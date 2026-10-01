Concerts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Fall Arts Preview 2026

Public Image Ltd — John Lydon’s pioneering post-punk outfit embarks on its ominously named This Is Not The Last Tour (10/1)
Buffalo Traffic Jam — Pictures of You Tour with HAFFWAY and Lydia Maes (10/2)
Can’t Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party (10/2)
The California Honeydrops — Sweet Like That Tour (10/3)
Medium Build — Bisexual singer-songwriter Nick Carpenter brings The King of Having Fun on Tour, with Ken Yates opening (10/4)
Sylvan Esso (10/5-6)
BERTHA: Grateful Drag — The world’s first Grateful Drag band brings together queer and allied Nashville musicians in wigs and full face, with $1 from every ticket benefiting SMYAL (10/8)
Bright Eyes — $1 from every ticket supports the Poison Oak Project’s LGBTQ advocacy, with a particular focus on the trans community (10/9)
Mo Lowda & The Humble — Tailing the Ghost Tour with Surf Hat (10/10)
Basement — Momma opens (10/10)
Knox — With Emi Grace (10/12)
Rebecca Black — The queer pop artist continues her remarkable reinvention on the Exhibitionism Tour (10/15)
Laundry Day — The Larger Than LIFE Tour with Illusion Hills (10/16)
Allison Russell — The Grammy-winning queer singer-songwriter performs with emerging LGBTQ country-soul artist Autumn Nicholas opening (10/16)
Andrew McMahon and His Piano — With Ivory Layne (10/17)
The Residents — The famously enigmatic avant-garde collective revisits its 1979 album Eskimo (10/17)
Quadeca — With DERBY and Oleka (10/18)
Waylon Wyatt — Dustpiles World Tour with Noah James (10/20)
The Damned — The British punk pioneers mark their 50th anniversary on the Final Damnation 50 tour, with Flamin’ Groovies and The Courettes (10/21)
LØLØ — God Forbid a Girl Goes on Tour with Mylie Taylor and Sydney Sherrill (10/22)
RØZ — Se Esta Haciendo Tarde (10/23)
Paris Paloma — The British singer-songwriter behind the feminist anthem “Labour” tours behind her new album, The Fatal Flaw, with Susannah Joffe opening (10/24-25)
hey, nothing — The Hound Tour with Brother Bird (10/26)
Patrick Droney (10/27)
Sueco — With Jeris Johnson (10/28)
MICO — Running From a Feeling Tour (10/29)
Jukebox the Ghost: HalloQueen — The local piano-pop trio performs one set of originals and another devoted to the music of Queen (10/30)
Bassvictim — With Thoom (10/30)
The Army, The Navy — The Fake Brave Tour (10/31)
Holywatr — Deo Gratias Tour with Mercury (10/31)
She Wants Revenge — With Rosegarden Funeral Party (11/1)
Hovvdy — With Christian Lee Hutson (11/2)
The Music of Hey Arnold! Live! — Composer Jim Lang and The PS 118 AllStars celebrate the animated series’ 30th anniversary with its jazz, hip-hop, blues, R&B, and funk-infused music (11/4)
Hiss Golden Messenger — I’m People Tour (11/7)
Winyah — Foxtide opens (11/7)
Mountain Grass Unit — Appalachian Smoke Tour (11/8)
Slow Pulp (11/9)
Amble (11/11)
Sammy Rae & The Friends — Queer bandleader Sammy Rae presides over three nights of exuberant jazz, rock, funk, and soul (11/12-14)
Strawberry Guy (11/13)
Fruit Bats — Eric D. Johnson tours in support of Baby Man, his intimate, stripped-down new album, with Sarah Klang opening (11/14)
Giant Rooks (11/15)
Jalen Ngonda — Doctrine of Love Tour (11/16)
Die Spitz — The riotous Austin punk quartet performs with queer “fairy-doom” trio Faetooth (11/17)
Matt Hansen — The Orchid Tour (11/18)
They Might Be Giants — The beloved alt-rock eccentrics settle in for an ambitious four-night stand (11/19-22)
emmet swimming and Dillon Fence (11/25)
nimino — Keep Me Awake Tour (12/3)
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — With Fireside Collective the first night and Dizgo the second (12/4-5)
Montell Fish — The Nest Tour (12/7)
GWAR — With Midnight, Mac Sabbath, and X-Cops (12/8)
Squirrel Nut Zippers — Christmas Caravan Tour (12/9)
Lucy Bedroque — The nonbinary experimental rapper and producer performs with pinponpanpon (12/13)
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night (1/9)
Ibeyi — French-Cuban twin sisters Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz fuse electronic soul with Afro-Cuban rhythms and Yoruba traditions (2/8)
THE ALDEN THEATRE
McLean Community Center
1234 Ingleside Ave.
McLean, Va.
703-790-0123 mcleancenter.org
The Judy Carmichael Trio — The acclaimed stride pianist brings wit and swing to American Songbook favorites by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and Harold Arlen (11/8)
Sounds of the Season: A Lil’ Maceo Holiday — The local saxophonist returns with special guests for funky jazz renditions of holiday standards (12/19)
Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome — The pianist, conductor, and composer celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with civil rights anthems, gospel favorites, and jazz standards performed by a company of instrumentalists and vocalists (1/15)
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp — The original Roger and Mark from Rent reunite onstage, bringing three decades of Broadway history — and an enduring connection to LGBTQ audiences — to an intimate concert (2/6)
March On!: New Orleans’ National Impact — Crush Funk Brass Band brings the sound and spirit of the city’s Second Line tradition to an evening exploring New Orleans’ overlooked civil rights legacy (10/3)
The Room Where It Happened: Songs of Protest and Patriotism — Omar Cardona, Rachel Potter, Justin Sargent, Stephanie Umoh, and Deejay Young perform music from Hamilton, Hair, Spring Awakening, Les Misérables, Suffs, and more (10/20)
A Hoot for the Holidays! — D.C. drag icon Tara Hoot returns with songs, stories, whimsy, and heartfelt holiday cheer (12/11)
Jim Messina and Orleans — The Loggins & Messina veteran shares a bill with the harmony-rich soft-rock band behind “Still the One” and “Dance with Me” (11/4)
Cris Jacobs with Joe Pug — Two of Maryland’s finest roots-music singer-songwriters share the stage (11/5)
Red Baraat — Sunny Jain’s dhol-driven band collides Punjabi rhythms with hip-hop, jazz, funk, and go-go (11/7)
Raiatea Helm — The celebrated vocalist carries forward Hawaii’s falsetto tradition in A Legacy of Hawaiian Song & String (11/12)
An Appalachian Christmas — Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Mark O’Connor celebrates the season with Maggie O’Connor (11/18-19)
The Joni Mitchell Songbook — Margot MacDonald, Sara Curtin, Maureen Andary, and other D.C. musicians celebrate the peerless songwriter (11/20)
Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland — Two of bluegrass’s most decorated fiddle virtuosos join forces (11/21)
DC Anthem Singers Shine! — Bob McDonald, Caleb Green, and D.C. Washington trade arena anthems for holiday, Broadway, pop, and gospel favorites (11/22)
New York Arabic Orchestra — Kanunist and musical director Firas Zreik leads a program of Arab classics and contemporary compositions (12/4)
Michael Winograd and The Honorable Mentshn — The acclaimed klezmer clarinetist and his band ignite the Hanukkah celebration Dreidels, Donuts, and Dance (12/5)
1964: The Tribute — The veteran tribute act recreates the exhilarating sound and look of the Beatles in their touring prime (1/15-16)
Mariachi Herencia de México — The Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble honors beloved queer Mexican icon Juan Gabriel with “No Tengo Dinero,” “Amor Eterno,” and other enduring songs (1/21-22)
The Del McCoury Band — The bluegrass legend, joined by sons Ronnie and Rob, returns for five differently themed performances (1/28, 1/30-31, 2/2-3)
Nashville Emerging Artists Night — Max Boyle, Adam Wendler, Andrea Vasquez, Brody McKinney, Chad Michael Jervis, and Jenny Tolman showcase country’s next wave, with percussionist Jack Dratch (2/11-13)
The Buena Vista Orchestra — Cuban violinist Rolando Morejón Reyes leads musicians drawn from the original Buena Vista Social Club and the bands of Omara Portuondo, Celia Cruz, and Afro-Cuban All Stars (2/23)
International Guitar Night — Jim “Kimo” West, Minnie Marks, Roxane Elfasci, and Luca Stricagnoli span Hawaiian slack-key, blues slide, classical, and fingerstyle guitar (3/3-4)
Jazz Jams at Busboys and Poets — UMD jazz students and local musicians gather for an open community jam (10/21, 11/11, 2/24, Busboys and Poets College Park)
Angélique Kidjo — The five-time Grammy winner discusses music, cultural fluency, and global advocacy with ARHU Dean Stephanie Shonekan, accompanied by performances from UMD students (10/5, Dekelboum Concert Hall)
Yeison Landero — The Colombian accordionist carries forward the cumbia tradition of his legendary grandfather, Andrés Landero (10/23, Kay Theatre)
Fall Big Band Showcase — UMD’s three jazz bands welcome special guests Clarence Banks and Grant Langford (11/2, Dekelboum)
Elijah Jamal Balbed & Friends — The D.C. saxophonist traces the music and cultural connections forged during his travels through Brazil (11/12, Dance Theatre)
Fall Jazz Combo Concerts — UMD’s student jazz ensembles perform across two evenings (11/18-19, Leah M. Smith Hall)
Maryland Gospel Choir — The student ensemble raises its collective voice in spirituals and contemporary gospel (11/20, Gildenhorn Recital Hall)
Winter A Cappella Concert — Student-led ensembles Voix de Chanson and Freundemusik perform familiar favorites and inventive arrangements (11/30, Gildenhorn)
Winter Big Band Showcase — UMD’s jazz ensembles swing into the holiday season (12/2, Dekelboum)
Gamelan and Koto Concert — UMD’s Balinese gamelan and Japanese koto ensembles showcase two distinctive musical traditions (12/4, Kay)
UMD Steelband — The ensemble brings the bright, propulsive sounds of Trinidad and Tobago to the stage (12/6, Kay)
Korean Drumming Concert — UMD students perform the dynamic percussion traditions of Korea (12/7, Dekelboum)
Chuck Brown Band — The Godfather of Go-Go’s band, fronted by his son Wiley Brown, keeps his unmistakable D.C. sound alive (1/29, Kay)
Invoke — The genre-defying quartet blends classical chamber music with bluegrass, Appalachian traditions, jazz, and minimalism (2/18, Gildenhorn)
Jazzy — The chart-conquering Irish singer and DJ behind “Giving Me” presides over a rooftop set (10/3)
Marcel Dettmann — The former Berghain resident and towering figure in Berlin techno delivers a characteristically stark, propulsive set (10/9)
The Carry Nation — Queer nightlife veterans Nita Aviance and Will Automagic bring the fierce, liberating house music of their celebrated Brooklyn parties (10/23)
Jayda G — The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer supplies an effervescent fusion of house, disco, and soul for the Halloween celebration Flesh & Fangs, with Tomoki Tamura (10/31)
Anetha — The Parisian DJ, producer, and Mama Told Ya label founder pushes contemporary techno in playful and unpredictable directions (11/19)
GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS
4373 Mason Pond Dr.
Fairfax, Va.
703-993-2787 cfa.gmu.edu
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — The actor and jazz pianist applies his eccentric charm to swing standards and American Songbook favorites at the ARTS by George! benefit (10/3)
Spanish Harlem Orchestra — The three-time Grammy-winning salsa powerhouse ignites Puerto Rican holiday traditions and Christmas favorites in Salsa Navidad (12/5)
Pink Martini All-Stars — Gay vocalists Ari Shapiro and Jimmie Herrod join lesbian singer-songwriter Edna Vázquez for a cosmopolitan holiday whirl of pop, jazz, big-band swing, and Hollywood glamour (12/10)
Gaelic Storm — The Celtic-rock favorites summon a high-energy collision of traditional Irish music, rock, bluegrass, and folk (3/7)
Mountain Stage Hosted by Kathy Mattea — The Grammy-winning country singer hosts a live taping featuring queer roots standouts Ruthie Foster and Mary Gauthier, D.C.-area Celtic-rock favorites Scythian, and additional artists to be announced (10/18)
Shemekia Copeland — The five-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse delivers blues with a fearless contemporary edge (11/7)
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: To Swing Through the Sky — Jim Carroll’s ensemble marks its 25th anniversary with a multimedia exploration of the parallel histories of jazz and aviation, featuring vocalist Darden Purcell (11/14)
Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas — Gaelic carols, lively Irish tunes, dancers, and bagpipes give familiar holiday music a spirited Celtic twist (12/6)
Laurie Berkner Band — The children’s-music favorite gets young audiences moving with “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Victor Vito,” and newer folk-pop songs (2/13)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo — The five-time Grammy-winning South African ensemble fills the hall with the intricate harmonies and uplifting spirit of isicathamiya (2/28)
Mindy Gledhill — The newly out bisexual indie-pop singer explores inner-child healing and life after Mormonism on the Phone Booth Sessions Tour (10/3)
Laura Veirs — The indie-folk songwriter, who has spoken openly about dating women and men, embraces radical self-reliance on Temple Songs, her first entirely self-made album (10/8)
Great Lake Swimmers — The atmospheric Canadian indie-folk group brings its pastoral soundscapes and intimate Americana to Caught Light (10/12)
Garrison Starr — The gay singer-songwriter confronts evangelical trauma on Garrison Starr and the Gospel Truth, with fellow LGBTQ artist L Rodgers opening (10/13)
Jammin Java 25th Anniversary Party — Founders Luke and Daniel Brindley reunite their acclaimed alt-pop and Americana band, the Brindley Brothers, for a one-night celebration with special guests (10/17)
The Kennedys — Pete and Maura Kennedy celebrate Smoketree, Maura’s birthday, and the club’s 25th anniversary with their energized folk-rock (10/25)
Baby Bugs — Nonbinary artist Bowie Rabas turns religious trauma and emotional abuse into dark alternative confessionals, with queer, nonbinary alt-pop artist Elliot Lee (10/29)
The Nth Power — Queer former Beyoncé drummer Nikki Glaspie powers the trio’s ecstatic fusion of soul, funk, rock, and R&B (11/1)
Inoculous — The Chicago prog-emo band is joined by Spring Silver, the genre-warping project of Silver Spring’s nonbinary K Nkanza, plus Right Chipper and Courage Mother (11/3)
Josh Rouse — The acclaimed singer-songwriter brings his warm, ruminative pop and folk sound to an intimate engagement (11/5)
Bill Kirchen’s Honky-Tonk Holiday Party — The Grammy-nominated guitarist and Commander Cody co-founder fires up a roots-rock Christmas celebration (12/11)
DJ BINALY — Spins Turkish, Balkan, Levantine, and popular beats at an early New Year’s Eve dance party (12/26)
Power to the People Festival — Tom Morello assembles Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, The Linda Lindas, and others for a massive celebration of music, justice, and civic action (10/3)
Logic & G-Eazy — The platinum-selling rappers revive their co-headlining Endless Summer tour, with Juicy J opening (10/4)
beabadoobee — The Filipino British singer-songwriter brings her dreamy, ’90s-inflected indie rock to the Powerlines Tour, with Wisp opening (10/10)
Adrian Dunn and the Adrian Dunn Singers — The composer, conductor, and vocal ensemble blend spirituals, classical music, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds in a program exploring Black identity, social justice, and spiritual reflection (11/7)
The Brencore All Stars — The powerhouse D.C. ensemble brings Motown, Stax, and soulful holiday favorites together for A Holiday Soul Review (12/11)
The String Queens — The D.C. trio celebrates Black History Month with soulful, electrifying arrangements honoring Black composers and artists across genres (2/27)
The Smithereens featuring John Cowsill — The enduring New Jersey power-pop institution revisits hook-heavy favorites including “Blood and Roses,” “Only a Memory,” and “A Girl Like You,” with Cowsill on vocals (11/6)
Lez Zeppelin — The all-women “she-incarnation” of Led Zeppelin marks the 50th anniversary of The Song Remains the Same with gender-bending swagger and formidable musicianship (11/14)
TUSK — The accomplished tribute band recreates Fleetwood Mac’s indelible songs and intricate vocal harmonies (12/4)
Start Making Sense — The celebrated Talking Heads tribute channels the original band’s nervous energy, art-funk rhythms, and eccentric theatricality (12/5)
"We always say that our Pride, in comparison to other Pride celebrations around us, is definitely more family-friendly, and we are always very mindful of accessibility," says Jake Trudeau, chair of Annapolis Pride. "It's just reflective of the area, and fits with what the surrounding community wants from us, too."
Beyond its family-friendly, accessible Pride celebration, Trudeau says Annapolis has warmly embraced the LGBTQ community. The city earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, which measures LGBTQ inclusion in municipal laws and policies.
After the federal government threatened to withhold funding, Anne Arundel County Public Schools amended its gender policy. Parents will now be told about any accommodations made to support their children's gender expression or identity.
The revised policy, adopted shortly before the August 24 start of the school year, follows a lawsuit filed last month by the conservative legal group America First Legal on behalf of two parents identified as John and Jane Doe in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.
1524 Spring Hill Rd.
Mclean, Va.
703-854-1856
1ststage.org
Betrayal -- Harold Pinter turns a seven-year affair inside out, beginning with its aftermath and moving backward to its tentative start. As Emma, her husband Robert, and his best friend Jerry revisit the lies binding them together, what remains unspoken proves as revealing as what is confessed. Directed by Alex Levy (10/8-10/25)
The Tall Girls -- In a Dust Bowl town emptied of men and opportunity, a newly arrived teacher introduces a group of high school girls to basketball. Meg Miroshnik's Depression-era drama follows the team as the game offers a taste of freedom -- and exposes how little freedom young women are actually allowed. Directed by Madeleine Regina (12/3-12/20)
The Travelers -- At a California monastery surrounded by migrant-worker communities, aging monks shelter a wounded stranger while facing the loss of their church funding. Luis Alfaro's funny, humane drama sets faith and duty against the practical question of how to keep a vanishing community alive. Directed by José Carrasquillo (2/11-2/28)
THE ALDEN THEATRE
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