7 Suspected of Pornographic, Anti-LGBTQ Graffiti at Stadium

As many as seven construction workers are suspected of spray-painting pornographic and homophobic graffiti inside the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

According to Sports Illustrated, at least two individuals have been identified as suspects, with five others under investigation, though no charges have been filed. A spokesperson for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office told Buffalo radio station WBEN-AM that the investigation is ongoing.

The graffiti covered four private luxury suites inside the new $2.2 billion stadium, which will serve as the home of the Buffalo Bills. The vandalism included multiple spray-painted pornographic images, some appearing to target the LGBTQ community. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the statements and images seemed intended to attack someone based on their sexual orientation.

William Geary, Erie County’s Commissioner of Public Works, told WKBW that the vandals used oil-based spray paint that seeped into granite, marble finishes, tile, wood surfaces, and even flooring — requiring damaged materials to be ripped out and replaced.

Poloncarz estimated the damage at more than $150,000, noting that crews will have to retile and repaint the affected areas of the stadium.

Construction was temporarily suspended at the stadium site, which was about 87% complete. Repairs are not expected to affect the start of the next football season in September.

Gilbane-Turner, the firm managing the Highmark Stadium project, said a tip line set up to gather information about the vandalism led to the identification of two of the seven individuals believed responsible.

“The actions of a very small number of individuals do not reflect the values or conduct of the approximately 8,000 people who have worked on this project to date,” Gilbane-Turner said in a statement. “They demonstrate professionalism, pride, and respect each and every day.”