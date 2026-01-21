Man Slashed on NYC Subway for Kissing Trans Partner

A New York City subway rider was slashed in the face earlier this month by an unidentified assailant who took offense to him kissing his transgender partner. The attack occurred around 7:50 p.m. on January 10 aboard a southbound No. 6 train as it traveled through Manhattan.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was kissing his partner when the suspect began shouting anti-gay slurs. The verbal abuse quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. During the argument, the suspect struck the victim with a sharp object, causing a deep laceration on the right side of his face, according to New York CW affiliate WPIX.

Gay City News reports that the violence unfolded as the train pulled into the 23rd Street station. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the slashing. The victim remained on the train until the 14th Street-Union Square station, where he was met by emergency responders and transported to Bellevue Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries; his partner was not physically harmed in the attack.

Despite a police search, the assailant remains at large. No detailed suspect description has been released to the public, and investigators have yet to identify a person of interest.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the incident. The attack comes shortly after the NYPD reported a 38% decrease in sexual orientation-driven bias incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year. Despite that decline, such crimes remain the second most common type of hate crime in the city, trailing only anti-Jewish incidents, which saw 330 reports last year.

This incident also bears a striking resemblance to an attack on the same subway line just weeks prior. On December 20, a 38-year-old rider on a southbound 6 train was slashed behind his left ear following a verbal dispute. That attack occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. as the train entered the 51st Street-Lexington Avenue station. Like the January 10 assailant, that suspect also managed to flee and has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding either attack is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or text 274637 (CRIMES) to TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers may dial 1-888-57-PISTA.