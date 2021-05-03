Ryan Reynolds is apparently urging Marvel to let Deadpool be openly bisexual in future films.

The character is pansexual in Marvel’s comics, but aside from a few jokes here and there, Deadpool — also known as Wade Wilson — has been depicted as heterosexual in his feature film outings.

According to reports from prominent tipster Daniel Richtman, Reynolds “very much wants” his superhero character to explore his sexuality in the upcoming third film.

Richtman also alleged that Reynolds asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to “make Deadpool openly bi,” We Got This Covered reports.

Reynolds has previously spoken publicly about his desire to portray a different side of Deadpool’s sexuality, saying as much at a San Diego Comic Con Q&A in 2018.

In response to a fan question about whether the Deadpool films would ever feature bisexual or pansexual relationships, Reynolds said, “I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.”

“The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do,” he added. “It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more.”

Deadpool 2 broke ground by portraying a lesbian superhero couple between mutants Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shiori Kutsuna).

Reynolds said at the time that the Deadpool series shouldn’t have to follow international censorship standards on gay content because it had already been banned in certain markets, such as China, which refused the film for graphic violence, nudity, and bad language.

“That’s not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China. We were rated ‘fuck you!’ in China,” Reynolds said at Comic Con.

He added: “I think [Deadpool’s sexuality] could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

Like the 2016 and 2018 films, Deadpool 3 will be R-rated, and for the first time will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

No release date has yet been set, with filming reportedly not expected to start until 2022.

