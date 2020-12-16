Anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson believes God will steal election for Trump

According to notoriously anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson, “the Lord himself” will make sure that Donald Trump is president for another four years.

Robertson is praying for a literal act of God to reverse the results of the election in the month before the current wannabe autocrat is kicked out of the nation’s highest office.

On a recent episode of his TV show, The 700 Club, Robertson endorsed delusional conspiracy theories about election fraud.

“We must declare that God Almighty is not going to let this great nation of ours be taken over by fraud,” Robertson said.

“This is too important in the history of the world, and we as his servants must declare we are not going to let this happen, we are going to declare in the name of the lord that this fraud will be exposed,” he continued. “Before these electors are chosen and vote in something that’s going to be permanent, there has to be a cessation.”

Robertson added: “It sickens you and we have got to declare it, in the name of the Lord, to say we declare in Jesus’ name, this fraud will not stand and it will be exposed and that the Lord himself will intervene before this country turns into something socialist.”

Of course, Robertson might be trying to save face, after confidently declaring before the election that God had told him “without question, Trump is going to win.”

After Biden’s win was confirmed in November’s election, he declared in another episode of The 700 Club that evangelicals will “not surrender our nation. We will not give up this great country. And Satan, you cannot have it.”

“In the name of Jesus. And I began to pray, and I believe God has heard,” he said. “And I’m asking everybody in this audience to pray. It isn’t over yet.”

On Monday, Dec. 14, electors confirmed Biden’s win over Donald Trump, with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Pat Robertson has a long history of spouting anti-LGBTQ nonsense, including claiming that allowing out LGBTQ scouts into the Boy Scouts of America would expose scouts to “predators” and “pedophiles,” and arguing that the Equality Act would be as devastating to America as “atomic war.”

He has also claimed that gay people would force anal sex and bestiality on people, urged his viewers not to attend their gay child’s wedding, said that gay people “can’t reproduce” and will die out, called gay people “terrorists” and “extremists,” and compared transgender people to his castrated stallion.

Read More:

Marvel reveals Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character is bisexual

President-elect Biden will pick Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

Bhutan lawmakers vote to roll back part of anti-gay sodomy law