— Nova Y. Payton takes on the title role in this Jerry Herman classic, a joyful story of love and second chances. Directed by Kevin S. McAllister (11/6-1/4, Roberts Mainstage) A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas — Michael Russotto returns to star in this solo adaptation of Dickens’ classic, portraying nearly 50 characters. Conceived and adapted by Paul Morella, the holiday tradition has been part of Olney’s season for more than 15 years (11/28-12/28, Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab)

— Michael Russotto returns to star in this solo adaptation of Dickens’ classic, portraying nearly 50 characters. Conceived and adapted by Paul Morella, the holiday tradition has been part of Olney’s season for more than 15 years (11/28-12/28, Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab) Little Miss Perfect — Noelle has always done everything right: top grades, straight hair, and the pressure of being one of the few Black students at her Midwestern school. Senior year brings a shot at a scholarship to Howard University, but also tough questions about identity, leadership, and where she belongs. Inspired by Joriah Kwamé’s viral TikTok song, this new musical mixes hip-hop, pop, and showtunes. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (2/12-3/8, Roberts Mainstage)

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS

1300 Altamont Ave.

Richmond, VA 23230

804-346-8113

www.rtriangle.org

Conversations with Mother — Matthew Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy follows Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio and her gay son across five decades, capturing their outrageous, infuriating, and deeply loving bond. Directed by Deejay Gray (Now-10/4)

RORSCHACH THEATRE

202-399-7993 x180

www.rorschachtheatre.com

So Late Into the Night — In a rock séance set on the eve of Frankenstein, Mary Shelley gathers her friends and lovers to conjure voices from the afterlife, only to discover someone from the future looking back. By Shawn Northrip, directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick, with music direction by Nathan Nichipor. (10/4-11/2, The Stacks, 101 V St. SW)

ROUND HOUSE THEATRE

4545 East-West Highway

Bethesda, Md.

240-644-1100

www.roundhousetheatre.org

The Inheritance, Parts One and Two — Matthew López’s Tony Award-winning, two-part epic inspired by E.M. Forster’s Howards End follows a generation of young gay men in New York as they confront love, legacy, and the lasting impact of the AIDS crisis. Directed by Tom Story (Now-11/2)

— Matthew López’s Tony Award-winning, two-part epic inspired by E.M. Forster’s Howards End follows a generation of young gay men in New York as they confront love, legacy, and the lasting impact of the AIDS crisis. Directed by Tom Story (Now-11/2) Rules for Living — In Sam Holcroft’s wicked comedy, a family Christmas devolves into chaos as hidden rules of behavior turn into gladiatorial combat. Directed by Ryan Rilette (11/26-12/21)

— In Sam Holcroft’s wicked comedy, a family Christmas devolves into chaos as hidden rules of behavior turn into gladiatorial combat. Directed by Ryan Rilette (11/26-12/21) Nothing Up My Sleeve — A world premiere by Pulitzer finalist Heather Raffo (Noura), blending magic, illusion, and family drama in a dazzling exploration of truth and trickery. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli (1/28-2/22)

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

Sidney Harman Hall

610 F St. NW

Klein Theatre

450 7th Street NW

202-547-1122

www.shakespearetheatre.org

Merry Wives — Falstaff lands in modern Harlem in Jocelyn Bioh’s joyful new spin on Shakespeare’s farce. The spirited, sharp, and silly comedy celebrates wit, love, and community. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Now-10/5, Harman Hall)

— Falstaff lands in modern Harlem in Jocelyn Bioh’s joyful new spin on Shakespeare’s farce. The spirited, sharp, and silly comedy celebrates wit, love, and community. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Now-10/5, Harman Hall) The Wild Duck — Henrik Ibsen’s classic, adapted by David Eldridge, follows the chaos unleashed when a wealthy businessman’s eccentric son crusades to expose the lies propping up his friend’s life. As secrets unravel, a young girl struggles to shield a fragile creature from the world’s hurts. Directed by Simon Godwin. (10/18–11/16, Klein)

