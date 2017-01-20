Danielle Moodie-Mills: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

As a black lesbian American, who is the grateful child of immigrants that sacrificed and struggled to leave their homeland of Jamaica in the 1970s, to rebuild their dreams in this great nation, I remain incredibly disturbed by your thoughtless words against the communities I am proud to represent.

Sir, your unfounded and dangerous comments about immigrants in this nation as well as the black community are unbecoming of any person that seeks to be the president for ALL Americans. Immigrants and people of color built this country off of their backs — and did so under the domestic terrorism of slavery, Jim Crow and now the indentured servitude that too many new immigrants to this country must face as they battle unrelenting racism and xenophobia.

This country’s creed of “We the People” will not be undone by one man or one administration that seeks to roll back progress because they believe that people that don’t look like them, love like them, or worship like them are less than. This country is already great because of its diversity, acceptance and willingness to strive towards our highest ideal of becoming a more perfect union. We can’t find perfection in discrimination, hostility and hatred — that is not who America is at its core.

“This country is already great because of its diversity, acceptance and willingness to strive towards our highest ideal of becoming a more perfect union.”

Know this, sir: I will work tirelessly over the next four years to ensure the safety and freedom for all people — the documented and the undocumented, the straight and the LGBTQ, the Muslim and the Jew — we are America and we are great because we believe in our fundamental ability to progress in the face of evil. We will continue to make certain that America remains the beacon on the hill and symbol of democracy by continuing to fight tirelessly for our inalienable rights.

I urge you sir, to read more and tweet less. Education is at the core of any great nation and those that close their minds to the wonders of the world and the great people of all colors, religions, and groups that make it go around will petrify in their close-mindedness and become obsolete. If you choose to work with us, we will find ways to work with you. If you continue on the path that you outlined during the campaign than know that you will face opposition at every turn.

The choice is yours to make, sir.

Sincerely,

Danielle Moodie-Mills

Advocate, Writer and Strategist

Politini Media

@DeeTwoCents

The opinions expressed in these letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

Read more Letters to Trump: