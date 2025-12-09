Vandal Defaces Girl Scouts’ Rainbow Bridge Memorial in Reno

The “Biggest Little Rainbow Bridge,” created by Local Girl Scout Troop 508 in Reno, Nevada, as a memorial for deceased pets, sits in Crissie Caughlin Park. It is intended as a “beautiful and peaceful place” where visitors can “mourn the loss of our beloved four-legged family members who have crossed the rainbow bridge into the great beyond and reflect on the memories we have made with them.”
But two weeks after the rainbow paint was applied — and just as the troop was preparing to add the final touches — an unknown vandal poured white paint over the bridge. The act sparked speculation, reports Reno-based ABC affiliate KOLO-TV, that the bridge was targeted by someone who may have wrongly assumed it honored the LGBTQ community.
As a result, the scouts were forced to repaint the bridge to ensure it was finished by December 7, the date of a previously scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony. Reno police filed a report and gathered evidence, but no suspect has yet been identified.
When the Parks and Recreation Department first previewed the bridge, some Facebook commenters warned that its rainbow colors might attract vandals. “That is absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote. “Now let’s hope that people don’t destroy it.”
After the vandalism, some Instagram users speculated that the bridge was targeted by someone who mistook it for a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community rather than a memorial to deceased pets.
“Conservatives [say] ‘liberals are snowflakes and are offended by everything’ yet here they are so threatened by a (sic) gay people that they defaced a rainbow bridge made by children to memorialize their pets. Insane,” wrote one commenter on a post by local news outlet Our Town Reno.
“Homophobia and transphobia affect EVERYONE. Even thou (sic) this was for pets that passed on, hatred in people’s hearts over LGBT identities is what caused this because that is the only thing they think of when they see a rainbow,” wrote another commenter.
After the scouts restored the bridge, a third commenter suggested adding a plaque explaining the project, along with security measures to deter future vandalism.
“Great news about the Girl Scouts fixing everything! Considering the hate that fueled this, perhaps they add a small sign that reads something like, ‘To honor your pet that has crossed the rainbow bridge,'” the user wrote. “Then put a camera nearby that will show who tries to destroy it. Seeing your face on social media is a great deterrent!”
Those with any additional information about the vandalism are asked to call or text an anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.
The new HBO series Heated Rivalry has ignited social media, with fans openly thirsting after its leads and critics debating the show's authenticity.
Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels, the series follows two elite rival hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose off-ice tension turns into a sexual, quasi-romantic relationship.
The hockey drama wastes no time diving into the rivals' intense lust for each other. Some viewers were surprised to see the usual slow-burn trope swapped for an immediate blaze.
An irate customer at a Florida Starbucks was arrested after throwing a tantrum over a Pride flag hanging on the wall.
Police say Tucker Alden Kemp, 31, of Clearwater, entered a Starbucks in St. Petersburg around 9:16 a.m. on October 22. Once inside, he took offense at a Pride flag and asked to speak with the manager, insisting it was offensive and should be replaced with an American flag.
When the manager refused, citing store policy, Kemp allegedly "decided to take matters into his own hands," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.
An interracial gay couple who run an award-winning farm in King George County, Virginia, say they were the targets of a hate-filled act after someone deliberately dumped medical waste on their property following last week’s state elections.
Kevin Graham, 44, and Dragan Kurbalija, 47, own Gardening Gays Farm, a 27-acre property along U.S. Route 301 where they sell flowers, eggs, seasonal produce, and pasture-raised meats, including lamb and chicken.
They also sell jams, sauces, teas, herbal remedies, local honey, handcrafted candles, and other artisan goods at their on-site store, and share their experiences as farmers on YouTube. The business was recently voted King George County’s “Overall Best Business,” “Best Family-Owned Business,” and “Best Agricultural Business” in a county-sponsored “Best of the Best” contest.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.