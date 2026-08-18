Rehoboth Beach Elects Its First Openly Gay Mayor

Voters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, elected City Commissioner Susan Stewart as the coastal resort’s first openly gay mayor on Aug. 8. Stewart won 61% of the vote in a four-way race.

Stewart is also the first woman elected mayor of Rehoboth Beach in decades. She won a seat on the city’s Board of Commissioners last year and told Philadelphia radio station WHYY she had not planned to run for mayor so soon, but local residents, leaders, and organizations encouraged her to enter the race.

Stewart defeated fellow commissioners Craig Thier and Suzanne Goode, as well as political newcomer Jake Raak. She said she was grateful for the “incredible” support she received from members of the LGBTQ community, particularly on social media.

A native of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Stewart previously lived in Washington, D.C. She began her career as an attorney but spent most of it working in financial services. She bought a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach in 2013 and moved there full time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart campaigned on preserving Rehoboth Beach’s character. She told WHYY the city’s physical charm lies in its historic architecture, outdoor spaces, and the beach itself.

Among the city’s playful traditions, she said, is the Mrs. Roper Romp, in which crowds dress as Mrs. Roper from the 1970s sitcom Three’s Company and walk through Rehoboth.

“I don’t have the skill set to articulate what I like about it, but I know I like it,” she said.

Before joining the Board of Commissioners, Stewart served on the city’s Planning Commission, Mixed-Use Zoning Ordinance Task Force, and Stormwater Utility Task Force. Those roles gave her experience with zoning codes and the city’s comprehensive development plan, which sets goals and policies for land use, mixed-use development, workforce housing, walkability, and bicycle access.

“We really needed to be very thoughtful and purposeful about what we see as the future of Rehoboth Beach, and that it needed a leader that would help us articulate that in a way that preserves our quality of life and our charm that was getting away from us,” Stewart told WHYY.

More than 60% of the city’s revenue comes from tourism-related sources, including parking fees, a hotel accommodations tax, and a short-term rental tax, while about 10% comes from property taxes, Stewart said. She wants to balance the economic growth generated by businesses and tourists with the small-town character many homeowners value.

“What we need to do as a community of engaged residents is to figure out how we preserve that revenue stream, but perhaps more importantly, how we find a way to preserve our quality of life, because some of the tourism is what causes tension,” she said.

Stewart will be sworn in as mayor on September 18.