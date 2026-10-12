Taipei Gay Bar Raid Sparks LGBTQ Protest

About 100 members of Taipei’s LGBTQ community protested outside a local police station on October 4 after officers raided a gay bar, taking 51 people in for questioning and arresting its owner.

The raid on Commander D, a gay bar in Taipei’s Wanhua district, took place on the afternoon of October 3, reports Reuters.

Police precinct spokesman Chen Yu-cheng said officers executed a search warrant for suspected “offenses against public morality.” He said the people taken in for questioning were suspected of violating a law prohibiting “wantonly exposing one’s naked body or presenting a lascivious posture in a public place or publicly accessible place.”

More than 30 people, including uniformed and plainclothes officers, entered Commander D around 4:30 p.m., stopping the music and turning on the lights, according to The Diplomat. Videos shared on social media by patrons showed officers ordering customers to squat down and put away their phones. One video showed officers ordering customers to stop talking and telling them to challenge the operation in court.

Police told the media they found used condoms and that some customers were nude. Officers allegedly prevented nude patrons from dressing and made those who had hastily dressed remove their clothes to preserve evidence, according to Lin, a founder of the independent Threads publication Taipei Rainbow Party Weekly.

About two-thirds of the 58 customers inside were shirtless, and many others were in their underwear, according to The Diplomat.

The Taipei city government referred Reuters to a separate police statement saying officers had received a complaint alleging the bar had violated public decency laws.

Mayor Chiang Wan-an, a member of the center-right Kuomintang who faces an election in November, has previously attended Taipei Pride and expressed support for the LGBTQ community.

Taiwan became the first jurisdiction in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019 and has developed a reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly bastion in East Asia. Taipei Pride, held in late October, is among the region’s largest Pride celebrations, drawing an estimated 150,000 people last year.

But Taiwan also has a history of police crackdowns and harassment targeting LGBTQ people during the martial law era, which ended in 1987. The island still has laws intended to maintain social order that punish nudity or penalize the distribution, broadcast, display, or sale of “obscene” language, pictures, text, images or audio.

At the October 4 protest, demonstrators marched peacefully around the police station, chanting slogans condemning the raid.

“They raided the place violently. It was very scary,” Wen, a detained patron who asked to be identified only by his family name, told Reuters.

The precinct police chief reportedly came out to address protesters, saying: “We respect the culture of a pluralistic society and will protect the rights of every citizen.”

Some officers involved in the raid have reportedly been disciplined, but LGBTQ advocates say the problems extend beyond individual officers and require broader changes in how police treat LGBTQ people.

Sean Du, secretary-general of the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, Taiwan’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, told The Diplomat that the Commander D raid “exposes a serious gap.”

“A city can celebrate LGBTQ+ communities publicly but still not ensure everyone is treated equally by institutions like the police.”

Protester Kang Yang told Reuters he was angry that the raid took place during Taiwan’s Pride Month.

“I’m not cool with this,” he said. “This city used to claim that it was queer-friendly.”