— Henrik Ibsen’s classic, adapted by David Eldridge, follows the chaos unleashed when a wealthy businessman’s eccentric son crusades to expose the lies propping up his friend’s life. As secrets unravel, a young girl struggles to shield a fragile creature from the world’s hurts. Directed by Simon Godwin. (10/18–11/16, Klein) Guys and Dolls — The oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York just got busted, and Nathan Detroit needs fast cash to get it going again. A timeless Frank Loesser musical, featuring the classics “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.” Directed by The Washington Opera’s Francesca Zambello (12/2–1/4, Harman Hall)

— The oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York just got busted, and Nathan Detroit needs fast cash to get it going again. A timeless Frank Loesser musical, featuring the classics “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.” Directed by The Washington Opera’s Francesca Zambello (12/2–1/4, Harman Hall) Paranormal Activity — James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past in a chilling new stage story based on the hit film franchise. Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett of the New York immersive hit Sleep No More.(1/28–2/7, Harman Hall)

— James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past in a chilling new stage story based on the hit film franchise. Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett of the New York immersive hit Sleep No More.(1/28–2/7, Harman Hall) On Beckett — Tony Award winner and master clown Bill Irwin mines the comedy and tragedy of Samuel Beckett’s writings, from Waiting for Godot to Texts for Nothing — in a nonstop display of verbal and physical comedy that has become his signature (2/11–3/15, Klein Theatre)

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave.

Arlington, Va.

703-820-9771

www.sigtheatre.org

Play On! — Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night meets Duke Ellington in this Harlem-set musical comedy, where aspiring songwriter Vy disguises herself as a man to chase her dreams. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Now–10/5, The Max)

— Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night meets Duke Ellington in this Harlem-set musical comedy, where aspiring songwriter Vy disguises herself as a man to chase her dreams. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Now–10/5, The Max) Strategic Love Play — A razor-sharp, not-quite-romantic comedy from Succession writer Miriam Battye about two strangers on a disastrous first date who may — or may not — find something real. Bold, funny, and poignant, it skewers modern love in the age of swiping. Directed by Matthew Gardiner (9/23–11/9, The Ark)

— A razor-sharp, not-quite-romantic comedy from Succession writer Miriam Battye about two strangers on a disastrous first date who may — or may not — find something real. Bold, funny, and poignant, it skewers modern love in the age of swiping. Directed by Matthew Gardiner (9/23–11/9, The Ark) Fiddler on the Roof — Tevye, his family, and their community cling to tradition while facing a changing world and rising antisemitism in Czarist Russia. Featuring beloved songs like “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” this iconic musical by Joseph Stein (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics) is directed by Joe Calarco (11/4–1/25, The Max)

— Tevye, his family, and their community cling to tradition while facing a changing world and rising antisemitism in Czarist Russia. Featuring beloved songs like “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” this iconic musical by Joseph Stein (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics) is directed by Joe Calarco (11/4–1/25, The Max) In Clay — On the eve of a reunion with an old friend, French ceramist Marie-Berthe Cazin reflects on her life—from artistic promise and a husband who claimed her work to the upheaval of World War I. The musical is set 1930s Paris and features a vibrant jazz score. Directed by Kimberly Senior (12/9–2/1, The Ark)

— On the eve of a reunion with an old friend, French ceramist Marie-Berthe Cazin reflects on her life—from artistic promise and a husband who claimed her work to the upheaval of World War I. The musical is set 1930s Paris and features a vibrant jazz score. Directed by Kimberly Senior (12/9–2/1, The Ark) I’m Here: Black Broadway — Powerhouse vocalist Awa Sal Secka pays tribute to the Black luminaries who changed Broadway, from Shuffle Along to The Wiz to The Color Purple (2/24–3/15, The Ark)

— Powerhouse vocalist Awa Sal Secka pays tribute to the Black luminaries who changed Broadway, from Shuffle Along to The Wiz to The Color Purple (2/24–3/15, The Ark) Safety Not Guaranteed — A classified ad sparks a wild ride in this new indie-rock musical from Guster’s Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire. Based on the cult film, the show blends sharp humor and an electric score (3/3–4/12, The Max)

