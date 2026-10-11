Grace Walcott Explores Queer Identity in “River of Life LGBTQ+”

“Internalized oppression has always been fascinating to me in a very painful way,” says Grace Walcott, explaining what motivated her to confront internalized queerphobia in her LGBTQ drama therapy workshop, featured in the documentary short River of Life LGBTQ+, which she also directed.

“The stress of being oppressed, people can start to turn against each other,” she adds. “You see it in colorism in the Black community. You see it with immigrants; there’s sort of a hierarchy of who is more accepted, more assimilated. And women, women can really stab each other in the back. I love the queer community, and I was just like, ‘Wow, we really need a place to unpack this so that we can have each other’s back at this time when there’s this huge attack on queer folks.’”

A place to unpack, unload, and safely explore very personal issues of identity and self-acceptance, Walcott’s Oakland-based therapy group attracted a wide variety of participants across all spectrums of gender, sexuality, race, and age. Over ten weeks, they met once a week for three hours an evening, strengthening connections as they revealed their insecurities, not just to the room but to the cameras.

The entire process entailed a generous amount of trust between Walcott and the participants. While several in the group were only newly out to themselves and the world, or not out at all to family, friends, and co-workers, others were navigating the nuance of shifting identity within the LGBTQ spectrum.

“People really went deep into the work and were really willing to do the work at that deep level,” says Walcott, who has continued organizing and leading similar workshops.

“I had done a lot of other drama therapy groups, but this one, when I invited people in and interviewed them, and really curated an experience, I was looking for elders who were wise,” she recalls, adding with a laugh, “You know, just because you’re old doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re wise.”

She also looked for queer youth equally willing to be reflective and curious. “And I really was blessed with this group,” she says. “They really bonded.” The group thrived on the intergenerational dialogue.

“I wanted for people to really be connected to not only their biological ancestors, but our queer ancestry and the history,” Walcott says.

“One thing that I was really struck by,” she continues, “was that younger people in the queer community didn’t really have a sense of, like, the AIDS crisis and how people came together. Jesse Helms and Anita Bryant, these people who were so vitriolic with hatred, and how we as a community used humor, used creativity to really create a political movement. So I wanted younger people to really feel that.”

Walcott — whose first film, the feminist revenge fantasy Ginger Snaps, was based on her long-running San Francisco play Grace Under Pressure — chose National Coming Out Day for the film’s release to honor queer people young and old who might be struggling with their identity, and acknowledge that we’re all constantly coming out.

“I had a conversation with a woman who edits some of my articles,” Walcott recalls, “and she was like, ‘Oh, you know, you came out 40 years ago in the ’80s.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you know, I come out all the time. I mean, you meet new people, you go to Home Depot.”

Coming out isn’t just a one-time occurrence for most LGBTQ people. “And especially now when people are being targeted, what does it mean? What’s the process of coming out? I really wanted to celebrate us as a group for coming out at all, for proudly owning our identities. The film, to me, was a real love letter to the queer community about our history and our strength and resiliency, and how, as a group, that’s where our resiliency lies. It’s not an individual thing, but it’s really in helping each other out.”

River of Life LGBTQ+ is not rated and will be available on October 11, National Coming Out Day, to stream on YouTube and other major platforms. Visit riveroflifelgbtq.com.