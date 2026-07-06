CrazySexyCool Review: A Crazy Good Tribute to TLC

Famous names have been changed to protect the innocent and everybody else in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Musical, debuting in a dazzling world-premiere production at Arena Stage.

For anyone already familiar with the dramatic story behind the music of the Grammy-winning girl group, the show, written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, doesn’t need to spell out all the names — except for three.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas formed the group TLC in Atlanta, in the New Jack 1990s. As this hit-laden musical attests, the trio then sang, rapped, and danced their way to astounding worldwide success.

But between dropping hip-hop and R&B smashes like “Creep,” “No Scrubs,” and “Waterfalls,” the ladies — collectively and individually — lived through enough turmoil to fill, so far, one two-hour TV documentary, one biographical TV-movie, a notorious episode of VH1’s Behind the Music, and now we’re here.

The breakups and bang-ups, secret romances, cheating lovers, bankruptcy, health scares, and Left Eye burning her man’s house down all make the scene in Kwei-Armah’s enjoyably soapy account, “based on the music performed and recorded by TLC.”

The slight disclaimer is warranted as the show doesn’t stick strictly to the facts, or, again, the names of figures we might recognize. Rather, the script outlines the group’s rise and personal travails, while spotlighting the members’ sisterhood as the redeeming force sustaining them through crisis after crisis.

Portraying T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli, respectively, Holli’ Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods resonantly convey the friendship that keeps the women bonded. Crucially, each also passes the test of looking, sounding, and moving like their famous counterpart.

On opening night that meant performing their roles in front of T-Boz and Chilli, who were in attendance, and still killing it, which they did.

Conway — aided in no small part by the on-point, asymmetric-cut wigs designed by Nikiya Mathis — gets into a good groove as husky-voiced T-Boz, the cool, collected presence of the group. As spiritually-guided Chilli, Woods, though showing the least vocal resemblance, still sings credibly and forges a character who grows in her artistry and industry savvy.

Milan, however, is on another level. She captures Left Eye’s voice and rap flow perfectly, along with the late artist’s essence as the group’s live-wire rebel, while channeling her own voice as a dynamic musical performer. And when the character opts to express herself in a more straight-up R&B style, as on “Red Light Special,” Milan proves herself as beguiling a singer as she is impressive a rapper.

The show reimagines that 1995 banger as a seductive love song between Left Eye and NFL star Michael Andre (Darius Jordan Lee), who meet in a club, and quickly hook up. That’s just a few scenes before Michael’s playing around triggers her to go off and set fire to a bathtub full of his sneakers.

The infamous fire that sparked one of the best Behind the Music quotes of all time — “Ohmigod, turn on Channel 5! Lisa burned the house down.” — is depicted with eye-catching pyro effects. Alas, the quote is not included, but Kwei-Armah makes space for the hits you know, and album tracks you might not remember.

The songs stand up well in the slightly (or sometimes greatly) altered context of the script, and for sure, music director Jaret Landon’s 10-piece orchestra sounds sharp playing the spruced-up arrangements by David Holcenberg.

Staged with theatrical verve, the musical numbers radiate the excitement of live concert performances, especially when the ensemble is dancing all-out, or the three leads are hitting famous TLC moves, here choreographed by Chloe O. Davis.

At its best, the show encapsulates in one of those numbers the freshness and excitement, and, yes, the sisterhood, that these ladies bring to the stage and to the world. It’s before they’ve hit it big, and they’re determined to land a spot opening on tour for headliner MC Hammer (Christopher Henry Young, a fabulous dervish in genie pants).

So they barge into his rehearsal, interrupting a rigorous run-through of Hammer’s athletic choreo, and they break it down to “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” the group’s breakthrough hit. Not to be outdone, Hammer counters with “U Can’t Touch This,” and soon, we’re in a take-no-prisoners ’90s dance-off.

Joyous, infectious, irrepressible, and nostalgic, the scene delivers all the crazy, sexy, cool we might expect from TLC, and that we could want from this musical.

Crazy Sexy Cool: The TLC Musical (★★★★☆) runs through August 9 at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $102 to $143, with discount options available. Call 202-488-3300, or visit arenastage.org.