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Concerts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Fall Arts Preview 2026

From LGBTQ favorites to arena superstars, our concert guide spans pop, rock, folk, blues, jazz, and more across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

By on October 1, 2026

Boy Golden at Pearl Street Warehouse
Boy Golden at Pearl Street Warehouse

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW
202-265-0930
930.com

  • Public Image Ltd — John Lydon’s pioneering post-punk outfit embarks on its ominously named This Is Not The Last Tour (10/1)
  • Buffalo Traffic Jam — Pictures of You Tour with HAFFWAY and Lydia Maes (10/2)
  • Can’t Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party (10/2)
  • The California Honeydrops — Sweet Like That Tour (10/3)
  • Medium Build — Bisexual singer-songwriter Nick Carpenter brings The King of Having Fun on Tour, with Ken Yates opening (10/4)
  • Sylvan Esso (10/5-6)
  • BERTHA: Grateful Drag — The world’s first Grateful Drag band brings together queer and allied Nashville musicians in wigs and full face, with $1 from every ticket benefiting SMYAL (10/8)
  • Bright Eyes — $1 from every ticket supports the Poison Oak Project’s LGBTQ advocacy, with a particular focus on the trans community (10/9)
  • Mo Lowda & The Humble — Tailing the Ghost Tour with Surf Hat (10/10)
  • Basement — Momma opens (10/10)
  • Knox — With Emi Grace (10/12)
  • Rebecca Black — The queer pop artist continues her remarkable reinvention on the Exhibitionism Tour (10/15)
  • Laundry Day — The Larger Than LIFE Tour with Illusion Hills (10/16)
  • Allison Russell — The Grammy-winning queer singer-songwriter performs with emerging LGBTQ country-soul artist Autumn Nicholas opening (10/16)
  • Andrew McMahon and His Piano — With Ivory Layne (10/17)
  • The Residents — The famously enigmatic avant-garde collective revisits its 1979 album Eskimo (10/17)
  • Quadeca — With DERBY and Oleka (10/18)
  • Waylon Wyatt — Dustpiles World Tour with Noah James (10/20)
  • The Damned — The British punk pioneers mark their 50th anniversary on the Final Damnation 50 tour, with Flamin’ Groovies and The Courettes (10/21)
  • LØLØ — God Forbid a Girl Goes on Tour with Mylie Taylor and Sydney Sherrill (10/22)
  • RØZ — Se Esta Haciendo Tarde (10/23)
  • Paris Paloma — The British singer-songwriter behind the feminist anthem “Labour” tours behind her new album, The Fatal Flaw, with Susannah Joffe opening (10/24-25)
  • hey, nothing — The Hound Tour with Brother Bird (10/26)
  • Patrick Droney (10/27)
  • Sueco — With Jeris Johnson (10/28)
  • MICO — Running From a Feeling Tour (10/29)
  • Jukebox the Ghost: HalloQueen — The local piano-pop trio performs one set of originals and another devoted to the music of Queen (10/30)
  • Bassvictim — With Thoom (10/30)
  • The Army, The Navy — The Fake Brave Tour (10/31)
  • Holywatr — Deo Gratias Tour with Mercury (10/31)
  • She Wants Revenge — With Rosegarden Funeral Party (11/1)
  • Hovvdy — With Christian Lee Hutson (11/2)
  • The Music of Hey Arnold! Live! — Composer Jim Lang and The PS 118 AllStars celebrate the animated series’ 30th anniversary with its jazz, hip-hop, blues, R&B, and funk-infused music (11/4)
  • Hiss Golden Messenger — I’m People Tour (11/7)
  • Winyah — Foxtide opens (11/7)
  • Mountain Grass Unit — Appalachian Smoke Tour (11/8)
  • Slow Pulp (11/9)
  • Amble (11/11)
  • Sammy Rae & The Friends — Queer bandleader Sammy Rae presides over three nights of exuberant jazz, rock, funk, and soul (11/12-14)
  • Strawberry Guy (11/13)
  • Fruit Bats — Eric D. Johnson tours in support of Baby Man, his intimate, stripped-down new album, with Sarah Klang opening (11/14)
  • Giant Rooks (11/15)
  • Jalen Ngonda — Doctrine of Love Tour (11/16)
  • Die Spitz — The riotous Austin punk quartet performs with queer “fairy-doom” trio Faetooth (11/17)
  • Matt Hansen — The Orchid Tour (11/18)
  • They Might Be Giants — The beloved alt-rock eccentrics settle in for an ambitious four-night stand (11/19-22)
  • emmet swimming and Dillon Fence (11/25)
  • nimino — Keep Me Awake Tour (12/3)
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — With Fireside Collective the first night and Dizgo the second (12/4-5)
  • Montell Fish — The Nest Tour (12/7)
  • GWAR — With Midnight, Mac Sabbath, and X-Cops (12/8)
  • Squirrel Nut Zippers — Christmas Caravan Tour (12/9)
  • Lucy Bedroque — The nonbinary experimental rapper and producer performs with pinponpanpon (12/13)
  • The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night (1/9)
  • Ibeyi — French-Cuban twin sisters Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz fuse electronic soul with Afro-Cuban rhythms and Yoruba traditions (2/8)

THE ALDEN THEATRE

McLean Community Center
1234 Ingleside Ave.
McLean, Va.
703-790-0123
mcleancenter.org

  • The Judy Carmichael Trio — The acclaimed stride pianist brings wit and swing to American Songbook favorites by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and Harold Arlen (11/8)
  • Sounds of the Season: A Lil’ Maceo Holiday — The local saxophonist returns with special guests for funky jazz renditions of holiday standards (12/19)
  • Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome — The pianist, conductor, and composer celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with civil rights anthems, gospel favorites, and jazz standards performed by a company of instrumentalists and vocalists (1/15)
  • Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp — The original Roger and Mark from Rent reunite onstage, bringing three decades of Broadway history — and an enduring connection to LGBTQ audiences — to an intimate concert (2/6)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW
202-888-0020
theanthemdc.com

  • wave to earth — the pieces tour (10/2)
  • Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry (10/3)
  • Indigo Girls — The queer folk-rock trailblazers return, with fellow LGBTQ icon and hitmaker Linda Perry opening (10/4)
  • The Chicks — The country trailblazers perform their defiant, Grammy-sweeping album Taking the Long Way in full for its 20th anniversary (10/6)
  • Foster The People — The Grammy-nominated indie-pop band best known for “Pumped Up Kicks” brings the Good Mourning Sunshine Tour, with Goth Babe opening (10/7)
  • Jessie Ware — The British disco-pop diva and longtime queer favorite brings the Superbloom Tour, with dhruv opening (10/10)
  • Two Door Cinema Club — Tourist History 15th Anniversary Tour, with STRFKR opening (10/11)
  • Sugar featuring Bob Mould — Mould reunites his influential alt-rock trio after more than 30 years (10/14)
  • Morrissey — The singular and increasingly polarizing former Smiths frontman brings more than four decades of literate, lovelorn alternative rock (10/15)
  • SOFI TUKKER — The Grammy-nominated dance-pop duo and queer-community favorite presents Animal Talk (10/16)
  • Steve Lacy — The bisexual alt-R&B star brings the Oh yeah? Tour (10/18)
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela — OurHome Tour (10/20)
  • Jesse Welles (10/21)
  • Beck — The genre-shifting alt-rock icon brings the Ride Lonesome Tour (10/25)
  • Hudson Westbrook (10/30)
  • Yebba (10/31)
  • Undertale: The Determination Symphony World Tour — The hit video game’s music receives a live orchestral treatment (11/1)
  • Geese — The wildly inventive Brooklyn rock band tours in support of its acclaimed third album, Getting Killed, with Welsh guitarist Gwenifer Raymond opening (11/6, 11/13)
  • Gregory Porter — The two-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist headlines the DC Jazz Festival benefit concert A Night of Stars (11/16)
  • ROA — The rising Puerto Rican reggaeton and trap artist launches his first U.S. tour (11/19)
  • Palace (11/20)
  • Dark Star Orchestra — Celebrating 45 Years of Reckoning, benefiting the Rex Foundation (11/21)
  • Victoria Monét — The bisexual, three-time Grammy winner brings the Frequency of Love Tour (11/27)
  • Tyla — The Grammy-winning South African pop and amapiano star (12/2)
  • New Year’s Eve with DJ Trixie Mattel — The drag superstar DJs The Anthem into 2027 (12/31)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW
202-579-9950
theatlantis.com