SPOOKY ACTION THEATER

1810 16th St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

202-248-0301

www.spookyaction.org

The Dragon — A cocky Sir Lancelot arrives to slay a dragon terrorizing a town, but this fairytale turns out to be a biting satire of authoritarian power. Banned in Stalinist Russia, this sharp new adaptation with immigrant actors exposes tyranny’s absurdity while feeling eerily relevant today (9/25-10/19)

— A cocky Sir Lancelot arrives to slay a dragon terrorizing a town, but this fairytale turns out to be a biting satire of authoritarian power. Banned in Stalinist Russia, this sharp new adaptation with immigrant actors exposes tyranny’s absurdity while feeling eerily relevant today (9/25-10/19) Tambo & Bones — Two characters trapped in a minstrel show hatch a plan to get famous, get rich, and get even. Dave Harris’s time-traveling hip-hop fantasia confronts America’s racist past, skewers its present, and explodes the myth of a post-racial future. Directed by Ashleigh King (2/12-3/8)

STUDIO THEATRE

1501 14th St. NW

Washington, DC 20005

202-332-3300

www.studiotheatre.org

The Heart Sellers — On Thanksgiving 1973, Luna from the Philippines and Jane from South Korea bond over wine, pop culture, and a frozen turkey while navigating homesickness and the cost of the American dream. By Lloyd Suh. Directed by Danilo Gambini (9/24-10/26, Milton Theatre)

— On Thanksgiving 1973, Luna from the Philippines and Jane from South Korea bond over wine, pop culture, and a frozen turkey while navigating homesickness and the cost of the American dream. By Lloyd Suh. Directed by Danilo Gambini (9/24-10/26, Milton Theatre) Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions — Paula Vogel’s semi-autobiographical family saga follows siblings Martha and Carl across 40 years and five evictions, growing up gay under the shadow of their glamorous, alcoholic mother. Directed by Margot Bordelon (11/12-12/21, Mead Theatre)

— Paula Vogel’s semi-autobiographical family saga follows siblings Martha and Carl across 40 years and five evictions, growing up gay under the shadow of their glamorous, alcoholic mother. Directed by Margot Bordelon (11/12-12/21, Mead Theatre) Octet — In Dave Malloy’s a cappella chamber musical, eight strangers in a church basement lock away their phones and confront their digital addictions through lush harmonies and raw confessions. Directed by David Muse (1/14-2/22, Victor Shargai Theatre)

— In Dave Malloy’s a cappella chamber musical, eight strangers in a church basement lock away their phones and confront their digital addictions through lush harmonies and raw confessions. Directed by David Muse (1/14-2/22, Victor Shargai Theatre) Jonah — A scholarship student at a boarding school, Ana finds joy and desire with Jonah, but their connection deepens into a decades-spanning story of intimacy, survival, and resilience. By Rachel Bonds. Directed by Taylor Reynolds (3/11-4/19, Milton Theatre)

SYNETIC THEATER

125 S. Old Glebe Rd.

Arlington, Va.

800-494-8497

www.synetictheater.org

Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus — Synetic’s wordless adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece brings the haunting tale of creation, ambition, and consequence to life through movement, music, and striking visuals. Directed by Paata Tsikurishvili (11/1-11/23)

THEATER ALLIANCE

340 Maple Dr. SW

202-241-2539

www.theateralliance.com

Furlough’s Paradise — On a three-day prison furlough, Sade returns to a world she hardly recognizes — and to Mina, the cousin unsure how to let her back in. Playwright a.k. payne crafts a lyrical portrait of Black kinship and the struggle to imagine freedom. Directed by Autumn Angelettie (10/30-11/23)

THEATER J

1529 16th St. NW

202-777-3210

www.theaterj.org

An Enemy of the People — In Amy Herzog’s celebrated new adaptation of Ibsen’s classic, a small-town doctor discovers a public health crisis, only to face ruin when the town, led by his own brother, tries to silence him. A timely look at power, integrity, and the cost of speaking out. Directed by János Szász (10/29-11/23)

