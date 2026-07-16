New Map Helps Trans Idahoans Find Safe Bathrooms

A transgender advocacy group has created a crowdsourced map of trans-friendly bathrooms in Idaho to help residents find facilities they can use safely.

State lawmakers recently passed a law prohibiting people from entering bathrooms that don’t align with their assigned sex at birth. The law, which took effect earlier this month, applies to government-owned buildings and private businesses open to the public, including gas stations, restaurants, entertainment venues, and hospitals.

A first violation of the law — which opponents have dubbed a “bathroom ban” — is punishable by up to one year in prison. A second or third violation could carry up to five years, or potentially life in prison if prosecutors invoke the state’s “persistent violator” statute.

But last month, a judge granted a partial preliminary injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by six transgender Idahoans. For now, trans people may use single-user restrooms consistent with their gender identity in government-owned buildings and public accommodations, including private businesses. They may also use multi-user restrooms when a single-user restroom is unavailable or occupied.

The injunction applies only to bathrooms, meaning anyone who enters a changing room that does not align with their assigned sex at birth can still be prosecuted under the law.

In response, the nonprofit Trans Affirm has released an online map identifying bathrooms considered safe for transgender and gender-diverse Idahoans. It primarily lists gender-neutral, private bathrooms and incorporates community feedback to help users avoid prosecution. The map identifies trans-affirming businesses, organizations, and public spaces, as well as locations community members have flagged as non-inclusive, inaccessible, or potentially dangerous. “It is already a confusing law as it is,” Trans Affirm board member Scar Rulien told the Idaho Capital Sun. “And it can be scary for transgender people, who identify as one gender, to use the bathroom that is of the gender that they don’t identify as. Especially if they are actively transitioning and look like the gender that they identify as, it can pose a risk to their safety.”

For now, Rulien advises trans people to use gender-neutral bathrooms for their safety “if they feel most comfortable with it.”

It remains unclear how police will enforce the portions not covered by the injunction. The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association opposed the measure, arguing there is no practical way to verify a person’s sex at birth during a field contact without “invasive and inappropriate” questioning or searches.

“The Idaho Safe Bathroom List was created because our communities need practical tools, not just conversations,” Trans Affirm wrote on its website promoting the map. “We wanted to build a resource made by Idahoans, for Idahoans, that increases access to information, strengthens community knowledge sharing, and helps people feel more prepared when moving through public spaces.

“At Trans Affirm, we believe community care matters. There is not always an institution, policy, or system stepping in to reduce harm in moments like these,” the group continued. “There isn’t anyone who will swoop in and save us from bigotry and anti trans legislation. We have to be here for our communities. And this is how we can.”