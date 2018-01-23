Oscars 2018: Our picks for every category

The gay coming-of-age film Call Me By Your Name snagged four Oscar nominations at this morning’s live announcement of the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be doled out on Sunday, March 4, on ABC — Best Picture, Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor, James Ivory for his adaptation of the book, and Sufjan Stevens for his lovely, entrancing song, Mystery of Love.

The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Dunkirk with eight, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven.

Greta Gerwig scored a directing nomination for Lady Bird, as did first-timer Jordan Peele for Get Out.

Martin McDonagh was snubbed in the directing category for Three Billboards, though the film is a favorite to win big in at least the acting categories, after its showing at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. (Our early guess is that the Academy will give Guillermo del Toro the directing trophy for The Shape of Water and film to Three Billboards.)

Also of note, Rachel Morrison was nominated for her cinematography on Mudbound, making her the first woman ever to be nominated in the long male-dominated category. Times are changing — slowly, but they’re changing.

Below is a list of nominees (not including shorts), with our picks in bold:

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

Original Song

Remember Me (from Coco)

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Animated Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Director

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The 90th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on ABC.