  • Towa Bird — The queer British-Filipina rocker tours in support of Gentleman, with Mother Soki opening (10/1)
  • Asha Banks — something inbetween tour (10/2, 10/6)
  • Avery Cochrane — The rising bisexual pop singer brings the Weapons of Iridescence Tour (10/3)
  • Theo Katzman — The Vulfpeck singer and guitarist steps out on his own (10/4)
  • Sub Urban — The Bell Tolls Tour (10/5)
  • Ingrid Andress — Nowhere Else to Go Tour (10/7)
  • SLIFT — The French psychedelic-rock trio performs with Rhododendron opening (10/8)
  • White Ford Bronco — D.C.’s popular ’90s cover band (10/9)
  • Olivia O’Brien — The bisexual singer-songwriter who broke through on gnash’s “i hate u, i love u” presents the PIXIE Tour (10/10)
  • Tokyo Tea Room — Feel Forever Tour (10/11)
  • Westside Cowboy (10/12)
  • BALTHVS — The Colombian psychedelic-funk trio performs with Free Whenever opening (10/13)
  • bunii — Buniiversity Tour (10/14)
  • Lauren Sanderson — The lesbian genre-bender tours in support of her self-titled third album, LAUREN (10/15)
  • feeble little horse — bitknot tour (10/16)
  • RomancePlanet (10/17)
  • Wishy — Nature’s Pill Tour (10/18)
  • ivri — Ally Nicholas opens (10/19)
  • MARIS — The rising queer pop singer brings her exuberant songs of sapphic yearning (10/20)
  • Lexi Jayde (10/21)
  • Ecca Vandal — The South African-born Australian genre-bender makes her Atlantis debut (10/22)
  • Porch Light — Hush Tour (10/23)
  • lilyisthatyou — The Flowers Have Feelings Tour (10/24)
  • After (10/25)
  • Friko — The Chicago indie-rock duo brings the Something Worth Waiting For Tour (10/26)
  • The Hails — The Ocho opens (10/28)
  • Dana and Alden — Papa’s Boat Tour (10/29)
  • Hoochie Daddy: Halloween Edition — D.C. nightlife legend Kevin Aviance and DJ Vikki Powell preside over a late-night celebration of disco (10/30)
  • Blake Whiten (10/31)
  • Pretty Sick — Sabrina Fuentes’ brash New York rock band performs with computerwife opening (11/1)
  • Brass Against — Halloween Tour (11/2)
  • Francisca Valenzuela — The Chilean-American singer-songwriter brings the Maldita Tour (11/3)
  • This Is Lorelei (11/4)
  • Blu DeTiger — The bassist and singer brings the Want You Baby Tonight Tour (11/5)
  • Ethan Regan (11/6)
  • Michigander — Jason Singer’s big-hearted indie-rock project arrives on the heels of Over Before You Know It, a reflective new album about time, growth, and living in the present (11/7)
  • Cannelle (11/8)
  • Sadurn (11/9)
  • Dan Whitlam (11/10)
  • Freak Slug (11/11)
  • Austin Snell (11/12)
  • Red Leather — Tahoe Tour (11/13)
  • Bedouine (11/14)
  • Gilla Band — The ferocious Irish noise-rock quartet performs with Annie-Claude Deschênes opening (11/15)
  • Greg Freeman (11/16)
  • Donny Benét (11/17)
  • BAILEN — SWIM!!! At Your Own Risk Tour (11/18)
  • Stella Lefty (11/19)
  • Eggy — Two-night engagement by the rising jam band (11/20-21)
  • West 22nd (11/22)
  • Tiny Habits — The harmony-rich folk-pop trio brings the Keepers Tour (11/24)
  • Virginia Coalition — The homegrown rock band returns for a hometown show (11/25)
  • Psycho Killers — Talking Heads tribute (11/28)
  • Static Dress (11/29)
  • Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band — The acclaimed actor leads a full-throated Springsteen celebration (12/1)
  • Temples — The British psychedelic-rock band brings the BLISS Tour, with GIFT opening (12/4)
  • Juice (12/5)
  • Gallant — The Grammy-nominated Maryland-born R&B singer returns home (12/8)
  • Margaret Glaspy — The I Am Both Tour (12/11)
  • Baby Jane — Winter Forever Tour (12/12)
  • Thee Sinseers — Love Stories Tour (12/19)
  • shallou — The electronic producer headlines New Year’s Eve (12/31)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE
202-399-7993
atlasarts.org

  • March On!: New Orleans’ National Impact — Crush Funk Brass Band brings the sound and spirit of the city’s Second Line tradition to an evening exploring New Orleans’ overlooked civil rights legacy (10/3)
  • The Room Where It Happened: Songs of Protest and Patriotism — Omar Cardona, Rachel Potter, Justin Sargent, Stephanie Umoh, and Deejay Young perform music from Hamilton, Hair, Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, Suffs, and more (10/20)
  • A Hoot for the Holidays! — D.C. drag icon Tara Hoot returns with songs, stories, whimsy, and heartfelt holiday cheer (12/11)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
703-255-1868
wolftrap.org

  • Jim Messina and Orleans — The Loggins & Messina veteran shares a bill with the harmony-rich soft-rock band behind “Still the One” and “Dance with Me” (11/4)
  • Cris Jacobs with Joe Pug — Two of Maryland’s finest roots-music singer-songwriters share the stage (11/5)
  • Red Baraat — Sunny Jain’s dhol-driven band collides Punjabi rhythms with hip-hop, jazz, funk, and go-go (11/7)
  • Raiatea Helm — The celebrated vocalist carries forward Hawaii’s falsetto tradition in A Legacy of Hawaiian Song & String (11/12)
  • An Appalachian Christmas — Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Mark O’Connor celebrates the season with Maggie O’Connor (11/18-19)
  • The Joni Mitchell Songbook — Margot MacDonald, Sara Curtin, Maureen Andary, and other D.C. musicians celebrate the peerless songwriter (11/20)
  • Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland — Two of bluegrass’s most decorated fiddle virtuosos join forces (11/21)
  • DC Anthem Singers Shine! — Bob McDonald, Caleb Green, and D.C. Washington trade arena anthems for holiday, Broadway, pop, and gospel favorites (11/22)
  • New York Arabic Orchestra — Kanunist and musical director Firas Zreik leads a program of Arab classics and contemporary compositions (12/4)
  • Michael Winograd and The Honorable Mentshn — The acclaimed klezmer clarinetist and his band ignite the Hanukkah celebration Dreidels, Donuts, and Dance (12/5)
  • 1964: The Tribute — The veteran tribute act recreates the exhilarating sound and look of the Beatles in their touring prime (1/15-16)
  • Mariachi Herencia de México — The Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble honors beloved queer Mexican icon Juan Gabriel with “No Tengo Dinero,” “Amor Eterno,” and other enduring songs (1/21-22)
  • The Del McCoury Band — The bluegrass legend, joined by sons Ronnie and Rob, returns for five differently themed performances (1/28, 1/30-31, 2/2-3)
  • Nashville Emerging Artists Night — Max Boyle, Adam Wendler, Andrea Vasquez, Brody McKinney, Chad Michael Jervis, and Jenny Tolman showcase country’s next wave, with percussionist Jack Dratch (2/11-13)
  • The Buena Vista Orchestra — Cuban violinist Rolando Morejón Reyes leads musicians drawn from the original Buena Vista Social Club and the bands of Omara Portuondo, Celia Cruz, and Afro-Cuban All Stars (2/23)
  • International Guitar Night — Jim “Kimo” West, Minnie Marks, Roxane Elfasci, and Luca Stricagnoli span Hawaiian slack-key, blues slide, classical, and fingerstyle guitar (3/3-4)

BETHESDA THEATER

7719 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, Md.
240-330-4500
bethesdatheater.com

  • Twista — The Chicago speed-rap pioneer behind “Slow Jamz” and “Overnight Celebrity” (10/1)
  • Talib Kweli — The Black Star co-founder and conscious hip-hop standard-bearer (10/2)
  • An Evening with the Beatles (10/3)
  • Atlantic Starr — The R&B hitmakers behind “Always” and “Secret Lovers” (10/10)
  • Kofi B — The Emmy-nominated jazz pianist, producer, and actor (10/16)
  • Chrisette Michele — The Grammy-winning R&B singer behind “Be OK” and “A Couple of Forevers” (10/17)
  • DMV Music & Vogue Gala — Ballroom culture meets R&B with bisexual singer Avery Wilson, Top5 featuring Kevin Ross, and Black Alley featuring Ms. Kim (10/18)
  • Jane Eugene — The unmistakable former lead singer of Loose Ends, whose hits include “Hangin’ on a String” and “You Can’t Stop the Rain” (10/23)
  • A Tribute to Women of Rock — Patty Reese leads an all-star lineup of female vocalists through enduring rock anthems (10/25)
  • Jon B — The ’90s R&B mainstay behind “Someone to Love” and “They Don’t Know” (11/7)
  • WAR — The funk-soul institution behind “Low Rider,” “The Cisco Kid,” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” (11/13)
  • Jonathan Sloane Presents: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix (11/27)
  • The Blackbyrds — The D.C.-born jazz-funk group behind “Walking in Rhythm” (11/28)
  • A Motown Christmas (12/12)
  • Maggie Rose’s Annual Christmas Concert — The acclaimed Potomac native brings her country-soul holiday tradition home (12/18-19)
  • Soul Crackers Annual Christmas Show (12/20)
  • New Year’s Eve with Raheem DeVaughn — The Grammy-nominated D.C. soul favorite rings in 2027 (12/31)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.
Alexandria, Va.
703-549-7500
birchmere.com

