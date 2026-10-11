Therapist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Gay Male Patients

Joseph LoGiudice, the founder and clinical director of Manhattan’s Liberation Psychotherapy, an LGBTQ-centered practice, has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting two patients, including allegedly raping a man in his 30s in his office.

According to prosecutors, the patient — who was attending therapy to cope with a sexual assault — told LoGiudice he did not want to have sex because he was recovering from anal surgery.

At an October 1 bail hearing, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Claudia Khoury-Yacoub alleged that LoGiudice began sexually exploiting the patient shortly after he joined the therapy group in fall 2022.

According to prosecutors, LoGiudice made a “flirtatious comment” during a therapy session, leaned in, and kissed the patient. They then entered his office, where LoGiudice closed the blinds and the patient performed oral and anal sex on him. LoGiudice urged the patient not to disclose the encounter to his private therapist.

In a separate incident in his office, LoGiudice allegedly anally raped the patient, then told him to “attend the other sessions… [where] men there were hotter,” according to Khoury-Yacoub.

The patient later suffered panic attacks and eventually reported the alleged assault in August 2026.

A second patient, who began attending therapy in fall 2022 to cope with an abusive relationship, said LoGiudice made him feel “uncomfortable” by telling him he was attractive and commenting on his penis.

According to Khoury-Yacoub, LoGiudice kissed the patient in a bathroom during a January 8, 2024, therapy session and directed him to an office under construction. There, LoGiudice allegedly sexually assaulted the patient and told him not to tell anyone because LoGiudice could get into trouble.

Prosecutors allege that LoGiudice sent the patient multiple sexual messages on Instagram before sexually assaulting him again during a private therapy session in January 2026. One of those texts, from November 2025, allegedly read: “When can I suck on that dick.”

Both patients eventually left the practice.

LoGuidice has been charged with rape in the third degree, sexual abuse, and 10 counts of criminal sex act in the third degree. He was held on $100,000 cash or $300,000 partially secured bond by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Cori Weston following the bail hearing.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted that LoGuidice is the second therapist at Liberation Psychotherapy to be accused of sexually abusing a patient. In September, therapist Remington Yhap was indicted on charges that he allegedly raped a teen patient during a therapy session. After hearing of the Yhap case, the first victim contacted police to let them know of LoGuidice’s alleged indiscretions.

Bragg also noted that the investigation into LoGuidice remains ongoing, and encouraged other potential victims to come forward.

“Liberation Psychotherapy’s clinical director, Joseph LoGiudice, allegedly sexually assaulted two patients in his care at the very practice he founded,” Bragg said in a statement. “While expressly described as an LGBTQ-centered practice, we allege that LoGiudice abused the trust placed in him as a therapist to sexually assault members of the LGBTQ community he serves.”