The Feed: Jeff Goldblum’s gay brother underwent conversion therapy – Pokémon Go has a non-binary character – Nurse suspended after anti-LGBTQ rant

Jeff Goldblum’s gay brother was sent away for conversion therapy, Thor director Taika Waititi dampens hopes for a Valkyrie/Captain Marvel romance, and Pokémon Go may have announced that a major character is non-binary — here’s the LGBTQ stories you need to know now:

Ohio Nurse Suspended for Homophobic, Transphobic Rant About Menstrual Products

An ER nurse at TriHealth hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been suspended after posting an anti-LGBTQ rant on Facebook. In screenshots captured by gay City Councilman Chris Seelbach, nurse Cindy Carter complained about Always’ decision to remove the Venus symbol from its pad packaging, WCPO reports. “Fuck ‘Always.’ This country has gone to complete shit,” Carter wrote. “Women have periods, men don’t.” She added: ““I swear, these fucking cock sucking homos think that they deserve everything. And the confused woman are just as bad. Men need to be men. Women need to be women.” After Carter was placed on administrative leave, Seelbach tweeted: “No one who thinks I am a ‘fucking cock sucking homo’ and that transgender people don’t exist should be treating patients.”

Jeff Goldblum Reveals That His Gay Brother Was Subjected to Conversion Therapy

Actor Jeff Goldblum has told Britain’s The Times that his older brother Lee, who was gay and died in 2000, was sent for conversion therapy by their “conspicuously cruel” father. Golblum said his father had a “traditional masculine sense of himself” and hid his brother’s sexuality from the family. “He didn’t tell the rest of us,” Goldblum said. “My dad was, without knowing why, conspicuously cruel to him at times.” He added that his brother was sent “to a therapist in order to ‘fix him.’ It was all secret. That’s not so nourishing.”

Pokémon Go Might Have Revealed a Major Character to Be Non-Binary

Speculation is rife that Pokémon Go has revealed one of its major characters to be non-binary. A recent post on the mobile game’s official blog referred to Team Mystic leader Blanche with the gender-neutral pronoun “their,” while other characters are discussed with gendered pronouns. GamesRadar+ noted that it came after a series of tweets in August that eschewed any gendered pronouns in the character’s description. No official confirmation has yet been provided, but that hasn’t stopped fans celebrating on Twitter.

READING THE POKEMON GO ROCKET REPORTS AND THEY ACTUALLY USED THEY/THEM FOR BLANCHE IM AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — reyne @ youma’d con (@starfallblade) October 28, 2019

Head of Largest Federal Employee Union Accused of Sexual Harassment By 10 Men and Women

The national president of the American Federation of Government Employees has been accused of sexual harassment by 10 men and women. Jeffrey David Cox has taken a leave of absence but denies the allegations, which include allegedly asking male staffers “whether they shaved their crotches” and urging his former secretary Rocky Kabir to shower with him and telling him “he should be more open-minded about trying sex with men, and frequently [touching or reaching] for Kabir’s face,” Bloomberg‘s Josh Eidelson writes.

Don’t Expect a Captain Marvel/Valkyrie Romance, Thor Director Warns

Taika Waititi, director of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, has warned fans not to expect that bisexual character Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) will get together with Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson). The actresses said earlier this year they ‘shipped’ the idea of their characters sharing an on-screen romance, and Thompson — who is also bisexual — said in July that Valkyrie “needs to find her queen” in Love and Thunder. But Waititi told WIRED that it was “dangerous for people to say too much about what they want with Marvel, because then they will tend to go the other way. You want to listen to the fans to a point. But also you don’t want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn’t feel like there’s any point. You want to have people surprised.” Oh well, there’s always fanfiction….

