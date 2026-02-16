Stereophonic Is Rock Drama at Full Volume

The dynamic drama of a ’70s rock band recording an album, Stereophonic — “the most Tony-nominated play of all time,” as its posters proudly trumpet — is conveniently set in a single location, the expensive-looking recording studio where the unnamed group spends an inordinate amount of time holed up on top of each other.

The studio is practically a character unto itself, split into two levels: the control room, and, half a floor above and behind soundproof glass, a recording booth vast enough to fit the fictional five-member British-American band.

David Zinn’s massive, wood-grain set earned the scenic designer a Tony Award, contributing to the original 2024 Broadway production’s haul of five wins — including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Aukin — out of 13 nominations.

The studio is snugly installed on the National Theatre stage for Stereophonic‘s nearly month-long run during its national tour. And before Aukin sends the action flowing naturally in and around the studio, before any actor even steps onstage, the impressive set has already revealed quite a lot of story.

The design and decor say California luxury. Clearly, whoever is recording here has already achieved some success with at least one album. Somebody’s deep pockets are paying for this sweet setup, so the artist is probably backed by a major label, and there will be a lot riding on this one.

So we’re off and running before a word is spoken of the snappy script by David Adjmi, or we’ve heard a single one of the band’s songs, all original compositions by former Arcade Fire member Will Butler.

The Sausalito studio, ’70s Cali vibe, and Adjmi’s rippling narrative, propelled by the intramural struggles between the two male-female couples at the core of the band, are strongly Fleetwood Mac-coded. Yet, the appealing pop-rock score, beautifully sung, doesn’t exactly evoke the sound of that legendary hit-making band. (There are a few exceptions, like the number “Drive.”)

As this group is deep in process, writing songs and laying down tracks — a process presented exceptionally well by the show’s sound designer Ryan Rumery and production team — we don’t always hear songs in their entirety. But the album they’re working on could only be enhanced by the moving ballad “Bright,” or rambling rocker “Seven Roads.”

As talented as they are at making beautiful music together, lead guitarist Peter (Denver Milord) and singer Diana (Claire DeJean), singer-keyboardist Holly (Emilie Kouatchou) and bassist Reg (Christopher Mowod) are always embroiled in some manner of passive-aggressive discord, or outright hostility.

Some of it is related to the task of recording this album, while songs off their previous album are steadily climbing the Billboard charts. They’re about to break big. They all know it, and can see it coming as the trappings of fame start to pile up in their way like empty coke baggies. But often, even when their work is the subject on the surface, festering personal matters are the real trigger.

Fifth band member Simon (Cornelius McMoyler), whose wife and kids back in England he hasn’t seen in ages, is good at acting as a buffer between the romantic, or squabbling, pairs. That explains why he’s been put in the role of band manager, which, of course, also forces him right back into the middle of much of the internal conflict.

As the band, and their intrepid young engineers Grover (Jack Barrett) and Charlie (Steven Lee Johnson), the play’s reliable comic Greek chorus, toil day and night, weeks stretch into months, 1976 into 1977. The band’s epic sessions beget an epic play, which, according to the playwright’s program notes, has been edited down to just under 3 hours for the tour.

“It was both a challenge and a delight to pare the play down and get it even sharper and more focused,” Adjmi writes. Still, the length is felt, and that’s certainly part of the point, to experience the challenge and delight of the band’s uphill climb towards the glory of a finished album. Will they make it, or implode in the process? Well, if they can survive the little lies, they could go their own way to living their dreams.

Stereophonic (★★★★☆) runs through March 1, at the National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets start at $49. Call 202-628-6161, or visit broadwayatthenational.com.

The tour continues on to Boston (3/10-15), Durham, N.C. (3/17-22), New Brunswick, N.J. (3/28-29), Kansas City, Mo. (4/7-12), Tampa (4/28-5/3), and Dallas (5/8-10), among other cities. Visit stereophonicplay.com/tour.