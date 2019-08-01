OutWrite 2019: 10 Must-Read Excerpts from DC’s LGBTQ Literary Festival

Metro Weekly invited OutWrite 2019 participants to submit excerpts of their work for publication in the magazine’s second annual Literary Issue. We hope the assortment our panel of editors has selected exhibits the broad array of literary styles that will be on hand at this weekend’s event. So sit back, pour a nice cup of hot (or iced) tea, and enjoy a good LGBTQ read.

Find out more about OutWrite 2019, including workshops, events, and which authors will be appearing, here: OutWrite 2019: DC’s LGBTQ literary festival kicks off Aug. 2