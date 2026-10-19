Jeremy Moss Wants Democrats to Fight Harder Against Trump

Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, criticized Democrats who embrace anti-transgender messaging to counter Republican attack ads.

"My honest answer is you're doing too much and getting too little," Robinson said during an October 5 breakfast roundtable with reporters at HRC's headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to The Advocate. "You don't have to sacrifice any member of our community to win in these races, to have a message that resonates with voters.

Robinson noted that HRC has committed $15 million -- its largest investment in a midterm election -- to elect candidates who support LGBTQ rights and will defend the transgender community from conservative attacks.