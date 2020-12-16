Anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson believes God will steal election for Trump

According to notoriously anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson, “the Lord himself” will make sure that Donald Trump is president for another four years.
Robertson is praying for a literal act of God to reverse the results of the election in the month before the current wannabe autocrat is kicked out of the nation’s highest office.
On a recent episode of his TV show, The 700 Club, Robertson endorsed delusional conspiracy theories about election fraud.
“We must declare that God Almighty is not going to let this great nation of ours be taken over by fraud,” Robertson said.
“This is too important in the history of the world, and we as his servants must declare we are not going to let this happen, we are going to declare in the name of the lord that this fraud will be exposed,” he continued. “Before these electors are chosen and vote in something that’s going to be permanent, there has to be a cessation.”
Robertson added: “It sickens you and we have got to declare it, in the name of the Lord, to say we declare in Jesus’ name, this fraud will not stand and it will be exposed and that the Lord himself will intervene before this country turns into something socialist.”
Of course, Robertson might be trying to save face, after confidently declaring before the election that God had told him “without question, Trump is going to win.”
After Biden’s win was confirmed in November’s election, he declared in another episode of The 700 Club that evangelicals will “not surrender our nation. We will not give up this great country. And Satan, you cannot have it.”
“In the name of Jesus. And I began to pray, and I believe God has heard,” he said. “And I’m asking everybody in this audience to pray. It isn’t over yet.”
On Monday, Dec. 14, electors confirmed Biden’s win over Donald Trump, with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
Pat Robertson has a long history of spouting anti-LGBTQ nonsense, including claiming that allowing out LGBTQ scouts into the Boy Scouts of America would expose scouts to “predators” and “pedophiles,” and arguing that the Equality Act would be as devastating to America as “atomic war.”
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.