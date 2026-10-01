Concerts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Fall Arts Preview 2026

"We always say that our Pride, in comparison to other Pride celebrations around us, is definitely more family-friendly, and we are always very mindful of accessibility," says Jake Trudeau, chair of Annapolis Pride. "It's just reflective of the area, and fits with what the surrounding community wants from us, too."

Beyond its family-friendly, accessible Pride celebration, Trudeau says Annapolis has warmly embraced the LGBTQ community. The city earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, which measures LGBTQ inclusion in municipal laws and policies.