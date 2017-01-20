Jeff Manabat: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

As an improbably-formed drag a cappella comedy troupe birthed at the height of the devastating AIDS crisis, The Kinsey Sicks witnessed the right wing’s willingness to ignore and devalue us, rob an entire community of our rights, and use fear as a political weapon.

We see it coming again, and we hope that you can hear us. In fact, in the spirit of the listening that’s been encouraged between the left and the right, we invite you to our next show, Things You Shouldn’t Say, and see how much we do listen, that we actually share your lack of filter, taste, and shame. Unlike you, however, we’ve been using and will continue to use those qualities to transform outrage into our art: ribald humor, wicked satire, and over-the-top drag, all in glorious four-part harmony.

“We encourage you to denounce us on Twitter, as there is no higher honor (and besides, we can use the sales).”

Okay, we admit that you and those who love you will probably not like the show, but we sincerely believe that, as the President of all of us, you should listen to what we and our community have to say. And, if afterwards, you still don’t like it, we encourage you to denounce us on Twitter, as there is no higher honor (and besides, we can use the sales).

Enjoy the show! Just remember: no refunds.

Sincerely,

Jeff Manabat

aka “Trixie”

For The Kinsey Sicks

America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet

The opinions expressed in the above letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

