Nike Shareholders Reject Push to Drop LGBTQ Support

Nike shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal at the company’s September annual meeting seeking greater scrutiny of its charitable partnerships, with a supporting statement targeting its LGBTQ outreach and transgender-inclusive employee benefits. The resolution asked Nike to report on the “benefits, costs, and legal, reputational, competitive, and other relevant risks” associated with its charitable support for advocacy organizations.

The proposal’s supporting statement cited Nike’s perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which evaluates companies’ LGBTQ workplace policies and practices. Companies must offer transgender-inclusive health benefits to receive full credit.

Nike’s score has rankled conservative investors seeking to end transgender-inclusive health benefits. The proposal questioned whether the company’s employee health plan covers transition-related care for minor dependents, including puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery.

The proposal also criticized Nike’s broader diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, arguing that its charitable partnerships could create legal, reputational, and financial risks by associating the company with causes it characterized as unpopular.

In its proxy statement, Nike’s board recommended that shareholders reject the proposal, arguing that the company’s existing policies serve investors’ best interests. Nike said the company and its board already evaluate risks associated with charitable giving and approve partnerships only after “a robust due diligence review of the proposed recipient organization.”

Nike also argued that charitable giving advances long-term shareholder value by expanding its consumer base and building relationships with communities that could become loyal customers.

Nike disclosed the results of the shareholder vote in a September 10 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The proposal, which sought scrutiny of its charitable giving and relationships with LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, received less than 1% of votes cast for or against it. The vote comes amid hard times for the athletic gear company, whose market value has fallen by more than $200 billion since its November 2021 peak. Factors contributing to its struggles include increased competition from newer brands, past decisions to pull products from online retailers, and declining sales in China. Its digital and direct sales have also plunged.

But conservative critics argue that Nike has made its recovery more difficult by aligning itself with pro-LGBTQ groups and supporting causes they oppose, including transition-related care for minors, which they claim have alienated a significant share of its customers.

The rejected proposal is part of a wider pressure campaign by Inspire Investing, a faith-based financial firm that promotes investment strategies aligned with biblical values. The firm uses HRC’s CEI to target employers offering LGBTQ-inclusive health benefits, questioning whether those benefits include coverage for transition-related care for employees’ minor dependents.

Former college soccer player Sophia Lorey recorded a message played at the shareholder meeting calling for greater scrutiny of Nike’s charitable partnerships, according to the New York Post. Lorey also argued that the company’s support for the Human Rights Campaign — which advocates for transgender rights — conflicts with its marketing of women’s athletics.

But Outsports argued that blaming Nike’s financial woes on its LGBTQ support was flawed, noting that the company’s stock rose dramatically after 2012, when it launched its first limited BeTrue collection of shoes and apparel celebrating the LGBTQ community. Although Nike’s stock began falling in 2021, most of its losses came after 2023, the collection’s final year, according to the outlet.

“Regardless of the facts, homophobes gonna homophobe,” Outsports‘ Cyd Zeigler wrote about the shareholder proposal. “Luckily this time, 99% of the Nike shareholders didn’t fall for it.”