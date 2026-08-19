Gay Candidates for Congress Fall Short in Florida

If you've known a true sociopath, it's likely you'll recognize the type among the three hyper-ambitious grad students in Aurin Squire's wicked new comedy My Favorite Sociopath.

Making its world premiere at the venerable Contemporary American Theater Festival, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia -- in a solid production directed by Céline Rosenthal -- the play pits the three aspiring journalists against each other for a plum job at a newspaper. And the competition gets dirty.

The tactics used by one or more of them to steal an advantage might be described as amoral. Their behavior could certainly be seen as sociopathic.