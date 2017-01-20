Mike Daisey: Dear President Trump

Donald:

I don’t see any reason to address you with names and honorifics that you’ve never earned and don’t deserve. Your family name is a lie, made up as your family immigrated to America. It has never occurred to me to strip someone of the office in my speech, but you have crossed the bar and I won’t grant you it here. All that is left is Donald.

You’re a coward and a crook. We all know that already — it’s been amply documented. You’ve bragged about sexually assaulting women — we’ve all listened to you. You’re a small and pathetic man who gets off on bullying — we watched you in debates and press conferences. You have succeeded in amplifying your voice so loudly for so many years that there is no period of adjustment — we all already know your worth, and we have rejected you.

The majority of voters rejected you. The majority of Americans don’t want you. This city is overwhelmingly embarrassed by your presence. None of us respect you. You’ll never make us kneel. We will never treat you as our leader.

You have lived a long life. But no matter how long you live, we’re watching you. And one day, no matter how rich you are or how much you tweet, you assuredly will die, just as we all will.

And when that happens we will celebrate. There will be parties and we will make a joyous noise. I have never celebrated someone else’s death, but I will celebrate yours. And in time, I promise you, I and many others will dance on your grave.

This is not a threat — don’t send your goons for me. I wish you well. Live as long as you wish.

We will outlast you.

