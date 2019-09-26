Gallery: Art Inspired by the Twilight Zone

For its latest group exhibition, Alexandria’s Del Ray Artisans Gallery invited its member artists to explore humanity’s hopes, despairs, and prejudices in metaphoric ways that go beyond what could be seen on conventional TV.

The result are works of art or photography influenced or inspired by or referencing Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi TV show The Twilight Zone, which first started exploring another dimension sixty years ago this year.

Opening Reception is Friday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. On display to Oct. 27. 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria. Call 703-731-8802 or visit www.thedelrayartisans.org.