Clarence J. Fluker: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

You will hear us. You will hear the voices of millions of Americans who oppose your narrow worldview, shallow rhetoric and proposed policies that benefit those who have the most, while hurting the most vulnerable. Our voices will not be made silent.

We are not afraid.

We are resilient. We are empowered. We are determined.

We stand in truth. We stand on the right side of history. We stand on the backs of those who stood before us. We stand as a beautiful representation of the diversity of our already great nation.

We know that you thought you could dissuade us. We know you thought you could divide us. We know that you thought shadows would prevail. You thought wrong.

There is no such thing as Trump’s America. There is only the United States of America. Your single election didn’t wipe out hundreds of years of our history and its progress. Your election only reminded us that we must be remain forever vigilant. We will continue to push ahead and embrace the idea that our democracy can only work at its best when every citizen is genuinely heard, understood and engaged. Americans who believe in true equality, freedom, liberty and opportunity for all, have much work to do. And we are up to the task.

We will organize. We will demonstrate. We will litigate. We will agitate. In city halls, in state capitals, in the Capitol Building and in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, you will hear us. We will rise as one.

WE the people will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Your Fellow Countryman,

Clarence J. Fluker

Former Obama Appointee

@CJFluker



The opinions expressed in these letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