  • Yächtley Crëw (10/1)
  • Martin Sexton — Live Wide Open Tour (10/2)
  • Black Violin — The string duo is a high-energy collision of classical music and hip-hop (10/2, Warner Theatre)
  • John Hiatt — The master Americana songwriter returns (10/6-7)
  • Lalah Hathaway — The five-time Grammy winner and daughter of Donny Hathaway commands two nights of sophisticated R&B (10/8-9)
  • Raven’s Night — A theatrical fusion of belly dance, evocative music, elaborate costuming, and dark storytelling (10/10)
  • Aoife O’Donovan — Solo acoustic (10/12)
  • Keiko Matsui (10/15)
  • Gerald Albright (10/16)
  • The Whispers — The R&B veterans celebrate 60 years of smooth harmonies and enduring slow jams (10/17)
  • A Tribute to Chuck Berry (10/18)
  • Phil Vassar (10/22)
  • Josh Ritter — The acclaimed singer-songwriter reaches across his entire catalog on A Book of Gold Thrown Open Tour (10/24-25)
  • Emma Nissen — The viral young vocalist blends jazz, soul, and gospel in what she calls “Jesus and jazz” (10/27)
  • Acoustic Alchemy (10/28)
  • Boney James (10/29)
  • Walter Beasley (10/30)
  • Dweezil Zappa — DZ20: Like Father, Like Son celebrates two decades of performing Frank Zappa’s music (11/1)
  • Landslide: An Epic Fleetwood Mac Singalong — Presented by Choir! Choir! Choir! (11/3)
  • Jake Shimabukuro — The ukulele virtuoso transforms the humble instrument into a vehicle for rock, jazz, and pop (11/8)
  • Jamal Roberts — The 2025 American Idol winner brings his powerhouse gospel-and-soul vocals (11/11)
  • Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives — The country and bluegrass great leads one of the sharpest bands in roots music (11/12)
  • Chanté Moore (11/13-14)
  • Hiroshima (11/15)
  • Judy Collins — The folk legend says goodbye to the road with her Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour (11/17-18)
  • Jesse Cook (11/19)
  • Marshall Crenshaw — The power-pop craftsman behind “Someday, Someway” and “Whenever You’re on My Mind” (11/22)
  • The Seldom Scene — The D.C.-area bluegrass institution returns to the room it helped put on the map (11/27)
  • The Manhattans (11/28)
  • Johnnyswim Christmas Show (12/3)
  • Chris Botti — The Grammy-winning trumpeter returns for two nights (12/4-5)
  • The String Queens (12/6)
  • The Wood Brothers — The roots trio blends folk, blues, gospel, and funk. Former Band of Horses guitarist Tyler Ramsey opens (12/10-11)
  • Eric Benét (12/13)
  • Tab Benoit with Bonerama — Blues & Brass Winter Tour (12/15)
  • Carbon Leaf — The Richmond-bred folk-rock veterans bring their Celtic-tinged sound for a two-night run (12/17-18)
  • Luther Relives Holiday Show — Featuring William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/20)
  • A Christmas Brass Spectacular! — The Capitol Bones All-Brass Big Band with Lena Seikaly (12/21)
  • A John Waters Christmas — The queer Baltimore icon delivers his gleefully profane annual assault on holiday sentimentality (12/22)
  • Be’la Dona Band (12/27)
  • New Year’s Eve with The Seldom Scene — With Tim and Savannah Finch and the Eastman String Band (12/31)
  • Last Train Home (1/2)
  • Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder — The bluegrass and country icon performs two nights (1/8-9)
  • Pieces of a Dream — The jazz-funk ensemble celebrates its 50th anniversary (1/16)
  • Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (1/21)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW
202-667-4490
blackcatdc.com

  • Bear Ghost — All-queer cabaret-rock band Sarah and the Safe Word joins the theatrical prog-rock headliner, with Spaceman Bob (10/2)
  • Cain Culto — The gay Colombian-Nicaraguan rapper and violinist transforms religious trauma, Latin rhythms, and queer desire into audacious art-pop. Nonbinary artist Colette March opens (10/8)
  • Brian Fallon & the Painkillers — The Gaslight Anthem frontman showcases his heartland rock and sharply drawn storytelling (10/11)
  • Pretty Bitter — The trans- and nonbinary-fronted D.C. band brings its shimmering queer dream-pop home (10/16)
  • AJJ — The folk-punk favorites return with Greet Death, co-fronted by trans singer-guitarist Harper Boyhtari (10/18)
  • Dragrooms — A Backrooms-inspired drag show invades the Red Room (10/22)
  • Helado Tropical — Roberto Carlos Lange and queer Mexican artist Fabi Reyna unite for a dreamy tropical collaboration (10/23)
  • Nice As Fuck — Jenny Lewis, Erika Forster, and Tennessee Thomas revive their minimalist indie-rock supergroup (10/26)
  • Heavens to Betsy — Corin Tucker’s foundational riot grrrl duo reunites for its first tour in 32 years. Calamity Jane opens (10/30)
  • Deerhoof — The relentlessly inventive indie-rock veterans return with That This and Jacky Cougar & the Vampyres from Africa (11/10)
  • ADULT. and A Place to Bury Strangers — Industrial electro-punk collides with deafening noise rock, with VOSH opening (11/11)
  • Emma Ruth Rundle — The acclaimed singer-songwriter conjures a haunting collision of folk, post-rock, and metal (12/8)
  • Fake Names — The punk supergroup draws members from Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Refused, Embrace, and Girls Against Boys (2/19)

BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS

12901 Town Commons Dr.
Germantown, Md.
301-528-2260
blackrockcenter.org

  • George Michael Reborn — The tribute celebrates the gay pop icon’s irresistible fusion of soul, dance music, and uninhibited self-expression (11/6)
  • Forever Ray — The ensemble revisits Ray Charles’s transformative blend of soul, jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B (11/21)
  • RUNA — The Celtic ensemble gives traditional Irish music and Christmas favorites a spirited contemporary lift (12/4)
  • Trouble Man — The musical tribute connects Marvin Gaye’s socially conscious soul to the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement (1/16)
  • MacMillan Pipe Band — The accomplished regional ensemble blends Highland pipes and drums with traditional and contemporary repertoire (2/27)

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BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-337-4141
bluesalley.com

  • Benito Gonzalez, Buster Williams, and Lenny White — The acclaimed pianist joins legendary bassist Williams and four-time Grammy-winning drummer White (10/1-2)
  • Arturo O’Farrill Quintet — The eight-time Grammy-winning pianist and bandleader pushes Afro-Latin jazz into bold new territory (10/3-4)
  • Mireya Ramos — The Latin Grammy-winning vocalist and violinist founded the trailblazing all-women mariachi ensemble Flor de Toloache (10/9)
  • Orquesta Akokán — The Grammy-nominated ensemble channels the fiery sound of Havana’s golden-age mambo orchestras (10/10)
  • Kalí Rodríguez-Peña — The Cuban pianist teams with the powerhouse, Latin Grammy-nominated vocalist Daymé Arocena (10/13)
  • Chuchito Valdés — The celebrated Cuban pianist carries forward the formidable musical legacy of his father Chucho and grandfather Bebo Valdés (10/15-16)
  • Joey Alexander — The Grammy-nominated Indonesian piano virtuoso continues a remarkable career launched when he was still a child (10/24-25)
  • Jeremy Pelt — One of his generation’s foremost jazz trumpeters leads an intimate engagement (11/5-6)
  • Ruben Studdard — The Grammy-nominated R&B vocalist and American Idol winner settles into a three-night engagement (11/20-22)
  • Alex Bugnon — The Swiss-born keyboardist brings his polished fusion of jazz, R&B, and funk (11/27-29)
  • Eric Felten Performs Ellington’s Nutcracker — Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s swinging reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic (12/2, 12/9, 12/16)
  • David Benoit Quartet — Pianist David Benoit and guest vocalist Courtney Fortune celebrate Vince Guaraldi’s beloved music with A Charlie Brown Christmas (12/4-6)
  • Nicole Henry — The acclaimed vocalist and longtime LGBTQ ally presents the holiday program My Favorite Things (12/10-11)
  • Jane Monheit — The Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist delivers seasonal standards from The Merriest (12/17-18)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW
202-628-3200
capitalonearena.com

  • Weezer — The alt-rock veterans convene The Gathering (10/2)
  • Olivia Rodrigo — The Grammy-winning Gen Z superstar brings her confessional pop-rock to The Unraveled Tour (10/3-4)
  • Le Sserafim — The fiercely kinetic K-pop quintet launches PUREFLOW (10/5)
  • Don Omar — The reggaeton pioneer commands the arena on The Last King World Tour (10/15)
  • Rod Wave — The melodic rapper pours heartbreak and hard-won resilience into the Don’t Look Down Tour (10/16)
  • KATSEYE — The ascendant global girl group, featuring openly queer Lara Raj and bisexual Megan Skiendiel, brings The Wildworld Tour to D.C. (10/22)
  • Rush — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revive the progressive-rock institution with Fifty Something, honoring the band’s legacy and late drummer Neil Peart (10/25, 10/27)
  • John Summit — The house-music star turns Halloween into an arena-sized rave on the CTRL ESCAPE Tour (10/31)
  • sombr — The breakout singer-songwriter behind “back to friends” and “undressed” headlines the You Are The Reason Tour (11/10)
  • Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour — Young Disney stars bring the company’s screen-born pop universes together onstage (11/17)
  • Doja Cat — The fearless pop-rap shapeshifter brings theatrical spectacle to the Ma Vie World Tour (11/21)
  • Stevie Wonder — The 25-time Grammy winner performs his landmark Songs in the Key of Life in its entirety for the album’s 50th anniversary (11/23)
  • Gracie Abrams — The three-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter brings her emotionally candid pop to The Look at My Life Tour (3/4-5)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Road
Tysons, Va.
703-343-7651
capitalonehall.com

