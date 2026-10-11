Fewer Younger Teens Identify as Lesbian, Gay, or Bisexual

Younger teenagers — primarily girls — are less likely to identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual than they were a few years ago, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The data, drawn from the CDC’s biennial Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, show that the biggest decline in LGB identification among high school students is among ninth-grade girls, according to Jean Twenge, a psychology professor at San Diego State University.

Writing in her Substack Generation Tech, Twenge noted that the 2025 survey data show a decline in LGB identification across all high school grades, with the starkest decline among ninth graders — from nearly 17% in 2021 and 2023 before cratering to 11% in 2025.

“It really does look like a free fall,” Twenge told The Washington Post. “But what’s causing it is unclear.”

Declines in other grades were less severe. Among 10th graders, LGB identification fell from close to 17% in 2021 and 2023 to 14% in 2025. Among 11th and 12th graders, it rose from about 16% in 2021 to 18% in 2023 before returning to around 16% in 2025.

The overall decline appears to be driven almost entirely by girls, Twenge notes. About 27% of high school girls identified as LGB in 2021 and 2023, falling to 22% in 2025. Among boys, LGB identification rose from about 7% in 2021 to 9% in 2023 before falling back to 7% in 2025 — showing relative stability compared to girls.

Much of the decline among girls is driven by fewer identifying as bisexual, Twenge noted.

The percentage of boys identifying as gay or bisexual has remained roughly the same over the past decade, according to the Post.

Twenge’s calculations exclude students who said they identified another way, were unsure, or did not understand the question.

A few years ago, after the pandemic shutdowns and increased online activity, CDC data showed large upticks in the percentage of high school girls identifying as lesbian or bisexual. Within a few years, those rates began to drop. Though the overall percentage of teens identifying as LGB has declined, identification among older teens has held relatively stable, and they are still more likely to identify as lesbian or bisexual than teenagers were before the pandemic.

Conservatives have trumpeted the initial findings as a victory over “wokeness,” crediting Donald Trump’s presidency and a rightward cultural shift.

“Amazing what happens when you cut the Department of Education and USAID,” Terry Schilling, the head of the anti-LGBTQ American Principles Project, wrote on X.

But politics alone doesn’t explain the change seen in the CDC data, according to Twenge. She told the Post that the initial declines in LGB identification began during Joe Biden’s presidency, and the data don’t explain why a change in administration would affect one age group but not others.

“If it was politics, why would that only have an effect on ninth-graders and not 17- and 18-year-olds?” she said. “It maybe has something to do with it, but it’s clearly not the only thing going on. It’s a mystery.”