Gallery: Art & Activism at Studio Gallery

“In 2020, we can no longer stay silent on the issues that matter.” And with that as an opening statement, Dupont Circle’s Studio Gallery is off and running with the artist cooperative’s latest all-members exhibition.

Art & Activism showcases artworks that have been inspired by one or more of the social movements of our time: from Black Lives Matter to immigration reform, women’s rights to LGBTQ equality, climate change to the coronavirus pandemic.

Available for viewing either as a traditional exhibition in the reopened gallery space or as a virtual display, Art & Activism features works by member artists, among them Gordon Binder, Gary Anthes, Kimberley Bursic, William Bowser, Deborah Addison Coburn, Suzanne Goldberg, Lois Kampinsky, Thierry Guillemin, Yuno Baswir, and Lisa Allen. Some participants have also elected to donate a percentage of their sales to a charity of their choosing.

On display to Aug. 22. Studio Gallery is open by appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and to the general public on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m., with a maximum of five guests in the space at any one time. Face masks required. The gallery is at 2108 R St. NW. Call 202-232-8734 or visit studiogallerydc.com.