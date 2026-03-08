Manchester United Player Suspended for Homophobic Remark

Some LGBTQ athletes from the United States got off to a strong start at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, bringing home at least two gold medals in the opening days.

Breezy Johnson led the charge, winning the women's downhill skiing competition to become the first out LGBTQ athlete and the first American to capture gold at these Games. The 30-year-old defending downhill world champion finished the course in 1 minute 36.10 seconds, according to Outsports.

Johnson fell off the pace early in her run but steadily built speed, charging through the section where she crashed four years ago at nearly 70 miles per hour. After crossing the finish line, she endured a tense wait as other competitors took their turns. Her winning time was nearly eclipsed by Germany's Emma Aicher, who finished just four-hundredths of a second behind her.