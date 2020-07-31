YouTube pastor known for anti-gay rants says Chicago mayor shouldn’t be in office because she’s a lesbian

Dave Daubenmire – Photo: YouTube.
A right-wing pastor with a popular YouTube channel attacked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier this week, claiming that Lightfoot’s sexual orientation should disqualify her from holding political office.
Dave Daubenmire, also known by his online persona “Coach Dave,” launched into a rant during his Pass the Salt Live internet show, showing a picture of Lightfoot with her wife, Amy Eshleman, and implying that Lightfoot’s sexual orientation demonstrates she has poor judgment.
In a clip from the show recorded by Right Wing Watch, a project of People For the American Way, Daubenmire said: “I want somebody to tell me how that woman gets elected any place, anywhere.”
“I’m not being judgmental, I’m merely looking at what I see and say to myself, how could any sane person elect that woman to be head of the city?” he added.
“This is the picture that the city of Chicago wants to send out to the world as the leader, as the top political leader in their city?” Daubenmire asked. “You tell me that we’re dealing with sane people. We’ve gotten in this mess because we haven’t pointed out the obvious. Listen folks, there’s something seriously wrong with this woman if she would marry that other woman. There is something seriously wrong with her judgment.”
Daubenmire has previously attacked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on multiple occasions, saying that the former South Bend mayor should be jailed for speaking to a 9-year-old boy who said he was openly gay, accusing him of “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” He has also called Buttigieg “Pete Buttfudge” in several of his rants.
Speaking at a Republican Party event in Harrison County, Ohio, last year, Daubenmire railed against Buttigieg because of his marriage to his husband Chasten, saying our society needs to “make homosexuality unthinkable again.” In a third rant on his show, he defended President Donald Trump’s past sexual dalliances, saying the president could sleep with 1,000 women, but it wouldn’t change Buttigieg’s sexual orientation from being “unnatural.” He has also said gay sex is comparable to child murder in the way it destroys society, and claimed that playing sports turns women into lesbians.