  • Arash — The Iranian-Swedish pop star behind “Boro Boro” fuses Persian pop with pulsating Eurodance (10/9)
  • Toad the Wet Sprocket — The alternative-rock favorites recast “All I Want,” “Walk on the Ocean,” and other melodic hits for the Rings: The Acoustic Tour (10/23)
  • Wyclef Jean — The Grammy-winning Fugees co-founder celebrates 30 years of The Carnival, reimagining his fusion of hip-hop, reggae, R&B, and Caribbean music with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (10/25)
  • Art Garfunkel — The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner revisits his solo work and Simon & Garfunkel’s indelible folk-rock catalog. Presented by Wolf Trap (10/30)
  • Allman Betts Family Revival — Devon Allman and Duane Betts lead an expansive ensemble through the Allman Brothers’ ’70s roots and ’90s resurgence (12/7)
  • Sue Foley and GA-20 — The Grammy-nominated guitarist and acclaimed blues trio join forces for a fiery holiday double bill (12/15, The Vault)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland
8270 Alumni Dr.
College Park, Md.
301-405-2787
theclarice.umd.edu

  • Jazz Jams at Busboys and Poets — UMD jazz students and local musicians gather for an open community jam (10/21, 11/11, 2/24, Busboys and Poets College Park)
  • Angélique Kidjo — The five-time Grammy winner discusses music, cultural fluency, and global advocacy with ARHU Dean Stephanie Shonekan, accompanied by performances from UMD students (10/5, Dekelboum Concert Hall)
  • Yeison Landero — The Colombian accordionist carries forward the cumbia tradition of his legendary grandfather, Andrés Landero (10/23, Kay Theatre)
  • Fall Big Band Showcase — UMD’s three jazz bands welcome special guests Clarence Banks and Grant Langford (11/2, Dekelboum)
  • Elijah Jamal Balbed & Friends — The D.C. saxophonist traces the music and cultural connections forged during his travels through Brazil (11/12, Dance Theatre)
  • Fall Jazz Combo Concerts — UMD’s student jazz ensembles perform across two evenings (11/18-19, Leah M. Smith Hall)
  • Maryland Gospel Choir — The student ensemble raises its collective voice in spirituals and contemporary gospel (11/20, Gildenhorn Recital Hall)
  • Winter A Cappella Concert — Student-led ensembles Voix de Chanson and Freundemusik perform familiar favorites and inventive arrangements (11/30, Gildenhorn)
  • Winter Big Band Showcase — UMD’s jazz ensembles swing into the holiday season (12/2, Dekelboum)
  • Gamelan and Koto Concert — UMD’s Balinese gamelan and Japanese koto ensembles showcase two distinctive musical traditions (12/4, Kay)
  • UMD Steelband — The ensemble brings the bright, propulsive sounds of Trinidad and Tobago to the stage (12/6, Kay)
  • Korean Drumming Concert — UMD students perform the dynamic percussion traditions of Korea (12/7, Dekelboum)
  • Chuck Brown Band — The Godfather of Go-Go’s band, fronted by his son Wiley Brown, keeps his unmistakable D.C. sound alive (1/29, Kay)
  • Invoke — The genre-defying quartet blends classical chamber music with bluegrass, Appalachian traditions, jazz, and minimalism (2/18, Gildenhorn)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW
202-364-0404
cometpingpong.com

  • Sorry Ghost — Gay singer-songwriter Kevin Walkman opens for the Los Angeles pop-punk trio (10/16)
  • Imperial Teen — The queer indie-pop trailblazers behind “Yoo Hoo,” co-fronted by Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum, launch their first tour in six years (11/6)
  • Radiator Hospital and Noun — Philadelphia indie-pop meets the solo project of lesbian Screaming Females guitarist Marissa Paternoster (11/13)
  • Dead Pioneers — The Indigenous punk band confronts colonialism, racism, and attacks on LGBTQ rights with uncompromising fury (1/24)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-4780

dar.org/constitution-hall

  • NieR:Orchestra Concert — Conductor Eric Roth and vocalists Emi Evans and J’Nique Nicole bring the haunting music of the cult video-game universe to symphonic life (2/6)
  • Pablo Alborán — The gay Spanish pop star brings his passionate balladry, career-spanning hits, and new album KM0 to the Global Tour KM0 (2/14)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW
202-483-5000
dc9.com

  • Sophie Hunter — The self-described queer rapper fuses sexually frank lyricism, feminist defiance, and volatile alt-pop on the Stereoscope Tour (10/1)
  • Gully Boys — The all-queer Minneapolis band delivers a ferocious collision of grunge, punk, and power pop, with Pollyanna and Cinema Hearts opening (10/13)
  • Margo Cilker and Lilly Hiatt — Two acclaimed Americana singer-songwriters share a solo acoustic bill (10/14)
  • Cortisa Star — The ascendant trans rapper brings audacious rhymes, seismic bass, and unapologetic doll energy to the For All the Dolls Tour (10/15)
  • Rachel Bochner — The queer pop singer-songwriter transforms sapphic desire and romantic wreckage into sharply addictive hooks (10/22)
  • Be Your Own Pet — The reunited Nashville punk favorites revive their breakneck, gleefully unruly sound (10/23)
  • Palmyra — The Virginia folk-rock trio, featuring nonbinary multi-instrumentalist Sasha Landon, stretches Americana toward something rawer and more adventurous (10/24)
  • Passion Mango — The Vancouver indie-pop project behind the viral “boy” wraps romantic longing in dreamy guitars and bittersweet hooks (10/25)
  • Ian Sweet — Jilian Medford’s acclaimed indie-rock project tours behind the emotionally unguarded Shiverstruck (10/30)
  • Bass Drum of Death — The Mississippi garage-punk veterans unleash another blast of distorted riffs and reckless momentum (11/3)
  • Deante’ Hitchcock — The inventive Atlanta rapper pairs nimble wordplay with soulful, introspective storytelling (11/28)
  • Valé — The Colombian singer-songwriter blends bilingual alternative pop with dance-floor rhythms and powerhouse vocals (12/6)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

4500 Patriot Circlea
Fairfax, Va.
703-993-3000
eaglebankarena.com

  • Sonu Nigam — The celebrated Bollywood playback singer brings his soaring, genre-spanning voice to the Revolution tour (9/27)
  • Monsta X — The global K-pop group brings its hard-driving blend of hip-hop, pop, EDM, and precision choreography to The X: Nexus World Tour (10/3)
  • Arcángel — The influential Latin superstar brings nearly two decades of reggaeton and Latin trap to the La 8va Maravilla World Tour (10/21)
  • Los Tucanes de Tijuana — The Latin Grammy-winning norteño institution unleashes its accordion-driven corridos and dance-floor favorite “La Chona” on the Tucanes Time Tour (11/27)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE
202-503-2330
echostage.com

  • Peggy Gou — The Korean-born global dance-music star behind “(It Goes Like) Nanana” commands an all-night house celebration (10/2)
  • MEDUZA³ — The Grammy-nominated Italian hitmakers behind “Piece of Your Heart” and “Lose Control” expand their polished house sound into a three-member performance (10/3)
  • Diplo — The Grammy-winning producer headlines GLOW’s outdoor block party, with Westend, Anabel Englund, and others (10/3, Pennsylvania Avenue)
  • AFROJACK — The Dutch EDM superstar presents CONTROL, joined by Chicago house legend Green Velvet (10/10)
  • San Holo — The Dutch producer brings his emotionally charged electronic sound to the True Love in a Made Up World Tour (10/17)
  • JPEGMAFIA — The fearless rapper-producer dismantles the boundaries between hip-hop, punk, noise, and electronic music on The Experimental Rap Tour (10/21)
  • Chris Lorenzo — One of bass house’s defining producers takes control of the Echostage sound system (10/23)
  • ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U — Japanese DJ celebrated for his unpredictable, genre-smashing sets (10/24)
  • Eli Brown — The British producer brings dark, propulsive techno to the Panic Attack Tour (10/30)
  • Madeon — The French electronic auteur unveils Victory Live, with chiptune-rock favorites Anamanaguchi opening (11/7)
  • ODESZA — The Grammy-nominated electronic duo trades its cinematic live production for a rare DJ set (11/12)
  • Brutalismus 3000 — The Berlin duo’s Harmony US Tour collides hardcore techno, gabber, punk, and industrial menace (11/13)
  • Jessie Reyez — The Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter brings her raw, emotionally combustible R&B to the A Little Vengeance Tour (11/18)
  • Eric Prydz — The Swedish progressive-house titan returns with another immersive late-night set (11/20)
  • Max Styler — The ascendant house producer stretches out for an extended set (12/4)
  • Daily Bread — The Atlanta producer blends bass music, hip-hop, and electro-soul on the Vanishing Point Tour (12/12)

