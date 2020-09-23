Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Local / Want to own the DC Eagle? Place your bid.

Want to own the DC Eagle? Place your bid.

The iconic Washington, D.C. leather bar, which filed for bankruptcy in June, is auctioning off its trade name and logo.

By on September 22, 2020

Leave a Comment:

Related Items

Like What You're Reading?

Get Metro Weekly's Daily Email

Keep Independent LGBTQ+ Journalism Alive

Support Metro Weekly. Become a Member Today.

Close this window