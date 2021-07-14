Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Caitlyn Jenner a “man in a dress” in transphobic Twitter rant

Conspiracy theorist and far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a transphobic broadside at Caitlyn Jenner, calling her a “man in a dress.”

Greene — no stranger to anti-LGBTQ rhetoric — lashed out at Jenner over her campaign for governor of California in the state’s upcoming recall election.

Jenner, running as a Republican, appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend to speak about her campaign, which seemingly led to Greene’s anti-trans tweet.

“GOP support & consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in CA are playing the left’s stupid identity politics game,” Greene wrote on Monday. “A game that sells out our faith, family, and freedoms.”

She continued: “Stop promoting this man in a dress & NEVER-Trumper. CA Patriots worked too hard & deserve better.”

Greene’s tweet was slammed by many on social media, with Twitter users calling it “ignorant,” “despicable,” and “hateful.”

“You truly are the worst of America,” one person responded. “You are ignorant & hateful toward anyone who is not just like you.”

“I’m not a Jenner fan, but this is bigoted hate speech — and it’s time for @Twitter to reconsider allowing it on their platform,” someone else wrote.

Another tweeted: “I’m at a loss of words. Transphobia is still rampaging our nation. This is UNACCEPTABLE.”

Greene’s transphobic tweet came after Jenner was deadnamed and verbally abused at CPAC.

Jenner was followed by a conservative YouTuber, who filmed the transgender reality star and former Olympian as she left the conservative conference.

The man repeatedly tried to get Jenner’s attention, using her deadname, asking her about LGBTQ-inclusive education curricula, and calling her a “sick freak.”

Greene’s tweet is part of a trend of anti-LGBTQ comments and actions from the freshman congresswoman. Earlier this month she attacked LGBTQ people in a lengthy Twitter rant, telling gay people to stop talking about their sexuality and complaining about a transgender “invasion.”

Last month, the far-right Republican called teaching children about LGBTQ issues “child abuse.”

She has called the Equality Act — a landmark piece of legislation that would enshrine nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law — “evil and “a direct attack on God’s creation.”

Greene also recently complained about U.S. embassies flying the LGBTQ Pride flag, calling them “hate America flags,” and placed an anti-transgender sign outside her congressional office to “troll” Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, whose daughter is transgender.

In February, Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments in a bipartisan vote, after previously suggesting that school shootings in Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged and claiming that a plane didn’t strike the Pentagon on 9/11.

