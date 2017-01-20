Alexa Rodriguez: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

Mi nombre es Alexa Rodriguez, no soy mexicana, pero si soy salvadoreña. No sé si usted encuentre la diferencia. De igual manera quiero que sepa que soy una mujer Transgénero Latina, VIH positiva, soy inmigrante y cruce la frontera como muchas de mis hermanas Translatinas. Huyendo de la violencia de nuestros países de origen, mi país como muchos influenciados y afectados por la influencia de los estados unidos.

U poco de Historia para usted antes de que nuevamente hable de las personas inmigrantes: Los pueblos indígenas llevan miles de años habitando lo que hoy es el territorio continental de los Estados Unidos. Esta población amerindia fue reducida por las enfermedades y la guerra después del primer contacto con los europeos. Estados Unidos fue fundado por trece colonias británicas, situadas a lo largo de la costa atlántica. El 4 de julio de 1776, emitieron la Declaración de Independencia, que proclamó su derecho a la libre autodeterminación y el establecimiento de una unión cooperativa. Los estados rebeldes derrotaron al Imperio británico en la guerra de independencia, la primera guerra colonial de independencia exitosa. 14 La actual Constitución de los Estados Unidos fue adoptada el 17 de septiembre de 1787.

Yo como muchas de mi familia LGBTQ, pero la más vulnerable mis hermanxs Transgénero latinas inmigrantes venimos a buscar la libertad que no tenemos en nuestros países, las personas Transgénero que nacieron en este país, buscamos respeto de la comunidad Hetero-Cisgenero. Mi llamado para usted que al entrar a la casa blanca tenga en cuanta que nosotrxs las personas transgeneros somos profesionales que aportamos mucho a la sociedad.

El presidente Obama trabajo de la mano con muchxs de nuestrxs hermanxs sobre todo con Raffi Freedman-Gurspan (Former Senior Associate Director of Public Engagement at The White House Former Outreach and Recruitment Director, Presidential Personnel Office at The White House) Hay mucho por hacer por nuestra comunidad y es su obligación mantener la seguridad de todxs lxs ciudadanos de US, sin importar la raza el color o la nacionalidad. Tenemos los mismo derechos que cualquier otro ser humano. Hay que caminar hacia adelante dejando atrás el racismo y el odio, aprenda a usar de buana manera sus privilegios como hombre blanco y sobre todo como presidente de los USA. Luche pos ser ejemplo no la vergüenza en la casa blanca.

My name is Alexa Rodriguez and I am an HIV-positive Trans-Latina woman. I may not be Mexican, but I am Salvadoran, and just like many of my Trans-Latina sisters, I am an immigrant who crossed the southern U.S. border, fleeing the violence of our homelands. My country, like many other countries in Central and Latin America, have and continue to be affected by the actions of the United States Government.

Here is a little history lesson for you before you speak about immigrants again: For thousands and thousands of years, indigenous peoples inhabited what is now United States territory. This American Indian population was drastically reduced after its first contact with European colonizers, being devastated by wars and disease. The United States was founded by 13 British colonies along the Atlantic coast. On the fourth of July, 1776, these colonies produced the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming their right to self-determination and the establishment of a cooperative union. These rebel states defeated the British in the Revolutionary War — the first successful colonial war of independence. The actual United States constitution was adopted on the 17th of September, 1787.

“It is your obligation, your duty to maintain the security of all the people living in the United States, regardless of race, color, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation or nationality.”

I, like many within my LGBTQ family and especially as the most vulnerable members of this group, Trans Latina immigrants, came to the United States in the search of liberty that we did not have in our own countries. Transgender people who were born in this country seek the respect of the straight, cisgender hegemony. Now as you enter the White House I ask you to keep in mind that my Trans Latina community is full of professionals who contribute a lot to society.

President Obama worked with many of our sisters and brothers in the community, most notably Raffi Freedman-Gurspan (Former Senior Associate Director of Public Engagement at The White House, Former Outreach and Recruitment Director, Presidential Personnel Office at The White House). There is much to be done for our community and it is your obligation, your duty to maintain the security of all the people living in the United States, regardless of race, color, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation or nationality. We have the same rights as any other human being. Moving forward, it is important to leave behind racism and hate and to learn to use your privileges as a white man and as president of the United States. Please fight on behalf of my community to be an example, and not an embarrassment, in the White House.

Alexa Rodriguez

Director

The Trans-Latina Coalition DMV

@Alexafaustino

The opinions expressed in these letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

