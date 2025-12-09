Vandal Defaces Girl Scouts’ Rainbow Bridge Memorial in Reno

The “Biggest Little Rainbow Bridge,” created by Local Girl Scout Troop 508 in Reno, Nevada, as a memorial for deceased pets, sits in Crissie Caughlin Park. It is intended as a “beautiful and peaceful place” where visitors can “mourn the loss of our beloved four-legged family members who have crossed the rainbow bridge into the great beyond and reflect on the memories we have made with them.”

But two weeks after the rainbow paint was applied — and just as the troop was preparing to add the final touches — an unknown vandal poured white paint over the bridge. The act sparked speculation, reports Reno-based ABC affiliate KOLO-TV, that the bridge was targeted by someone who may have wrongly assumed it honored the LGBTQ community.

As a result, the scouts were forced to repaint the bridge to ensure it was finished by December 7, the date of a previously scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony. Reno police filed a report and gathered evidence, but no suspect has yet been identified.

When the Parks and Recreation Department first previewed the bridge, some Facebook commenters warned that its rainbow colors might attract vandals. “That is absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote. “Now let’s hope that people don’t destroy it.”

After the vandalism, some Instagram users speculated that the bridge was targeted by someone who mistook it for a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community rather than a memorial to deceased pets.

“Conservatives [say] ‘liberals are snowflakes and are offended by everything’ yet here they are so threatened by a (sic) gay people that they defaced a rainbow bridge made by children to memorialize their pets. Insane,” wrote one commenter on a post by local news outlet Our Town Reno.

“Homophobia and transphobia affect EVERYONE. Even thou (sic) this was for pets that passed on, hatred in people’s hearts over LGBT identities is what caused this because that is the only thing they think of when they see a rainbow,” wrote another commenter.

After the scouts restored the bridge, a third commenter suggested adding a plaque explaining the project, along with security measures to deter future vandalism.

“Great news about the Girl Scouts fixing everything! Considering the hate that fueled this, perhaps they add a small sign that reads something like, ‘To honor your pet that has crossed the rainbow bridge,'” the user wrote. “Then put a camera nearby that will show who tries to destroy it. Seeing your face on social media is a great deterrent!”

Those with any additional information about the vandalism are asked to call or text an anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.