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FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.
Silver Spring, Md.
301-960-9999
fillmoresilverspring.com

  • Bikini Kill — The foundational riot grrrl band unleashes its ferocious feminist punk (9/19)
  • Mon Rovîa — The Liberian-born singer-songwriter transforms displacement, adoption, and healing into intimate folk music on the Bloodline Tour (9/21)
  • The Charlatans UK — The enduring British band brings more than three decades of psychedelic, dance-inflected alternative rock (9/25)
  • The Pretty Reckless — Taylor Momsen leads the hard-rock hitmakers on the Dear God Tour (9/26)
  • Snail Mail & Soccer Mommy — Queer indie-rock favorites Lindsey Jordan and Sophie Allison unite for a co-headlining tour (10/1)
  • Pennywise — The Southern California punk stalwarts unleash more than three decades of breakneck anthems (10/2)
  • DJ Shadow — The sampling visionary celebrates the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut, Endtroducing (10/3)
  • 3BallMTY — The Latin Grammy-winning Mexican trio propels tribal guarachero onto the dance floor (10/9)
  • Kelela — The D.C.-area-raised queer R&B visionary unveils new avatar live (10/13)
  • Cavetown — Trans singer-songwriter Robin Skinner brings tender bedroom pop to the Running With Scissors Tour (10/23)
  • The War and Treaty — Married duo Michael and Tanya Trotter Jr. fuse gospel fervor, Southern soul, country, and rock (11/13)
  • Samantha Fish — The guitar-slinging blues-rock powerhouse brings Paper Doll to life onstage (11/17)
  • DragonForce — The British power-metal virtuosos celebrate 20 years of Inhuman Rampage (11/25)
  • 6LACK — The Grammy-nominated Atlanta singer-rapper marks a decade since his atmospheric breakthrough (11/28)
  • Bonobo — Electronic visionary Simon Green transforms his intricate new material into the immersive Distance in Static live show (12/3)
  • Dinosaur Jr. — The hugely influential alternative-rock trio returns with Starcrawler opening (2/16)

FLASH

645 Florida Ave. NW
202-827-8791
flashdc.com

  • Jazzy — The chart-conquering Irish singer and DJ behind “Giving Me” presides over a rooftop set (10/3)
  • Marcel Dettmann — The former Berghain resident and towering figure in Berlin techno delivers a characteristically stark, propulsive set (10/9)
  • The Carry Nation — Queer nightlife veterans Nita Aviance and Will Automagic bring the fierce, liberating house music of their celebrated Brooklyn parties (10/23)
  • Jayda G — The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer supplies an effervescent fusion of house, disco, and soul for the Halloween celebration Flesh & Fangs, with Tomoki Tamura (10/31)
  • Anetha — The Parisian DJ, producer, and Mama Told Ya label founder pushes contemporary techno in playful and unpredictable directions (11/19)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

4373 Mason Pond Dr.
Fairfax, Va.
703-993-2787
cfa.gmu.edu

  • Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — The actor and jazz pianist applies his eccentric charm to swing standards and American Songbook favorites at the ARTS by George! benefit (10/3)
  • Spanish Harlem Orchestra — The three-time Grammy-winning salsa powerhouse ignites Puerto Rican holiday traditions and Christmas favorites in Salsa Navidad (12/5)
  • Pink Martini All-Stars — Gay vocalists Ari Shapiro and Jimmie Herrod join lesbian singer-songwriter Edna Vázquez for a cosmopolitan holiday whirl of pop, jazz, big-band swing, and Hollywood glamour (12/10)
  • Gaelic Storm — The Celtic-rock favorites summon a high-energy collision of traditional Irish music, rock, bluegrass, and folk (3/7)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW
202-787-1000
live.thehamiltondc.com

  • Phantom Planet — The alt-rock band behind “California” revisits its catalog of power-pop favorites (10/7)
  • North Mississippi Allstars — Luther and Cody Dickinson ignite a potent blend of hill-country blues, Southern rock, and roots music (10/9)
  • Alison Brown — The Grammy-winning banjo virtuoso stretches bluegrass into jazz, folk, and chamber music (10/11)
  • Rhett Miller — The Old 97’s frontman brings his literate, sharply observed songwriting to an intimate solo engagement (10/16)
  • John Scofield’s Electrospective — The celebrated jazz guitarist explores the electric side of his genre-spanning career (10/22)
  • Phillip Phillips — The American Idol winner brings his rootsy pop-rock to the Let’s Go Far Tour (10/24)
  • Bettye LaVette — The formidable soul interpreter transforms every song with her weathered, emotionally exacting voice (10/25)
  • Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band — The D.C. ensemble unleashes a Halloween collision of West African rhythms, funk, and jazz (10/31)
  • Fantastic Cat — The singer-songwriter supergroup is joined by Ok Cowgirl, whose emotionally candid indie rock encompasses queer love and desire (11/8)
  • Surprise Chef — The Australian instrumental ensemble serves up cinematic soul, jazz-funk, and vintage grooves (11/11)
  • Daniel Lanois Trio — The visionary producer behind landmark albums by U2 and Bob Dylan steps forward with his atmospheric, shape-shifting music (11/12)
  • The Last Waltz — An all-star ensemble celebrates The Band’s legendary farewell concert (11/13-14)
  • Vienna Teng — The D.C.-based pianist and singer-songwriter, whose “City Hall” became a marriage-equality anthem, returns with her intricate chamber pop (11/21)
  • E.U. featuring Sugar Bear and the Chuck Brown Band — Two pillars of D.C. go-go share the stage for a hometown celebration (11/28)
  • Rebirth Brass Band — The Grammy-winning New Orleans institution rings in the new year with two nights of second-line funk (12/30-31)
  • Kermit Ruffins — The charismatic New Orleans trumpeter and vocalist opens the year with exuberant Crescent City swing (1/2)
  • Rare Essence — D.C.’s “Wickedest Band Alive” keeps go-go’s communal pulse surging, with Black Alley opening (1/17)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW
202-803-2899
thehowardtheatre.com

  • Daley — The gay British R&B singer showcases his long-awaited new album, Strange Nature (10/2)
  • Kruder & Dorfmeister — The Austrian electronic duo celebrates 30 years of its influential downtempo sound (10/3)
  • Cortex — The cult French jazz-funk band behind some of hip-hop’s most coveted samples is joined by Adrian Younge and J Rocc (10/6)
  • Epik High — The pioneering Korean hip-hop trio launches its 3.0 North American Tour (10/10)
  • L7 — The ferocious feminist grunge and punk trailblazers embark on their Last Hurrah farewell tour (10/21)
  • Low Cut Connie — Adam Weiner’s queer-embracing, gender-fluid rock ‘n’ roll revue (10/23)
  • CupcakKe — The sexually fearless rapper and outspoken LGBTQ champion behind “LGBT” and “Crayons” (10/25)
  • Eivør — The Faroese vocalist and LGBTQ-rights ally conjures elemental Nordic folk, electronica, and cinematic pop (10/29)
  • Boy Harsher — The darkwave duo with a devoted queer following summons a hypnotic Halloween-eve collision of synths, desire, and dread (10/30)
  • Eva Ayllón — The legendary Peruvian vocalist shares an evening of Afro-Peruvian music with salsa star Daniela Darcourt (11/1)
  • Scarface — The revered Southern rap storyteller marks his birthday alongside fellow Houston legend Devin the Dude (11/7)
  • Joy Oladokun — The Black queer singer-songwriter brings her searching blend of folk, rock, and Americana to the Heavy Things Tour (11/13)
  • Yaelokre — Nonbinary Filipino-Icelandic artist Keath Ósk transforms intricate folk songs and hand-drawn mythology into immersive performance (11/18)
  • Gene — Bisexual frontman Martin Rossiter leads the reunited British alternative-rock favorites (11/19)
  • Death From Above 1979 — The Canadian duo detonates its bruising fusion of dance-punk, noise rock, and distorted bass (12/5)
  • Ana Gasteyer — The Broadway and SNL favorite makes the yuletide unapologetically camp with her Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular (12/6)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, Va.
703-993-7759
hyltoncenter.org

  • Mountain Stage Hosted by Kathy Mattea — The Grammy-winning country singer hosts a live taping featuring queer roots standouts Ruthie Foster and Mary Gauthier, D.C.-area Celtic-rock favorites Scythian, and additional artists to be announced (10/18)
  • Shemekia Copeland — The five-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse delivers blues with a fearless contemporary edge (11/7)
  • Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: To Swing Through the Sky — Jim Carroll’s ensemble marks its 25th anniversary with a multimedia exploration of the parallel histories of jazz and aviation, featuring vocalist Darden Purcell (11/14)
  • Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas — Gaelic carols, lively Irish tunes, dancers, and bagpipes give familiar holiday music a spirited Celtic twist (12/6)
  • Laurie Berkner Band — The children’s-music favorite gets young audiences moving with “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Victor Vito,” and newer folk-pop songs (2/13)
  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo — The five-time Grammy-winning South African ensemble fills the hall with the intricate harmonies and uplifting spirit of isicathamiya (2/28)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.
Vienna, Va.
703-255-1566
jamminjava.com

