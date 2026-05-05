Florida Man Allegedly Tried to “Beat the Gay” Out of 5-Year-Old

A Florida man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly beating a 5-year-old boy for “being gay,” leaving the child with severe injuries.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Brown Jr., 33, of Davenport, Florida, was watching three children when a 9-year-old girl texted her mother to report that he was physically abusing them.

“I’m scared, he’s whooping him so hard, I’m scared,” the girl allegedly texted her mother about the treatment the 5-year-old was receiving.

It is unclear what Brown’s relationship to the children was.

In interviews conducted after Brown’s arrest, the children told police that Brown became angry at the 5-year-old for “being gay” and slammed him on the ground multiple times.

Brown then allegedly became upset with the two other children over a past incident and began striking all three children with a belt. The 9-year-old girl suffered bruising to her arms, while another boy suffered bruising to his arms and legs.

The 5-year-old suffered the most severe injuries, including significant bruising and marks on his legs, arms, back, and stomach, a broken right wrist, and a contusion on his forehead.

When deputies arrived at the home on Sunday, May 3, and attempted to remove Brown from the scene, he allegedly pulled away, became increasingly loud, and began yelling slurs, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say he continued yelling and resisting even after he was placed in handcuffs.

Brown allegedly told deputies that he beat the child because he was gay, saying he would “beat the gay out of him if possible, but since it wasn’t possible he would beat him more.”

Due to Brown’s statements to police, prosecutors classified the alleged assault as a hate crime and enhanced the aggravated child abuse charge by one degree. Brown also faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Under Florida law, aggravated child abuse is typically classified as a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a mandatory minimum four-year sentence, and fines of up to $10,000. A first-degree misdemeanor carries penalties of up to one year in jail, 12 months of probation, and/or a $1,000 fine.

“This was a brutal and hateful attack on a defenseless child,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “There is absolutely no excuse for it. We will make sure justice is served and these children get the safety and support they deserve.”

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on June 9.