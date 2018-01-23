Oscars 2018: Our picks for every category

The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Dunkirk with eight, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven.
Greta Gerwig scored a directing nomination for Lady Bird, as did first-timer Jordan Peele for Get Out.
Martin McDonagh was snubbed in the directing category for Three Billboards, though the film is a favorite to win big in at least the acting categories, after its showing at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. (Our early guess is that the Academy will give Guillermo del Toro the directing trophy for The Shape of Water and film to Three Billboards.)
Also of note, Rachel Morrison was nominated for her cinematography on Mudbound, making her the first woman ever to be nominated in the long male-dominated category. Times are changing — slowly, but they’re changing.
Below is a list of nominees (not including shorts), with our picks in bold:
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Original Song
Remember Me (from Coco)
Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
Mighty River (from Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Animated Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Director
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know in the comments below!
The full announcement:
The 90th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