  • Mindy Gledhill — The newly out bisexual indie-pop singer explores inner-child healing and life after Mormonism on the Phone Booth Sessions Tour (10/3)
  • Laura Veirs — The indie-folk songwriter, who has spoken openly about dating women and men, embraces radical self-reliance on Temple Songs, her first entirely self-made album (10/8)
  • Great Lake Swimmers — The atmospheric Canadian indie-folk group brings its pastoral soundscapes and intimate Americana to Caught Light (10/12)
  • Garrison Starr — The gay singer-songwriter confronts evangelical trauma on Garrison Starr and the Gospel Truth, with fellow LGBTQ artist L Rodgers opening (10/13)
  • Jammin Java 25th Anniversary Party — Founders Luke and Daniel Brindley reunite their acclaimed alt-pop and Americana band, the Brindley Brothers, for a one-night celebration with special guests (10/17)
  • The Kennedys — Pete and Maura Kennedy celebrate Smoketree, Maura’s birthday, and the club’s 25th anniversary with their energized folk-rock (10/25)
  • Baby Bugs — Nonbinary artist Bowie Rabas turns religious trauma and emotional abuse into dark alternative confessionals, with queer, nonbinary alt-pop artist Elliot Lee (10/29)
  • The Nth Power — Queer former Beyoncé drummer Nikki Glaspie powers the trio’s ecstatic fusion of soul, funk, rock, and R&B (11/1)
  • Inoculous — The Chicago prog-emo band is joined by Spring Silver, the genre-warping project of Silver Spring’s nonbinary K Nkanza, plus Right Chipper and Courage Mother (11/3)
  • Josh Rouse — The acclaimed singer-songwriter brings his warm, ruminative pop and folk sound to an intimate engagement (11/5)
  • Bill Kirchen’s Honky-Tonk Holiday Party — The Grammy-nominated guitarist and Commander Cody co-founder fires up a roots-rock Christmas celebration (12/11)
  • DJ BINALY — Spins Turkish, Balkan, Levantine, and popular beats at an early New Year’s Eve dance party (12/26)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive
Bristow, Va.
703-754-6400
livenation.com

  • Chris Stapleton — The country powerhouse brings his All-American Road Show, with Heartbreakers co-founder Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs (10/2)
  • Five Finger Death Punch — The heavy-metal juggernaut marks two decades of bruising arena anthems, with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire (10/23)
  • Breaking Benjamin — The hard-rock veterans headline a formidable bill with Chevelle, STARSET, and Kami Kehoe (10/24)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW
202-888-0050
thelincolndc.com

  • The Format — The reunited indie-pop favorites are joined by emo veterans The Get Up Kids (10/2)
  • Everything Everything — The British art-rock band celebrates its audacious album Get to Heaven (10/4)
  • Daði Freyr — The Icelandic Eurovision favorite turns deadpan synth-pop into an exuberant dance party (10/6)
  • Tricky — The trip-hop pioneer returns with Different When It’s Silent, his first album in six years (10/13)
  • Sienna Spiro — The rising British singer-songwriter showcases her formidable retro-soul voice on the sold-out My House Tour (10/16)
  • The Jayhawks — The influential alt-country band celebrates four decades on its Sanctuary Park Tour, with The Cactus Blossoms opening (10/21)
  • Emei — The Chinese American alt-pop singer brings her sharply observed songs and theatrical energy to the Night at the Opera Tour, with Madelline opening (10/22)
  • Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country — The guitar virtuoso stretches country music into improvisational, psychedelic terrain over two nights (10/23-24)
  • Julia Jacklin — The Australian singer-songwriter brings her emotionally precise indie rock to an intimate engagement (11/10)
  • Prateek Kuhad — The acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter strips his intimate folk-pop down for the acoustic Full Moon Chamber Tour (11/12)
  • Sleep — The hugely influential stoner-metal trio unleashes its monumental, slow-moving riffs, with Zombi opening (11/17)
  • Shaun Cassidy — The former teen idol unwraps pop memories and seasonal favorites through holiday songs and stories (12/6)

MARYLAND HALL

801 Chase St.
Annapolis, Md.
410-263-5544
marylandhall.org

  • Makaya McCraven — The visionary drummer and producer reshapes jazz improvisation through hip-hop-informed editing and restless post-genre experimentation (11/8)
  • Lalah Hathaway — The five-time Grammy winner draws on jazz, funk, gospel, and her family’s profound soul legacy (11/16)
  • Eric Byrd Trio — The Maryland jazz trio swings through Vince Guaraldi’s indelible score for A Charlie Brown Christmas (12/4-5)
  • Meyer, Marshall, Meyer — Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer unite bluegrass and classical virtuosity through music from Short Trip Home and new works written for the tour (1/30)
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant — The three-time Grammy-winning vocalist joins acclaimed pianist Glenn Zaleski for an adventurous journey through jazz, blues, folk, theater, and global traditions (2/10)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, Md.
410-715-5550
merriweathermusic.com

  • Power to the People Festival — Tom Morello assembles Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, The Linda Lindas, and others for a massive celebration of music, justice, and civic action (10/3)
  • Logic & G-Eazy — The platinum-selling rappers revive their co-headlining Endless Summer tour, with Juicy J opening (10/4)
  • beabadoobee — The Filipino British singer-songwriter brings her dreamy, ’90s-inflected indie rock to the Powerlines Tour, with Wisp opening (10/10)

JOSEPH MEYERHOFF SYMPHONY HALL

1212 Cathedral St.
Baltimore, Md.
410-783-8000
bsomusic.org

  • Disco Inferno: A ’70s Celebration — The BSO returns to disco’s queer dance-floor roots with hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, ABBA, the Bee Gees, and Barry Manilow (10/10-11)
  • Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda — The Broadway powerhouse joins the BSO for songs from Hamilton, In the Heights, and Miranda’s wider catalog (11/21-22)
  • Holiday Pops — Broadway favorite Megan Hilty joins the BSO, Baltimore Choral Arts Society, and tap-dancing Santas for a festive orchestral celebration (12/19-20)
  • Women Rock — The BSO salutes iconic songs made famous by Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, Heart, and others (1/16-17)
  • Steve Hackman Conducts His Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar — Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer-winning DAMN. collides with Stravinsky’s Petrushka in Hackman’s latest orchestral fusion (2/6)
  • Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & the Philly Sound — The BSO summons the smooth soul and irresistible swagger of The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Spinners, and Lou Rawls (2/20-21)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

101 MGM National Ave.
Oxon Hill, Md.
301-971-5000
mgmnationalharbor.com

  • Rahat Fateh Ali Khan — The towering Pakistani vocalist carries qawwali’s devotional intensity into contemporary popular music (10/4)
  • Sin Bandera — The Latin Grammy-winning romantic-pop duo brings its Escenas US Tour to MGM (10/14)
  • Kool & the Gang — The enduring funk and R&B hitmakers turn decades of dance-floor classics into a celebration (10/15)
  • Little Big Town — The Grammy-winning country quartet brings its rich harmonies to the For The Art Of It Tour (10/24)
  • Charlie Wilson — The former Gap Band frontman commands the stage with his unmistakable voice and polished R&B showmanship (10/30)
  • Grupo Niche — The celebrated Colombian ensemble keeps salsa’s orchestral fire burning on the Niche Disco Tour (11/7)
  • BEAT — Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin, and Terry Bozzio revisit King Crimson’s adventurous ’80s repertoire (11/10)
  • Air Supply — The soft-rock favorites revisit their catalog of soaring romantic ballads on the A Matter of Time Tour (11/13)
  • Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — The holiday institution wraps seasonal standards in its signature fusion of rock and classical grandeur (11/22)
  • Sabaton — The Swedish power-metal titans bring their history-charged spectacle to the Legends on Tour (12/6)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW
202-380-9620
pearlstreetwarehouse.com

  • The Hustle — A Halloween dance party revels in the flamboyant, liberating pulse of ’70s disco (10/30)
  • Francis of Delirium — Queer Luxembourg-based singer-songwriter Jana Bahrich transforms emotional unrest into cathartic indie rock (11/18)
  • Fruition — The Americana band co-led by queer multi-instrumentalist Mimi Naja embarks on Something More: The Final Tour (11/21)
  • Boy Golden — The queer, Juno-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter folds prairie folk, alternative country, and hazy psychedelia into the warm, introspective Best of Our Possible Lives (1/26)