— In Amy Herzog’s celebrated new adaptation of Ibsen’s classic, a small-town doctor discovers a public health crisis, only to face ruin when the town, led by his own brother, tries to silence him. A timely look at power, integrity, and the cost of speaking out. Directed by János Szász (10/29-11/23) The World to Come — At the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home, residents knit, bicker, and fall in love while the outside world collapses. Ali Viterbi’s new play features armored nurses, a rogue ostrich, and four elders determined to protect the community they’ve built. Directed by Howard Shalwitz, former Artistic Director of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (2/3-3/1, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company)

— At the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home, residents knit, bicker, and fall in love while the outside world collapses. Ali Viterbi’s new play features armored nurses, a rogue ostrich, and four elders determined to protect the community they’ve built. Directed by Howard Shalwitz, former Artistic Director of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (2/3-3/1, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company) Eureka Day — At a progressive private school in Berkeley, every decision must be made by consensus, until a mumps outbreak exposes the cracks in their idealism. Jonathan Spector’s uproarious satire asks how a community can function when no one agrees on the truth. Directed by Hayley Finn (3/11-4/5)

WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD

900 Massachusetts Ave. NW

240-582-0050

www.stageguild.org

The One Good Thing (or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?”) — After a violent storm, Jamie tells his brother Tommy that he’s dead and a ghost. Convinced it’s just grief talking, Tommy resists, but the claim forces both men to confront loss, forgiveness, and the afterlife. By Joe Bravaco. Directed by Steven Carpenter (9/25-10/19)

— After a violent storm, Jamie tells his brother Tommy that he’s dead and a ghost. Convinced it’s just grief talking, Tommy resists, but the claim forces both men to confront loss, forgiveness, and the afterlife. By Joe Bravaco. Directed by Steven Carpenter (9/25-10/19) Accused! The Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective Returns! — Sisters Loveday and Valeria, joined by American actress Katie, plunge into their most dangerous case yet when murder, anarchists, and scapegoating immigrants converge. Patricia Milton’s witty Victorian caper offers suspense, satire, and sly fun. Directed by Morgan Duncan (11/20-12/14)

— Sisters Loveday and Valeria, joined by American actress Katie, plunge into their most dangerous case yet when murder, anarchists, and scapegoating immigrants converge. Patricia Milton’s witty Victorian caper offers suspense, satire, and sly fun. Directed by Morgan Duncan (11/20-12/14) Happy Days — Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic classic finds Winnie buried waist-deep in earth, chatting, reminiscing, and clinging to routine as her husband Willie dozes nearby. Bleak and oddly funny, the play confronts time, resilience, and the absurdity of the human condition. Directed by Alan Wade (1/29-2/26)

WOOLLY MAMMOTH

641 D St. NW

202-393-3939

www.woollymammoth.net

The Great Privation — In 1832 Philadelphia, a mother and daughter guard a family grave to deter body snatchers. Nearly two centuries later on the same land, another mother and daughter work at a summer camp as timelines collide. Nia Akilah Robinson’s time-shifting play is directed by Mina Morita (Now–10/12)

— In 1832 Philadelphia, a mother and daughter guard a family grave to deter body snatchers. Nearly two centuries later on the same land, another mother and daughter work at a summer camp as timelines collide. Nia Akilah Robinson’s time-shifting play is directed by Mina Morita (Now–10/12) ho ho ho ha ha ha ha — Each night, audience members share their holiday problems and Julia Masli hilariously solves them onstage, creating a completely different show every performance (11/13–12/21)

— Each night, audience members share their holiday problems and Julia Masli hilariously solves them onstage, creating a completely different show every performance (11/13–12/21) The World to Come — At the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home for the Aging, residents knit, bicker, play Scrabble, and fall in love even as the outside world collapses. Facing armored nurses, strange prophecies, and their own failing bodies, they find joy and resistance in friendship. A world premiere by Ali Viterbi, directed by Howard Shalwitz. Produced in partnership with Theater J (2/3–3/1)

