Rob Jetten Becomes Netherlands’ First Openly Gay Prime Minister

The Netherlands has elected an openly gay prime minister — and its youngest ever — following a surprise political upset.

Rob Jetten, 38, made history when his centrist-liberal D66 party defeated right-wing populist Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom. Wilders, an anti-immigration firebrand and longtime EU skeptic, had been heavily favored to win. But D66 ran up margins in the country’s major cities to overcome his lead, reported the BBC.

“We are the biggest party in the Netherlands! Now we’ll get to work for all Dutch people,” Jetten wrote on X.

Jetten held up his surprise victory as a model for center-left parties fighting the rise of right-wing populism worldwide. He cast himself as a patriotic progressive but also broke with liberal orthodoxy on immigration — Wilders’ strongest issue — by calling for limits on migration and acknowledging that increased immigration can create “a burden in large working-class neighborhoods.”

“I think we’ve now shown to the rest of Europe and the world that it is possible to beat the populist movements if you campaign with a positive message for your country,” Jetten told reporters on October 31, two days after the election, according to Al Jazeera.

Since November of last year, Jetten has been engaged to Nico Keenan, a bisexual two-time Olympian who competed for Argentina in field hockey but now plays midfielder and forward for Klein Zwitserland in the Hoofdklasse, the top league in the Netherlands. The couple is expected to wed next year.

Speaking to the Dutch outlet Trouw in April, Keenan said he had received messages of support and gratitude from fans for competing as an openly bisexual athlete.

“People told me how happy they were that there was finally an openly bisexual hockey player in the Premier League,” he said.

As People magazine notes, Jetten has been supportive of Keenan, cheering him on from the stands at Stade Yves-du-Manoir during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It remains unclear how visible the pair will be on both the domestic and international stages as a same-sex couple — particularly during diplomatic missions or state affairs, and especially when engaging with countries less accepting of LGBTQ identities or same-sex relationships than the Netherlands.

On October 29, election night, the 28-year-old Keenan posted a TikTok video of the couple preparing for their election night party, set to Raye’s “Where the Hell is My Husband?” In the video, the two adjust their suits on screen before sharing a small kiss. Jetten then steps out of the frame while Keenan mouths “Let’s go.”

Keenan captioned the post “Election night, let’s go,” adding fire and heart-hands emojis.