PIE SHOP

1339 H St. NE
202-398-7437
pieshopdc.com

  • Pies ‘n’ Pasties Burlesque — Isabelle Epoque’s feminist burlesque and variety revue mixes striptease, comedy, sideshow, and the occasional burst of fire (10/7, 12/2)
  • Deadguy — The reunited metalcore pioneers unleash the abrasive, hugely influential sound that helped define the genre (10/10)
  • Origami Summer — The queer indie-pop project shares the bill with Black queer D.C. trio RenRiot, Rose Lens, and Alaska’s Angels (10/13)
  • TRAITRS — The Toronto darkwave duo brings its brooding, synth-driven post-punk to the Possessor Tour (10/16)
  • Elanor Moss — The British psych-folk singer-songwriter is joined by Fleeting Femme, whose intimate chamber folk celebrates queer, trans, and disabled experience (10/21)
  • Dogs on Shady Lane — The queer indie-rock band blends fuzzy folk and slowcore (10/24)
  • Diles que no me maten — The acclaimed Mexico City band fuses psychedelic art rock, Krautrock, jazz, and poetic mysticism (11/14)
  • Sunday Cruise — The Chicago indie-rock band pairs bright melodies with emotionally candid songwriting. Queer Boston band Dino Gala opens alongside Friend and Latchkey Kids (11/22)
  • Punkdemic’s Siren Series #1 — Jenny Hates Techno, Sistah, and Sista Grrrl Riot co-founder Honeychild Coleman lead the inaugural showcase (12/11)

PRINCE GEORGE’S PUBLICK PLAYHOUSE

5445 Landover Rd.
Cheverly, Md.
301-277-1710
pgparks.com/PublickPlayhouse

  • Adrian Dunn and the Adrian Dunn Singers — The composer, conductor, and vocal ensemble blend spirituals, classical music, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds in a program exploring Black identity, social justice, and spiritual reflection (11/7)
  • The Brencore All Stars — The powerhouse D.C. ensemble brings Motown, Stax, and soulful holiday favorites together for A Holiday Soul Review (12/11)
  • The String Queens — The D.C. trio celebrates Black History Month with soulful, electrifying arrangements honoring Black composers and artists across genres (2/27)

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.
Annapolis, Md.
410-268-4545
ramsheadonstage.com

  • Victory Boyd — The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Jay-Z collaborator brings her soulful, genre-blurring music to Annapolis (10/1)
  • Margo Price — The acclaimed singer-songwriter brings her fiercely independent country-rock to the Wild at Heart Tour (10/2)
  • The Buena Vista Orchestra — The Cuban ensemble carries the Buena Vista Social Club legacy forward under the direction of trombonist Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos (10/4)
  • Bat Out of Helloween — Meat Loaf’s bombastic rock collides with the queer-cult spectacle of The Rocky Horror Show in a Halloween celebration (10/10)
  • The Carole King & James Taylor Story — Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews recreate the songs and intertwined musical legacy of two defining singer-songwriters (10/11)
  • Madi Diaz — The two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter transforms desire, heartbreak, and emotional uncertainty into piercingly intimate indie rock (10/12)
  • The Clarks — The Pittsburgh rock veterans draw on nearly four decades of heartland hooks and hard-earned camaraderie (10/16)
  • SUSTO — Justin Osborne’s Southern indie-rock project, whose “Gay in the South” directly confronts homophobia and religious intolerance, performs solo (10/24)
  • Crack the Sky — The Baltimore progressive-rock institution settles in for its traditional Halloween engagement (10/30-11/1)
  • GCS — Guitarist Eric Gales, drummer Dennis Chambers, and bassist Billy Sheehan unite in a formidable fusion supergroup (11/1)
  • Gaelic Storm — The Celtic-rock favorites summon a high-energy storm of traditional Irish music, rock, and infectious revelry (11/4-5)
  • Jim Messina — The former half of Loggins and Messina revisits a foundational catalog of country-rock favorites (11/12)
  • Deer Tick — The Rhode Island band brings its ragged, emotionally candid collision of indie rock, country, folk, and punk (11/18)
  • Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone — The irrepressible British Invasion frontman revisits the band’s buoyant catalog of ’60s pop hits (11/22)
  • Nicole Atkins — The powerhouse singer-songwriter summons her cinematic blend of psychedelic soul, country, and vintage pop (11/28)
  • Mindi Abair — The Grammy-nominated saxophonist gives the holidays a brassy pop, rock, and jazz makeover with I Can’t Wait for Christmas (12/6)
  • S. Carey — The Bon Iver drummer and multi-instrumentalist surrounds his hushed, atmospheric songs with strings (12/8)
  • Mickey Guyton — The Grammy-nominated country trailblazer and longtime LGBTQ ally gathers musical friends for two intimate holiday performances (12/9)
  • Rachael & Vilray — Lake Street Dive vocalist Rachael Price and guitarist Vilray revive the wit and sophistication of vintage jazz and pop (12/10)
  • Steven Page — The former Barenaked Ladies frontman draws on sharp songwriting, quick wit, and an expansive solo catalog (12/21)
  • Jimmie’s Chicken Shack — The Annapolis-bred alternative-rock veterans return home for their annual Holidaze celebration (12/26)
  • A Tribute to Dolly Parton — An ensemble of local performers salutes the country icon, gifted songwriter, and enduring LGBTQ-community favorite (1/31)
  • The Linda Ronstadt ExperienceAmerican Idol alum Tristan McIntosh celebrates Ronstadt’s powerhouse voice and genre-spanning catalog (3/7)

SIXTH & I

600 I St. NW
202-408-3100
sixthandi.org

  • Chelsea Wolfe — The darkly magnetic singer-songwriter brings The Dark World Tour, melding gothic rock, doom-laden folk, and electronics (10/10)
  • Niladri Kumaar — The sitar virtuoso expands Indian classical traditions with his electric zitar and a jazz-inflected ensemble of Indian and American musicians (10/24)
  • Aga Khan Master Musicians — Five virtuosos connect the living musical traditions of Central Asia, China, and the Middle East with contemporary European sounds (11/19)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE
202-544-5500
songbyrddc.com

  • Faux Real — The Franco-American brothers turn art-pop into a delirious spectacle of synchronized movement, matching costumes, and Eurodance energy. Queer pop artist Bryce Xavier joins the bill (10/7)
  • Robert Lester Folsom — The cult Georgia singer-songwriter revisits his rediscovered trove of pastoral ’70s psych-folk. Queer psychedelic-pop artist Liz Cooper opens (10/8)
  • Riot Grrrl’s Not Dead DC! — Buko Buko, queer Americana trio Ammonite, and Baltimore punk duo Bitter Tits lead a proudly unruly celebration of feminist punk (10/9)
  • Open Mike Eagle with Kenny Segal — Two of independent hip-hop’s sharpest minds unite for an evening of adventurous, darkly funny art rap (10/13)
  • Jai’Len Josey — The bisexual singer-songwriter and Broadway alum brings her assured contemporary R&B to the Serial Romantic Tour (10/17)
  • Guerilla Toss — The gleefully unpredictable experimental dance-punk band unleashes its psychedelic collision of noise, funk, and synth-pop (10/20)
  • June McDoom — The singer-songwriter folds folk, psychedelia, soul, and echoes of her Jamaican upbringing into the dreamlike Follow the Light (10/23)
  • Girls Rock! Halloween — Local bands become Paramore, Willow, No Doubt, and Raye for a costume-friendly benefit empowering queer and femme youth through music (10/30)
  • Night of 1000 Taylors — The Fearless Eras soundtrack a Swiftie Halloween party and costume contest spanning Taylor Swift’s musical eras (10/31)
  • the olllam — The acclaimed collective entwines traditional Irish instrumentation with intricate rhythms and atmospheric post-rock (11/6)
  • Lime Garden — The Brighton quartet sends its playfully off-kilter “wonk-pop” careening through indie rock, synths, and dance-floor rhythms (11/8)
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan — The queer, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter brings wit, vulnerability, and glam-rock sparkle to his shape-shifting Americana (11/10)
  • Wild Pink — John Ross transforms existential unease and sharply observed American lives into expansive, cinematic indie rock (12/10)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, Va.
703-237-0300
thestatetheatre.com

  • The Smithereens featuring John Cowsill — The enduring New Jersey power-pop institution revisits hook-heavy favorites including “Blood and Roses,” “Only a Memory,” and “A Girl Like You,” with Cowsill on vocals (11/6)
  • Lez Zeppelin — The all-women “she-incarnation” of Led Zeppelin marks the 50th anniversary of The Song Remains the Same with gender-bending swagger and formidable musicianship (11/14)
  • TUSK — The accomplished tribute band recreates Fleetwood Mac’s indelible songs and intricate vocal harmonies (12/4)
  • Start Making Sense — The celebrated Talking Heads tribute channels the original band’s nervous energy, art-funk rhythms, and eccentric theatricality (12/5)

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STRATHMORE

The Music Center
5301 Tuckerman Lane

The Mansion
10701 Rockville Pike

North Bethesda, Md.
301-581-5100

strathmore.org

  • Raúl Midón — The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter pairs soulful vocals and Latin influences with dazzling guitar technique (10/11, Mansion)
  • Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Chinese guzheng master Wu Fei and Grammy-winning banjoist Abigail Washburn find common ground between Chinese folk music and Appalachian traditions (10/18, Mansion)
  • Chucho Valdés — The towering Afro-Cuban jazz pianist and Irakere founder celebrates his 85th birthday with Joe Lovano and Etienne Charles (10/18, Music Center)
  • Afro-Cuban All Stars — Juan de Marcos González’s Grammy-nominated ensemble summons the golden-age sounds of Cuban son, bolero, and dance music (10/29, Music Center)
  • Maryna Krut — The Ukrainian singer and bandura virtuoso blends traditional folk music, jazz, and vivid cultural storytelling (11/1, Mansion)
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters — The platinum-selling rock quartet emerges from a seven-year recording hiatus with a blues-drenched new album (11/17, Music Center)
  • Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane — Two formidable jazz artists honor the revolutionary legacies of Miles Davis and John Coltrane in a concert marking their centennials (11/21, Music Center)
  • Germán López — The acclaimed timple player combines Canary Islands traditions with jazz, West African rhythms, and Latin music (11/22, Mansion)
  • Cherish the Ladies — The celebrated Irish American ensemble combines Celtic music, traditional carols, vocals, and step dancing for a spirited holiday concert (12/1, Music Center)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. — The Tony and Grammy-winning Hamilton star wraps holiday standards, original songs, and Broadway favorites in his polished contemporary style (12/5, Music Center)
  • Dave Koz & Friends — The openly gay saxophonist gives seasonal standards a smooth-jazz makeover alongside Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Erin Stevenson, and Dylan Chambers (12/9, Music Center)
  • DakhaBrakha — The Kyiv quartet transforms Ukrainian folk traditions into a thrilling, rhythmically charged collision of voices and global sounds (1/24, Music Center)
  • Kronos Quartet’s A Hard Rain — The groundbreaking ensemble joins queer Grammy winner Allison Russell for a musically and politically charged meditation on nuclear danger (1/26, Music Center)
  • Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom — The lesbian drummer-composer leads her adventurous ensemble through bold, fiercely inventive contemporary jazz (2/21, Mansion)

TALLY HO THEATER

19 W. Market St.
Leesburg, Va.
703-777-1665
tallyhotheater.com

  • Thurston Howell — The self-described yacht-rock spectacular sails through the smooth hits of the ’70s and ’80s (10/3)
  • Lucero — The Memphis veterans fuse country-punk grit, Southern rock, and bruised soul (10/6)
  • Alien Ant Farm — The platinum-selling alt-rockers behind the frenetic “Smooth Criminal” remake return, with openers Scarhaven and ShallowDeep (10/11)
  • The Clarks — The Pittsburgh rock veterans draw on four decades of heartland hooks and hard-earned camaraderie (10/15)
  • Mushroomhead — Cleveland’s masked metal collective brings its punishing theatrical attack, with Fear Factory and Nine Treasures joining the bill (10/18)
  • Wednesday 13 — The horror-punk veteran unleashes his gleefully macabre collision of glam, goth, and metal (10/20)
  • Mamma Mania — The touring tribute celebrates ABBA’s euphoric pop catalog and enduring queer appeal (10/23)
  • Gold Dust Woman — The tribute act channels the mystique, drama, and indelible songs of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac (11/7)
  • Kylie Morgan — The country singer-songwriter behind “If He Wanted to He” takes the spotlight (11/20)
  • Men Without Hats — The Canadian New Wave favorites revisit “The Safety Dance,” “Pop Goes the World,” and four decades of eccentric synth-pop, with Tim Polecat (12/8)
  • Nervosa — The all-woman Brazilian metal force delivers its ferocious collision of thrash and death metal (2/17)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW
877-987-6487
unionstage.com

  • Weatherday — Nonbinary Swedish musician Sputnik sends lo-fi emo and noise-pop careening through the maximalist Hornet Disaster (10/2)
  • Kelsey Lu — The bisexual cellist, singer, and art-pop visionary reckons with devotion, desire, and transformation on the So Help Me God Tour (10/6)
  • Tiana Major9 — The queer, Grammy-nominated British-Jamaican singer wraps intimate reflections on love and identity in a warm fusion of R&B, soul, and jazz (10/22)
  • Maddie Zahm — The bisexual singer-songwriter transforms religious trauma, self-discovery, and queer identity into candid pop. Queer Christian artist Semler opens (10/23)
  • Isabel LaRosa — The Annapolis-born breakout artist behind “I’m Yours” brings her shadowy, hypnotic alt-pop to the DollParts Tour (10/26)
  • Madds Buckley — The queer singer-songwriter turns anime-inspired storytelling, sapphic yearning, and emotional upheaval into soaring alternative folk-rock (10/31)
  • Promiscuous Halloween — A costumed dance party fueled by 2000s club bangers, pop hits, and shameless throwback favorites (10/31)
  • RaiNao — The ascendant queer Puerto Rican artist blends reggaeton, R&B, hyperpop, and Caribbean traditions into her fearlessly experimental sound (11/1)
  • Cem Adrian — The outspoken pro-LGBTQ Turkish singer-songwriter ranges from bass to soprano across pop, rock, jazz, and folk (11/4)
  • Carsie Blanton — The LGBTQ-rights advocate combines radical politics, lyrical wit, vaudeville, folk, and punk with infectious revolutionary optimism (11/6)
  • Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — The rising Australian quartet unleashes sharp, exuberant feminist punk-rock confronting sexism, sexuality, and queer desire (11/8)
  • Willi Carlisle — The queer folksinger populates his Tyler Childers-produced The Universal Bubba with outsiders, eccentrics, and defiantly inclusive visions of rural America (11/12)
  • Spice Up Your Life — Spice Girls favorites and other ’90s and 2000s pop anthems fuel a queer-friendly post-Thanksgiving dance party (11/27)
  • Yuki Chiba — The influential Japanese rapper formerly known as KOHH launches his first North American headlining tour (11/30)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW
202-783-4000
warnertheatredc.com

  • Get Get Aw! The SexBomb Concert — The Filipino dance-pop icons revive the songs and choreography that made them a cultural phenomenon (10/1)
  • Black Violin — The Grammy-nominated duo fuses classical strings with hip-hop, funk, and R&B on the Be Free Tour, presented by The Birchmere (10/2)
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — The Grammy-winning Americana masters reinterpret the Grateful Dead’s acoustic landmark Reckoning (10/18)
  • Bruce Cockburn — The revered Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist draws on more than five decades of searching folk-rock, with Livingston Taylor (10/27)
  • Punch Brothers — Chris Thile’s virtuosic ensemble pushes bluegrass into intricate, adventurous new territory (11/6)
  • Shyne — The Belizean rap veteran marks 25 years since his landmark debut alongside dancehall legend Barrington Levy and Lil’ Cease (11/9)
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — The acclaimed improvisational ensemble reinvents the Grateful Dead’s catalog with fearless, high-wire musicianship (11/13)
  • Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers — The beloved actor fronts blues-rock standouts Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia, and Jimmy Vivino for an unpredictable night of music and mischief (11/18)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
301-600-2828
weinbergcenter.org

  • Las Áñez — Colombian twin sisters Juanita and Valentina Áñez weave Latin American folk, jazz, electronics, and intricate vocal harmonies into a singular sound (10/8, New Spire Arts)
  • The Hot Sardines — The acclaimed ensemble brings vintage jazz roaring into the present with brassy arrangements, buoyant swing, and irrepressible showmanship (10/9)
  • Luther Relives — William “Smooth” Wardlaw salutes Luther Vandross’s velvet voice and enduring catalog of R&B, soul, and disco classics (10/11)
  • TOAST: The Best of Bread — The tribute band faithfully recreates Bread’s mellow harmonies and soft-rock favorites (10/24)
  • TolumiDE — The Nigerian Canadian singer-songwriter blends Afropop, soul, gospel, and Yoruba-language storytelling on Suya Soul (11/6, New Spire Arts)
  • Sweet Dreams: Mandy Barnett Sings Patsy Cline — The Grand Ole Opry member who originated the title role in Always…Patsy Cline revisits the country legend’s timeless songs (11/14)
  • Alex Hamburger — The flutist, vocalist, and composer blurs acoustic and electronic boundaries in adventurous contemporary jazz (11/19, New Spire Arts)
  • A Motown Christmas — Veteran vocalists from The Miracles and The Contours combine Motown classics with soulful holiday favorites (11/21)
  • Gangstagrass Holiday Show — The genre-defying ensemble collides bluegrass picking with hip-hop beats and rhymes (12/17)
  • Irish Christmas in America — Traditional Irish music, song, dance, and storytelling summon the warmth of an old-fashioned holiday celebration (12/19, New Spire Arts)
  • Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas — A screening of the beloved animated special precedes the Frederick pianist’s live performance of Vince Guaraldi’s timeless jazz score (12/19)
  • 1964 The Tribute — The veteran Beatles tribute painstakingly recreates the sound and exhilaration of the Fab Four’s early concerts (1/29)
  • Dear Mr. Bennett — Grammy-winning guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli celebrates Tony Bennett’s centennial with signature songs and personal recollections (2/13)
  • Alison Brown Quintet — The Grammy-winning banjo virtuoso stretches bluegrass into sophisticated jazz, folk, and chamber music (2/20)
  • Scythian — The D.C.-area favorites ignite a high-energy fusion of Celtic music, Eastern European traditions, folk, and roots-rock (3/6)

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